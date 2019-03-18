Mjøstårnet was actually planned to rise to a height of 81 m (265 ft), however in the end, the team decided to increase this by 4.4 m (14.5 ft), with property developer Arthur Buchardt of AB Invest stating "as we're going to build the world's tallest timber building in Brumunddal, why not make it as tall as possible?" The change required that the firm alter the shape of the wooden beams at the top of the building from rectangular to rounded.