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Architecture

Under-construction skyscraper looks straight out of a sci-fi movie

By Adam Williams
March 20, 2026
Under-construction skyscraper looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District is expected to be completed by the end of 2029
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District is expected to be completed by the end of 2029
View 5 Images
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District is expected to be completed by the end of 2029
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The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District is expected to be completed by the end of 2029
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District's taller tower will reach a height of 272 meters (892 ft), while its smaller tower will rise to 80 m (262 ft)
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The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District's taller tower will reach a height of 272 meters (892 ft), while its smaller tower will rise to 80 m (262 ft)
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District's pyramidal towers are inspired by the surrounding landscape
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The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District's pyramidal towers are inspired by the surrounding landscape
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District's stepped design will create the opportunity for balconies and terraces
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The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District's stepped design will create the opportunity for balconies and terraces
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District will include residential space and a hotel
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The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District will include residential space and a hotel
View gallery - 5 images

You could be forgiven for assuming that this pyramidal skyscraper project was a still from a sci-fi TV show, or perhaps another render that's never going to go ahead. But it's real, and it's begun the early stages of construction.

Named the Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District, the project is designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), which is the firm responsible for the USA's tallest skyscraper, as well as the world's tallest.

The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District's stepped design will create the opportunity for balconies and terraces
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District's stepped design will create the opportunity for balconies and terraces

The district will be located in the new city of Alatau, which is currently under development in Kazakhstan and will serve as the city's economic and administrative hub. It will be centered around two towers, both with similar, but asymmetrical, wedge-like forms inspired by the surrounding Trans-Ili Alatau range's valleys and glaciers.

Since the region has a very high seismicity, the towers will feature some serious safety measures to ensure they remain structurally sound. At this early stage, the engineers involved haven't decided yet between adopting a Japanese seismic damping model, which works a little like a vehicle suspension system, or the US approach, which employs a high-strength steel skeleton to provide stability come what may.

"Rising 272 meters [892 ft], the primary tower will accommodate oﬃce space and premium residences, becoming the tallest structure in the Almaty region and southern Kazakhstan upon completion," explains SOM. "An adjacent 80-meter [262 ft] tower with a luxury hotel and branded residences reinforces the district's mixed-use intensity. Both buildings feature high-performance facades and integrated shading strategies to reduce solar gain, while central atria draw natural light deep into the floorplates and frame panoramic views of the surrounding mountains."

Additionally, at their base, a three-level greenery covered podium will anchor the complex with retail, cultural venues, and event spaces.

The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District will include residential space and a hotel
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District will include residential space and a hotel

Preparatory construction is already well underway on the site, with full-scale excavation expected in May. Both skyscrapers are expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

Sources: SOM, Alatau City

View gallery - 5 images

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ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionSkidmore, Owings & MerrillSkyscrapers
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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