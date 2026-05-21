© 2026 New Atlas
Architecture

Africa's tallest tower rises with a mask-inspired design

By Stefan Ionescu
May 21, 2026
Africa's tallest tower rises with a mask-inspired design
Tower F will be the tallest building in Africa once it’s completed later this year
Tower F will be the tallest building in Africa once it’s completed later this year
View 6 Images
Tower F will be the tallest building in Africa once it’s completed later this year
1/6
Tower F will be the tallest building in Africa once it’s completed later this year
Plans for Tower F began in the 1970s, and the vision will be fulfilled once it opens later this year
2/6
Plans for Tower F began in the 1970s, and the vision will be fulfilled once it opens later this year
The top of the building, called the “lantern,” will be accessible to the public, offering panoramic views of the city and lagoon
3/6
The top of the building, called the “lantern,” will be accessible to the public, offering panoramic views of the city and lagoon
The symmetrical form was designed to look like an African mask
4/6
The symmetrical form was designed to look like an African mask
Tower F is 333 meters tall, but the spire at the top pushes it to 421 meters, representing a significant milestone in Africa’s architectural ambitions
5/6
Tower F is 333 meters tall, but the spire at the top pushes it to 421 meters, representing a significant milestone in Africa’s architectural ambitions
Tower F is a beacon for sustainable buildings in Africa and has earned EDGE certification for its double-layer facade, which provides shade and waterproofing
6/6
Tower F is a beacon for sustainable buildings in Africa and has earned EDGE certification for its double-layer facade, which provides shade and waterproofing
View gallery - 6 images

The Ivory Coast's skyline has gained a dramatic new addition in the form of the massive La Tour F, or Tower F. It’s a 76-story supertall skyscraper nearing completion in the Administrative City of Abidjan.

Once it's finally built later this year, it will claim the title of being Africa’s tallest building. The Tower F will dethrone the Iconic Tower in the New Administrative Capital of Egypt, which is 400 m (1,292 ft) tall. The newcomer's main structure is 333 m (1,093 ft) tall, but the spire at the top pushes it to 421 m (1,381 ft), representing a significant milestone in Africa’s architectural ambitions.

Tower F will join five other towers already in the administrative complex, towers A through E. The building is an effort by the government to bring together scattered offices across the city while making rent more affordable. It’s a practical approach to bringing a wide range of services into a single building without occupying too much land.

The top of the building, called the “lantern,” will be accessible to the public, offering panoramic views of the city and lagoon
The top of the building, called the “lantern,” will be accessible to the public, offering panoramic views of the city and lagoon

The project's architect, Pierre Fakhoury, designed the building to evoke the emotion of an African mask, as reflected in its symmetrical form. It has both functional purpose and cultural significance in that regard.

At the summit, you have what has been dubbed the 'lantern,' an observation deck enclosed in glass, set 30 m (almost 100 ft) high. It’s a public viewing platform that overlooks the city and the Ebrié lagoon, marking a difference from other office towers that remain closed to outsiders. Access to the lantern will be through its very own panoramic elevator. It will provide an immersive experience as people ascend to the top to enjoy 360-degree panoramic views of the surroundings.

Plans for Tower F began in the 1970s, and the vision will be fulfilled once it opens later this year
Plans for Tower F began in the 1970s, and the vision will be fulfilled once it opens later this year

Building on unstable ground meant that Tower F’s foundations needed serious engineering. The structure weighs 170,000 tons, which required drilling 70 steel bars 60 to 70 meters (197 to 230 ft) into the earth. Each support measures 2.8 by 1.5 m (9.2 by 4.9 ft) and is connected to a 3.5-m-thick (11.5-ft) reinforced concrete slab.

The interior measures 140,000 sq m (1.5 million sq ft) and will hold government offices, conference rooms, restaurants, and auditoriums. It will also feature underground parking. People will get around using 21 standard elevators, but there are also two freight lifts for heavy-duty use (bulk cargo and equipment, for example).

Tower F is 333 meters tall, but the spire at the top pushes it to 421 meters, representing a significant milestone in Africa’s architectural ambitions
Tower F is 333 meters tall, but the spire at the top pushes it to 421 meters, representing a significant milestone in Africa’s architectural ambitions

The facade has two layers that have earned Tower F the EDGE certification – a global gold standard for green buildings. The outer layer has 16,000 glass panels that reflect direct sunlight from the building, effectively reducing solar heat gain. An inner layer provides the building with further protection from water and fire.

The plans for Tower F began in the 1970s, and the vision will be fulfilled once it opens later this year. The skyscraper solves a practical building problem and provides the public with a landmark they too can enjoy. Its combination of efficiency, public access, and climate-friendly design will define the future of skyscraper construction in the region.

Source: PFO Africa

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

ArchitectureAfricaSkyscrapersBuilding and Construction
No comments
Stefan Ionescu
Stefan Ionescu
Stefan has always been into tech. After studying geological engineering, he shifted to writing and now works as a freelance tech writer, making complex topics easy to understand. Outside of work, he can be found travelling and exploring new places.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

After 144 years, the Basílica de la Sagrada Família will no longer be photobombed by construction cranes as its exterior is now complete
Architecture
World's tallest church nears completion after 144 years of construction
Almost a century and a half after construction began on La Sagrada Familia, the exterior structure of the tallest church in the world was finally completed last Friday in Barcelona, Spain. Its tallest tower has reached its maximum height of 566 ft.
The Pinnacle SkyTower boasts bragging rights as Canada's tallest skyscraper and reaches a maximum height of 351.85 m (1154 ft)
Architecture
12-sided skyscraper sets record for most floors in North America
The ambitious Pinnacle SkyTower has reached a major milestone. The supertall skyscraper has topped out at 106 floors and now holds the record for the most floors of any residential building in North America.
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District is expected to be completed by the end of 2029
Architecture
Under-construction skyscraper looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
You could be forgiven for assuming that this pyramidal skyscraper project was a still from a sci-fi TV show, or perhaps another render that's never going to go ahead. But it is indeed real, and it's begun the early stages of construction.
The Mohammed VI Tower rises to a height of 250 m (820 ft), making it the tallest skyscraper in Morocco and one of the tallest in Africa
Architecture
Rocket-shaped skyscraper soars to record-breaking height
Designed to resemble a rocket on a launchpad readying for takeoff, this extraordinary tower reportedly draws inspiration from a billionaire's trip to a NASA facility in the late 1960s. It reaches a height of 820 ft.
The Vermont Villa is an impressive shipping container-based house that has a spacious interior, and includes its own pool and sauna
Architecture
One-of-a-kind shipping container house even has its own pool and sauna
We've seen a lot of shipping container-based houses, but few are as impressive as the recently completed Vermont Villa. The home has a spacious interior and even includes its own pool and sauna.
Atlassian Central will reach a maximum height of 183 m (600 ft)
Architecture
New world's tallest timber skyscraper smashes height records
The new world's tallest hybrid timber tower is nearing completion. Named Atlassian Central, this ambitious "plyscraper" features an innovative design that incorporates concrete and steel to reach unprecedented heights.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!