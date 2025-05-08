© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Shipping container tiny house delivers downsized living for under $40k

By Adam Williams
May 08, 2025
Shipping container tiny house delivers downsized living for under $40k
The Nook is a very compact shipping container-based tiny house for up to two people that's available for US$39,900
The Nook is a very compact shipping container-based tiny house for up to two people that's available for US$39,900
The Nook is a very compact shipping container-based tiny house for up to two people that's available for US$39,900
The Nook is a very compact shipping container-based tiny house for up to two people that's available for US$39,900
The Nook's exterior has been painted black and it has cedar accenting
The Nook's exterior has been painted black and it has cedar accenting
The Nook's interior layout is very open, flattering the limited floorspace
The Nook's interior layout is very open, flattering the limited floorspace
The Nook's interior measures 160 sq ft (14.8 sq m), and is arranged on one floor
The Nook's interior measures 160 sq ft (14.8 sq m), and is arranged on one floor
The Nook is minimally furnished, though does have a basic kitchen installed
The Nook is minimally furnished, though does have a basic kitchen installed
The Nook's kitchen includes a sink, cabinetry, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave
The Nook's kitchen includes a sink, cabinetry, a fridge/freezer, and a microwave
The Nook's interior decor is quite minimalist
The Nook's interior decor is quite minimalist
The Nook's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
The Nook's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
Custom Container Living has transformed a shipping container into an ultra-compact tiny house that squeezes a home for two into just 160 sq ft (14.8 sq m). Though certainly basic, it also doesn't break the bank.

The Nook is based on a standard 20-ft (6-m) shipping container, which is the same size used to create Madeiguincho's Cargo model. The container has been painted a uniform black and has had windows and doors cut into it, plus it has cedar accenting. It's also insulated with closed cell foam insulation, to try and mitigate the poor thermal performance of living in what's essentially a big metal box.

The interior decor of this home is quite simple, with almost everything situated in one open space. It's also all on one floor – which is definitely sensible in such a small footprint.

The glazed front door opens onto the kitchen area. This is compact but has a sink, cabinetry, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, as well as space for some more appliances. The Nook's bathroom is accessed by a sliding door and contains a sink, shower, and a flushing toilet.

The Nook's interior measures 160 sq ft (14.8 sq m), and is arranged on one floor
The Nook's interior measures 160 sq ft (14.8 sq m), and is arranged on one floor

Other than a wall-mounted mini-split air-conditioner, the remainder of this tiny house is unfurnished, so the owner will need to install their own seating and/or bed. A sofa bed or daybed configuration like Escape's Vista would probably be a wise option, rather than trying to cram a separate sofa and bed in there.

The Nook is currently up for sale for US$39,900 and is ready to ship throughout the US – or even worldwide if the buyer is willing to take on the additional risk and cost of a port delivery. Custom Container Living does also offer optional off-grid upgrades, including solar panels, though obviously this would increase the cost significantly.

Source: Custom Container Living

