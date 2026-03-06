New world's tallest timber skyscraper smashes height records

The new world's tallest hybrid timber tower is nearing completion. Named Atlassian Central, this ambitious "plyscraper" features an innovative design that incorporates concrete and steel to reach unprecedented heights.

Atlassian Central is designed by BVN and SHoP Architects, and is part of a larger development in Sydney, Australia. To put its scale into perspective, Milwaukee's Ascent has until now been considered the world's tallest hybrid timber skyscraper and reaches a height of 86.6 m (284 ft). Atlassian Central will top out at 183 m (600 ft), making it over twice as tall and – according to the CTBUH, the premier authority on building heights – the world's tallest, excepting proposals that haven't yet been approved.

Atlassian Central will feature a hybrid structure made up of concrete, steel, and engineered wood Dexus/Brendan Read

Its hybrid structure means that, unlike Norway's Mjøstårnet, for example, it makes use of significant concrete and steel, allowing it to rise much higher and still maintain its stability. Alongside those materials, it will also make use of glued-laminated timber columns and cross-laminated timber slabs, which are being shipped in from Europe. In all, roughly 10,000 cubic meters (353,000 cubic ft) of engineered wood will be incorporated into the build. To add to the project's green cred, it's fronted by a complex facade that includes solar panels and an automation system by specialist EBSA that will significantly reduce mechanical cooling requirements.

"The innovative hybrid timber structure is central to the workplace concept, shaping both form and function," explains SHoP Architects. "Within the steel and concrete superstructure, the commercial floors are organized into seven stacked four-story 'habitat' modules framed by an innovative hybrid timber structure. These habitats provide access to landscaped terraces, maximize natural ventilation, and are enclosed by energy efficient systems and facades. Mimicking the qualities of a natural environment within a high-rise, the design enhances workplace well-being and fosters a connected experience."

The tower will incorporate an existing building, which is being restored and integrated into the lobby. The lower floors will also host a hostel. Beyond the hostel, most of the rest of its 39 floors will contain office space along with multiple open garden areas.

Atlassian Central will feature multiple open garden areas Dexus

We've no word yet on an exact completion date, but the building is expected to be finished in late 2026 or sometime in 2027.

