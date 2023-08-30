© 2023 New Atlas
Off-grid tiny house showcases superb timber craftsmanship

By Adam Williams
August 30, 2023
The Vigia is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 7 m (23 ft)
The Vigia is constructed from timber and features impressive craftsmanship
The Vigia runs off-the-grid with a solar panel system
The Vigia's interior looks light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Vigia's solar panel array can be angled to maximize its efficiency
The Vigia features just one bedroom, which is a loft-style space with a low ceiling
The Vigia features a kitchen with a sink, electric stove, and custom cabinetry
The Vigia's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa and a wood-burning stove
The Vigia's bathroom includes a composting toilet, shower and sink. It also has a secondary entrance
The Vigia features attractive wooden shutters to help control the amount of sunlight inside
Portugal's Madeiguincho was founded by a family of carpenters and the firm's homes showcase its expertise with all things wood. The Vigia is the latest example of its craftsmanship and provides a light-filled home that runs off-the-grid.

The Vigia (Lookout in Portuguese) is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 7 m (23 ft). As mentioned, it's finished in wood, inside and out, and also has generous glazing, ensuring lots of natural light permeates within – though wooden shutters are installed to control the amount of light that gets through.

Glass doors really open up the center of the home to the outside. This area is taken up by the kitchen, which contains a sink, lots of custom cabinetry, and an electric cooktop, plus space for a fridge/freezer. Adjacent to the kitchen is a living room, which looks cozy and includes an L-shaped sofa, a wood-burning stove, plus some storage space and a decorative window.

Over on the opposite side of the home to the living room is the bathroom. There's a composting toilet in here, alongside a sink, and a shower. Unusually for a tiny house, the bathroom also has a secondary entrance and can be accessed from outside.

There's just one bedroom in the Vigia, which is a loft space accessed by a fixed ladder. The bedroom itself is a pretty typical tiny house example, with a low ceiling and a double bed.

The Vigia runs off-the-grid with a large solar panel array on the roof that can be angled toward the Sun to maximize its efficiency (though we've no word on its capacity), which is in turn connected to a battery system. Tanks are also installed for water.

The home has now been delivered to its new owner in rural Portugal. We've no information on its overall cost.

Source: Madeiguincho

