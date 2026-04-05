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Architecture

One-of-a-kind shipping container house even has its own pool and sauna

By Adam Williams
April 05, 2026
One-of-a-kind shipping container house even has its own pool and sauna
The Vermont Villa is an impressive shipping container-based house that has a spacious interior, and includes its own pool and sauna
The Vermont Villa is an impressive shipping container-based house that has a spacious interior, and includes its own pool and sauna
View 15 Images
The Vermont Villa is an impressive shipping container-based house that has a spacious interior, and includes its own pool and sauna
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The Vermont Villa is an impressive shipping container-based house that has a spacious interior, and includes its own pool and sauna
The Vermont Villa was constructed using five shipping containers, including its pool
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The Vermont Villa was constructed using five shipping containers, including its pool
The Vermont Villa's shipping containers have been heavily modified and arranged to create multiple terrace areas
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The Vermont Villa's shipping containers have been heavily modified and arranged to create multiple terrace areas
The Vermont Villa includes a terrace on the ground floor, and another on the rooftop
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The Vermont Villa includes a terrace on the ground floor, and another on the rooftop
The Vermont Villa's plunge pool fits up to six adults comfortably
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The Vermont Villa's plunge pool fits up to six adults comfortably
The Vermont Villa's pool and sauna is one of Backcountry Containers' own SaunaPlunge units
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The Vermont Villa's pool and sauna is one of Backcountry Containers' own SaunaPlunge units
The Vermont Villa is located on a picturesque rural spot in the northeastern state
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The Vermont Villa is located on a picturesque rural spot in the northeastern state
The Vermont Villa's interior is remarkably spacious for a container-based home
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The Vermont Villa's interior is remarkably spacious for a container-based home
The Vermont Villa includes a main living room with a large sofa, a wall-mounted TV, and an electric fireplace
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The Vermont Villa includes a main living room with a large sofa, a wall-mounted TV, and an electric fireplace
The Vermont Villa's kitchen includes an oven and cooktop, a full-size fridge/freezer, a sink, microwave, and a dining table for four
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The Vermont Villa's kitchen includes an oven and cooktop, a full-size fridge/freezer, a sink, microwave, and a dining table for four
The Vermont Villa includes a secondary living space with a sofa and a wall-mounted video games system, along with a wash area that includes a sink and a stacked washer/dryer
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The Vermont Villa includes a secondary living space with a sofa and a wall-mounted video games system, along with a wash area that includes a sink and a stacked washer/dryer
The Vermont Villa features a space-saving spiral staircase, which is installed in a container that has been arranged vertically
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The Vermont Villa features a space-saving spiral staircase, which is installed in a container that has been arranged vertically
The Vermont Villa's master bathroom has a separate shower and freestanding tub, plus a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Vermont Villa's master bathroom has a separate shower and freestanding tub, plus a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The Vermont Villa's main bedroom is compact but includes a double bed and storage space
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The Vermont Villa's main bedroom is compact but includes a double bed and storage space
The Vermont Villa's secondary bedroom has bunkbeds and its own terrace area
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The Vermont Villa's secondary bedroom has bunkbeds and its own terrace area
View gallery - 15 images

We've seen a lot of shipping container-based houses, but few are as impressive as the recently completed Vermont Villa. Made up of carefully stacked metal boxes, the home has a spacious interior and even includes its own pool and sauna.

Designed by Backcountry Containers, the Vermont Villa is located in a rural spot in the northeastern state and is relatively complex for a shipping container-based home – certainly compared to tiny house-style models like the Nook. The main house was constructed from three standard 20-ft (6 m) containers, plus another that's double that length. These were all painted a uniform black and heavily modified with windows and doors.

The Vermont Villa's interior is remarkably spacious for a container-based home
The Vermont Villa's interior is remarkably spacious for a container-based home

The interior of the home is spread over two floors. The main living space contains a kitchen equipped with an oven and cooktop, a full-size fridge/freezer, a sink, a microwave, and a dining table for four.

Nearby is the living room. This has a large sofa, plus an electric fireplace and a wall-mounted TV. There are a lot of windows, helping fill the room with natural light and making it look very open for a container-based house. Additionally, elsewhere in the home is a smaller secondary living area with a sofa and a wall-mounted video game system.

The main bathroom is notable in this home. It has a shower and a separate freestanding tub, as well as a vanity sink and a flushing toilet. There's a secondary bathroom too, though this isn't pictured and we've not been given any details.

There are two bedrooms. The master bedroom is quite compact but includes a double bed and some storage space, while the secondary bedroom is equipped with bunk beds and its own outdoor terrace.

The pool mentioned is accessed from the ground floor terrace and is actually the firm's own SaunaPlunge model, which has been made from another shipping container. Its sauna area fits up to four adults and has an electric sauna heater. Once you've got your sweat on, the adjacent plunge pool fits up to six adults.

The Vermont Villa's pool and sauna is one of Backcountry Containers' own SaunaPlunge units
The Vermont Villa's pool and sauna is one of Backcountry Containers' own SaunaPlunge units

We've no word on how much this home cost, though Backcountry Containers' SaunaPlunge alone will set you back US$49,500.

Source: Backcountry Containers

View gallery - 15 images

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Architectureshipping containersBuilding and ConstructionHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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