Stacked forms create extraordinary lantern-inspired towers

Rising out of the ground like strange oversized lanterns, Hatai is an eye-catching project centered around two towers. Designed by Heatherwick Studio, the buildings will house a pair of hotels and are intended to enliven the local skyline.

Hatai is slated for Bangkok's Silom district. Bringing to mind the firm's 515 West 18th Street project, the buildings' stacked forms are inspired by traditional Thai lanterns. We've no word yet on their exact height, but these are definitely modestly proportioned mid or low-rise buildings, not skyscrapers. Combined, they will contain over 300 hotel rooms, a wellness center, ballroom, and conference spaces.

"There's a richness to Thailand's culture and historic architecture, but the anonymous, blank severity of many so-called modern buildings in Bangkok does not speak to this at all," says studio head and founder Thomas Heatherwick. "We wanted to do something that connects with the country's heritage in a deeper way and builds detail, feeling and story back into the city.

"We've designed a series of lanterns stacked on top of one another, collectively forming a much softer silhouette in the skyline, and we have the opportunity to create a major piece of public space - including rain protection, planting and water - all designed to encourage street-level life filled with curiosity and exploration."

Hatai will be located in the Silom area of Bangkok, Thailand, in a burgeoning business district Devisual

The ground level area around the two buildings is envisioned as a public village and will include a restored canal, an open-air market space, and some kind of elevated walkways.

Details are still scarce at this early stage, however we do know that Hatai is expected to achieve the LEED green building standard. Some of the green features mentioned include the reuse of greywater for cooling towers, the use of local and recycled materials, and a focus on natural light and solar shading.

Hatai is Heatherwick Studio's first project in Thailand and is scheduled to open in 2028. The project follows other recent unusual projects by the firm, including the Xi'an Tree and Azabudai Hills.

Source: Heatherwick Studio