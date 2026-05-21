Africa's tallest tower rises with a mask-inspired design

The Ivory Coast's skyline has gained a dramatic new addition in the form of the massive La Tour F, or Tower F. It’s a 76-story supertall skyscraper nearing completion in the Administrative City of Abidjan.

Once it's finally built later this year, it will claim the title of being Africa’s tallest building. The Tower F will dethrone the Iconic Tower in the New Administrative Capital of Egypt, which is 400 m (1,292 ft) tall. The newcomer's main structure is 333 m (1,093 ft) tall, but the spire at the top pushes it to 421 m (1,381 ft), representing a significant milestone in Africa’s architectural ambitions.

Tower F will join five other towers already in the administrative complex, towers A through E. The building is an effort by the government to bring together scattered offices across the city while making rent more affordable. It’s a practical approach to bringing a wide range of services into a single building without occupying too much land.

The top of the building, called the “lantern,” will be accessible to the public, offering panoramic views of the city and lagoon PFO Africa

The project's architect, Pierre Fakhoury, designed the building to evoke the emotion of an African mask, as reflected in its symmetrical form. It has both functional purpose and cultural significance in that regard.

At the summit, you have what has been dubbed the 'lantern,' an observation deck enclosed in glass, set 30 m (almost 100 ft) high. It’s a public viewing platform that overlooks the city and the Ebrié lagoon, marking a difference from other office towers that remain closed to outsiders. Access to the lantern will be through its very own panoramic elevator. It will provide an immersive experience as people ascend to the top to enjoy 360-degree panoramic views of the surroundings.

Plans for Tower F began in the 1970s, and the vision will be fulfilled once it opens later this year PFO Africa

Building on unstable ground meant that Tower F’s foundations needed serious engineering. The structure weighs 170,000 tons, which required drilling 70 steel bars 60 to 70 meters (197 to 230 ft) into the earth. Each support measures 2.8 by 1.5 m (9.2 by 4.9 ft) and is connected to a 3.5-m-thick (11.5-ft) reinforced concrete slab.

The interior measures 140,000 sq m (1.5 million sq ft) and will hold government offices, conference rooms, restaurants, and auditoriums. It will also feature underground parking. People will get around using 21 standard elevators, but there are also two freight lifts for heavy-duty use (bulk cargo and equipment, for example).

Tower F is 333 meters tall, but the spire at the top pushes it to 421 meters, representing a significant milestone in Africa’s architectural ambitions PFO Africa

The facade has two layers that have earned Tower F the EDGE certification – a global gold standard for green buildings. The outer layer has 16,000 glass panels that reflect direct sunlight from the building, effectively reducing solar heat gain. An inner layer provides the building with further protection from water and fire.

The plans for Tower F began in the 1970s, and the vision will be fulfilled once it opens later this year. The skyscraper solves a practical building problem and provides the public with a landmark they too can enjoy. Its combination of efficiency, public access, and climate-friendly design will define the future of skyscraper construction in the region.

Source: PFO Africa