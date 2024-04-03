© 2024 New Atlas
Shipping container transformed into clever space-saving tiny house

By Adam Williams
April 03, 2024
Shipping container transformed into clever space-saving tiny house
Cargo is located in Lagos, in Portugal's beautiful Algarve region
Cargo is located in Lagos, in Portugal's beautiful Algarve region
Cargo is located in Lagos, in Portugal's beautiful Algarve region
Cargo is located in Lagos, in Portugal's beautiful Algarve region
Cargo is based on a standard shipping container and measures 6 x 2.5 m (roughly 20 x 8 ft)
Cargo is based on a standard shipping container and measures 6 x 2.5 m (roughly 20 x 8 ft)
Cargo's shipping container exterior has been heavily modified and is finished in timber
Cargo's shipping container exterior has been heavily modified and is finished in timber
Cargo extends its limited living space with a rooftop terrace area
Cargo extends its limited living space with a rooftop terrace area
Cargo's rooftop terrace has a large overhang to help shelter the container's interior from the sun
Cargo's rooftop terrace has a large overhang to help shelter the container's interior from the sun
Cargo's exterior includes a small deck area
Cargo's exterior includes a small deck area
Cargo is going to be used for short-term rental
Cargo is going to be used for short-term rental
One of Cargo's walls has been left uncovered, allowing it to open up to the outside
One of Cargo's walls has been left uncovered, allowing it to open up to the outside
Cargo's interior is finished in a selection of wood
Cargo's interior is finished in a selection of wood
Cargo's glazing includes neat operable porthole-style windows
Cargo's glazing includes neat operable porthole-style windows
Cargo includes a small bathroom with a shower and toilet
Cargo includes a small bathroom with a shower and toilet
Cargo's rooftop terrace area is reached by ladder
Cargo's rooftop terrace area is reached by ladder
Cargo is accessed by large double glass doors that have wooden slats for shading
Cargo is accessed by large double glass doors that have wooden slats for shading
Portuguese studio Madeiguincho has made superb use of an old shipping container by transforming it into an attractive tiny house. The firm heavily modified the humble metal box, adding a rooftop terrace and a space-saving interior that opens up to the outside.

Cargo is based on a standard shipping container and measures 6 x 2.5 m (roughly 20 x 8 ft). It has been finished in wood and its rooftop terrace sports a large overhang, which, along with insulation and operable windows, should help keep the occupants a comfortable temperature.

This is really the achilles heel with any container-based architecture. As neat as they are, they're still essentially big metal boxes – as I can confirm, having spent several Welsh winters in an unheated container used as a band rehearsal space – though with enough effort they can be adapted to even the most extreme climates.

A ladder offers access to a rooftop terrace and one exterior wall of the container has been left uncovered so that those inside can open up the dwelling when the weather suits. The tiny house's exterior also has a deck and large double glass doors that are shaded by wooden slats.

Cargo's interior is finished in a selection of wood
Cargo's interior is finished in a selection of wood

The interior proper features a wooden decor that brings to mind Madeiguincho's previous work, such as the Vigia. Sensibly, the studio doesn't attempt to get too fussy with the layout given the limited space available. Instead, it's centered around a large room with a raised bed, allowing for some storage underneath, as well as an L-shaped seating area. The porthole-style window is a nice touch too.

Staying in that same room, the Cargo has a small and simple kitchen that features a sink, storage and, presumably some basic cooking facilities like a stove and oven. Elsewhere, accessed by some doors, is a small bathroom which contains a shower and a toilet.

The Cargo is located in Lagos, in Portugal's beautiful Algarve region, and is going to be used as a short-term rental, which seems a much better fit for the compact space than a full-time home.

Source: Madeiguincho

