Shipping container-based sauna lets you sweat in your backyard

With its affordability, ubiquity and ease of transport, the shipping container continues to inspire architects and designers. This latest example of its enduring popularity comes from Backcountry Containers, which has turned to the humble metal box to create a compact sauna and plunge pool that can be easily installed in a backyard.

The aptly named SaunaPlunge Container is built from a standard 20-ft (6-m)-long shipping container and consists of separate sauna and plunge pool sections.

Focusing on the former first, it measures 7 x 7 ft (2.1 x 2.1 m). The snug space fits four adults in comfort and is nicely finished in cedar tongue and groove walls, generous glazing, a stereo system and an electric sauna heater.

Once you've got your sweat on, the plunge pool measures 7 x 10 ft (2.1 x 3 m) and includes aluminum stairs, plus lighting and seating. It also has insulation and both a propane-powered heater and an inverter heater/chiller which can be used to turn it into a hot tub or cold plunge pool of sorts, depending on your preferences. It fits up to six adults and has a capacity of 1,800 gallons (almost 8,200 liters).

If you'd like to install one of these things in your backyard, it'll set you back US$49,500. It takes 10 weeks to construct after ordering and is delivered on a large trailer. If you don't need a sauna, just the pool part, the firm also offers 20 ft (6 m) and 40 ft (12 m) container pools too.

The SaunaPlunge Container is just the latest innovative use for the shipping container we've seen, and over the years they have been used for everything from houses to hotels, an art gallery, and even an Antarctic research station.

Source: Backcountry Containers