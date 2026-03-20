Under-construction skyscraper looks straight out of a sci-fi movie

You could be forgiven for assuming that this pyramidal skyscraper project was a still from a sci-fi TV show, or perhaps another render that's never going to go ahead. But it's real, and it's begun the early stages of construction.

Named the Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District, the project is designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), which is the firm responsible for the USA's tallest skyscraper, as well as the world's tallest.

The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District's stepped design will create the opportunity for balconies and terraces SOM

The district will be located in the new city of Alatau, which is currently under development in Kazakhstan and will serve as the city's economic and administrative hub. It will be centered around two towers, both with similar, but asymmetrical, wedge-like forms inspired by the surrounding Trans-Ili Alatau range's valleys and glaciers.

Since the region has a very high seismicity, the towers will feature some serious safety measures to ensure they remain structurally sound. At this early stage, the engineers involved haven't decided yet between adopting a Japanese seismic damping model, which works a little like a vehicle suspension system, or the US approach, which employs a high-strength steel skeleton to provide stability come what may.

"Rising 272 meters [892 ft], the primary tower will accommodate oﬃce space and premium residences, becoming the tallest structure in the Almaty region and southern Kazakhstan upon completion," explains SOM. "An adjacent 80-meter [262 ft] tower with a luxury hotel and branded residences reinforces the district's mixed-use intensity. Both buildings feature high-performance facades and integrated shading strategies to reduce solar gain, while central atria draw natural light deep into the floorplates and frame panoramic views of the surrounding mountains."

Additionally, at their base, a three-level greenery covered podium will anchor the complex with retail, cultural venues, and event spaces.

The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District will include residential space and a hotel SOM

Preparatory construction is already well underway on the site, with full-scale excavation expected in May. Both skyscrapers are expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

Sources: SOM, Alatau City