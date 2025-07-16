Circular home built around multiple sunken gardens

Set on a scenic lakeside plot in Lithuania, YCL architectural studio has created a circular countryside home that challenges conventional design. Dubbed Villa O, this 237-sq-m (2,550-sq-ft) residence blends architecture with nature, boasting a unique form and four integrated sunken courtyards.

Unlike traditional box-shaped homes, Villa O breaks the mold with its round layout and a central “plus” shape that divides the residence into four main living zones. Designed by Lithuanian architects Tomas Umbrasas, Aidas Barzda, and Tautvydas Vileikis, the house sits at the highest point of its site. The precise location of the dwelling offers panoramic views in all four directions.

Inside, the home follows a minimalist approach. Two wings are reserved for bedrooms; another is dedicated to guests; and the last houses a private spa. At the heart of the home lies an open-plan communal space where the kitchen, dining room, living room, and entry flow seamlessly into one light-filled hub. Each arm of the “plus” opens onto a different view: the lake, the forest, the open fields, and the road below.

A seamless blend of modern architecture and natural surroundings Leonas Garbačauskas

Four semi-enclosed sunken courtyards are carved directly into the structure. These courtyards flood the interior with natural light, while also offering privacy. Furthermore, they provide a clever way to bring nature inside without disrupting the home’s circular geometry.

The exterior of Villa O is clad in a restrained palette of thermally modified wood and concrete. The gently sloping concrete walls add a sculptural quality both inside and out. This subtle tilt expands the sense of space within the home and creates dramatic shadows as the sun moves throughout the day.

Villa O is a retreat where design and nature coexist beautifully Leonas Garbačauskas

While Villa O makes a strong architectural statement, it also raises questions about functionality. The round footprint could make traditional furniture placement tricky. In addition the sunken courtyards, while beautiful, may be difficult to maintain through Lithuania’s snowy winters.

A central “plus” shape that divides the residence into four main living zones Leonas Garbačauskas

Nevertheless, there is no denying the ambition and clarity of vision behind this home. Rather than standing apart from its environment, Villa O works in harmony with it; it welcomes sunlight, landscape, and silence.

Source: YCL Studio

