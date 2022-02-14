Off-grid tiny house opens up to embrace the great outdoors

Portuguese woodworking studio Madeiguincho has followed its Ursa tiny house with another attractive timber model named the Adraga. The towable home runs off-the-grid and provides a comfortable interior layout that opens up to the outside with double doors.

The Adraga is based on a double-axle trailer and measures a total length of 7 m (roughly 23 ft). It gets all power from a solar panel and battery setup, while a rainwater collection system is connected to filters and provides water for shower and kitchen use.

The exterior of the home is finished in wood and this continues inside too. Much of the available floorspace is taken up by the living room, which contains a sofa bed, as well as a folding dining table. This space doesn't have too many windows installed, but the large glazed operable doors mitigate this and can be used to really open up the home to the outside when the weather suits.

Next to the living room is the kitchen. This contains custom cabinetry, a stone sink, a propane-powered stove, and a fridge. The bathroom is at the opposite end of the home to the living room and has a shower, sink, and composting toilet. The main door to access the house is also nearby.

The Adraga's interior decor highlights the natural beauty of the wood João Carranca

There's just one bedroom in the Adraga, which is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. The bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft with a low ceiling and features a double bed.

The tiny house was commissioned by a retired couple who want to live off-the-grid and embrace nature, and it serves as their main residence in a choice rural spot in Portugal. We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Madeiguincho