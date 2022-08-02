© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Timber tiny house takes family living off-the-grid

By Adam Williams
August 02, 2022
Timber tiny house takes family living off-the-grid
The Baleia gets all its power from a solar panel and battery setup
The Baleia gets all its power from a solar panel and battery setup
View 10 Images
The Baleia gets all its power from a solar panel and battery setup
1/10
The Baleia gets all its power from a solar panel and battery setup
The Baleia measures 7 x 2.5 m (22 x 8.2 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer
2/10
The Baleia measures 7 x 2.5 m (22 x 8.2 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer
Unusually for a tiny house, the Baleia includes two doors: the main kitchen entrance and a smaller secondary door (pictured)
3/10
Unusually for a tiny house, the Baleia includes two doors: the main kitchen entrance and a smaller secondary door (pictured)
The Baleia is finished in timber and features generous glazing, much of which is operable
4/10
The Baleia is finished in timber and features generous glazing, much of which is operable
The Baleia features two bedrooms, both of which are typical tiny house-style loft bedrooms and have low ceilings
5/10
The Baleia features two bedrooms, both of which are typical tiny house-style loft bedrooms and have low ceilings
The Baleia's kitchen includes custom cabinetry and a four-burner propane-powered stove and oven
6/10
The Baleia's kitchen includes custom cabinetry and a four-burner propane-powered stove and oven
The Baleia's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and composting toilet
7/10
The Baleia's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and composting toilet
The Baleia's secondary door connects to a hallway space that has storage for clothes and offers access to the bathroom
8/10
The Baleia's secondary door connects to a hallway space that has storage for clothes and offers access to the bathroom
The Baleia's pair of loft-style bedrooms are reached by ladder
9/10
The Baleia's pair of loft-style bedrooms are reached by ladder
The Baleia's living room includes bench seating and a dining table
10/10
The Baleia's living room includes bench seating and a dining table
View gallery - 10 images

Madeiguincho's Gonçalo Madeira Marrote comes from a family of carpenters and also worked as a carpenter himself, so it makes sense that his tiny house output is defined by its use of timber. This is once again the case with the off-grid Baleia, which features an attractive understated wooden exterior and serves as home to a mother and her two children.

The Baleia measures 7 x 2.5 m (22 x 8.2 ft) and is based on a double-axle trailer. Like Madeiguincho's previous Adraga model, its power needs are met by a solar panel array, which is connected to batteries. It also has tanks to hold water.

The tiny house has two entrances: the main double glass doors open up the home to the outside and connect to the kitchen, plus there's a smaller door at the side that enters into a hallway area and contains some storage space for clothes and offers direct access to the bathroom – perhaps it could be a useful way to get the kids clean after playing outside without messing up the kitchen.

The interior decor is quite simple and finished in utilitarian plywood, with wooden detailing throughout. The kitchen area itself serves as the center of the home and includes a washer/dryer, a four-burner propane-powered stove and an oven, a sink, fridge, custom cabinetry and some shelving. The living room is adjacent and has some seating and some storage units, plus a dining table/desk area.

The Baleia's living room includes bench seating and a dining table
The Baleia's living room includes bench seating and a dining table

Over on the opposite side of the tiny house to the living room is the bathroom, which features a sink, shower, and a composting toilet.

There are two sleeping lofts in the Baleia, both of which are accessed by wooden ladders. One is used by the adult and another by the two children, but both are typical tiny house-style loft bedrooms with low ceilings and just enough space for beds.

The Baleia is located in Portugal. We've no word on how much this one cost to build, though previous models by the firm have started at around €45,000 (roughly US$46,000), plus taxes.

Source: Madeiguincho

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

Tiny HousesTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHomeBuilding and Construction
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!