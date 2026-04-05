One-of-a-kind shipping container house even has its own pool and sauna

We've seen a lot of shipping container-based houses, but few are as impressive as the recently completed Vermont Villa. Made up of carefully stacked metal boxes, the home has a spacious interior and even includes its own pool and sauna.

Designed by Backcountry Containers, the Vermont Villa is located in a rural spot in the northeastern state and is relatively complex for a shipping container-based home – certainly compared to tiny house-style models like the Nook. The main house was constructed from three standard 20-ft (6 m) containers, plus another that's double that length. These were all painted a uniform black and heavily modified with windows and doors.

The Vermont Villa's interior is remarkably spacious for a container-based home Backcountry Containers

The interior of the home is spread over two floors. The main living space contains a kitchen equipped with an oven and cooktop, a full-size fridge/freezer, a sink, a microwave, and a dining table for four.

Nearby is the living room. This has a large sofa, plus an electric fireplace and a wall-mounted TV. There are a lot of windows, helping fill the room with natural light and making it look very open for a container-based house. Additionally, elsewhere in the home is a smaller secondary living area with a sofa and a wall-mounted video game system.

The main bathroom is notable in this home. It has a shower and a separate freestanding tub, as well as a vanity sink and a flushing toilet. There's a secondary bathroom too, though this isn't pictured and we've not been given any details.

There are two bedrooms. The master bedroom is quite compact but includes a double bed and some storage space, while the secondary bedroom is equipped with bunk beds and its own outdoor terrace.

The pool mentioned is accessed from the ground floor terrace and is actually the firm's own SaunaPlunge model, which has been made from another shipping container. Its sauna area fits up to four adults and has an electric sauna heater. Once you've got your sweat on, the adjacent plunge pool fits up to six adults.

The Vermont Villa's pool and sauna is one of Backcountry Containers' own SaunaPlunge units Backcountry Containers

We've no word on how much this home cost, though Backcountry Containers' SaunaPlunge alone will set you back US$49,500.

Source: Backcountry Containers