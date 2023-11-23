© 2023 New Atlas
Architecture

Heatherwick Studio heads to the hills for plant-filled Tokyo district

By Adam Williams
November 23, 2023
Heatherwick Studio heads to the hills for plant-filled Tokyo district
Azabudai Hills is part of a massive redevelopment effort in central Tokyo that has taken 30 years
Azabudai Hills is part of a massive redevelopment effort in central Tokyo that has taken 30 years
View 9 Images
Azabudai Hills is part of a massive redevelopment effort in central Tokyo that has taken 30 years
1/9
Azabudai Hills is part of a massive redevelopment effort in central Tokyo that has taken 30 years
Azabudai Hills is spread over a 8.1-hectare (20-acre) site and includes large amounts of greenery
2/9
Azabudai Hills is spread over a 8.1-hectare (20-acre) site and includes large amounts of greenery
Azabudai Hills includes a large mixed-use building likened to an oversized pergola
3/9
Azabudai Hills includes a large mixed-use building likened to an oversized pergola
Azabudai Hills includes a 700-student English-language school that has been designed to maximize play areas for children
4/9
Azabudai Hills includes a 700-student English-language school that has been designed to maximize play areas for children
Azabudai Hills is split into two sections, which are divided by a central road
5/9
Azabudai Hills is split into two sections, which are divided by a central road
Azabudai Hills' unusual design creates lots of sheltered and partly sheltered areas for socializing
6/9
Azabudai Hills' unusual design creates lots of sheltered and partly sheltered areas for socializing
Azabudai Hills includes three skyscrapers by Pelli Clarke & Partners, the tallest of which rises to a height of 325.2 m (1,067 ft), and is the tallest skyscraper in Japan
7/9
Azabudai Hills includes three skyscrapers by Pelli Clarke & Partners, the tallest of which rises to a height of 325.2 m (1,067 ft), and is the tallest skyscraper in Japan
Azabudai Hills features lots of rooftop terrace areas, climbable roofs, and walkways
8/9
Azabudai Hills features lots of rooftop terrace areas, climbable roofs, and walkways
Azabudai Hills includes an outdoor events space named The Cloud that's topped by a decorative canopy
9/9
Azabudai Hills includes an outdoor events space named The Cloud that's topped by a decorative canopy
View gallery - 9 images

Heatherwick Studio has completed work on an ambitious new district in central Tokyo. Named Azabudai Hills, it showcases the firm's penchant for inserting lots of lush greenery into its projects and is defined by a series of low-rise buildings with complex dramatically curving latticed forms.

Azabudai Hills is part of a massive redevelopment effort in the area by Mori Building Co. that has taken three decades and involved the replacement of over two hundred aging structures, many of which were post-war buildings in poor shape.

Heatherwick Studio is the lead architect of the publicly accessible places and the podium-level architecture, though there are also other studios involved in the overall development, including Pelli Clarke & Partners, which is designing three skyscrapers, one of which, the Mori JP Tower, is the tallest in Japan, at a height of 325.2 m (1,067 ft).

The district is made up of a collection of residential buildings, retail spaces, temples, art galleries, offices and restaurants. There's also an English school by Heatherwick which is situated on the site of a former post office and was carefully designed to maximize places for the children to play. Elsewhere lies an outdoor events space by the firm called The Cloud, which is topped by a decorative canopy. The overall design language is recognizably Heatherwick Studio and subtly echoes projects like Maggie's Leeds.

Azabudai Hills includes an outdoor events space named The Cloud that's topped by a decorative canopy
Azabudai Hills includes an outdoor events space named The Cloud that's topped by a decorative canopy

Greenery is a major focus and the 8.1-hectare (20-acre) site includes large amounts of trees, including fruit trees, plus plants and flowers and water features. There's also a vegetable garden and winding walkways. Accessible sloping rooftops are intended to invite exploration and offer places for casual meetings and gatherings.

"We were inspired to create a district that connects with people's emotions in a different way," said Thomas Heatherwick. "By combining cultural and social facilities with an extraordinary three-dimensional, explorable, landscape, it's been possible to offer visitors and the local community somewhere to connect with each other and enjoy open green public spaces. This is a joyful and unique public place for Tokyo, designed to be cherished for many years."

Azabudai Hills is spread over a 8.1-hectare (20-acre) site and includes large amounts of greenery
Azabudai Hills is spread over a 8.1-hectare (20-acre) site and includes large amounts of greenery

Azabudai Hills is slated to receive the WELL and LEED Neighborhood Development green building standards. It incorporates stormwater management, energy efficient heating systems and waste recycling. It's powered by renewable energy sources, including solar power and wind power, though we've no hard figures available on this.

Now it has officially opened, the new district is expected to be visited by up to 30 million people per year.

Source: Heatherwick Studio

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

ArchitectureThomas HeatherwickBuilding and Constructionsustainable designJapan
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!