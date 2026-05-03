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Architecture

Luxury car collection hidden inside a forest garage

By Bridget Borgobello
May 02, 2026
Luxury car collection hidden inside a forest garage
A forest-set garage transforms car storage into a gallery-like architectural space
A forest-set garage transforms car storage into a gallery-like architectural space
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A forest-set garage transforms car storage into a gallery-like architectural space
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A forest-set garage transforms car storage into a gallery-like architectural space
The Garage for Car Collection sits carefully within a forested site in Moscow
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The Garage for Car Collection sits carefully within a forested site in Moscow
Designed by ATRIUM, the garage extends an existing private estate
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Designed by ATRIUM, the garage extends an existing private estate
A continuous, flowing geometry wraps around the site rather than using separate foundations
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A continuous, flowing geometry wraps around the site rather than using separate foundations
Above, a series of terraces extend the building into the landscape
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Above, a series of terraces extend the building into the landscape
The exterior is defined by flowing timber carpentry with a sculptural quality
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The exterior is defined by flowing timber carpentry with a sculptural quality
Natural light plays a key role in shaping the interior of the living spaces
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Natural light plays a key role in shaping the interior of the living spaces
The 200-square-meter structure is designed to house a private collection of luxury and vintage cars
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The 200-square-meter structure is designed to house a private collection of luxury and vintage cars
The design is inspired by a ribbon-like form that moves through the woodland
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The design is inspired by a ribbon-like form that moves through the woodland
The building is positioned between existing trees to preserve the natural landscape
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The building is positioned between existing trees to preserve the natural landscape
Parts of the structure allow trees to pass through the outdoor terrace decking
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Parts of the structure allow trees to pass through the outdoor terrace decking
The garage includes dedicated ski racks, integrating seasonal storage into the building’s multi-use layout
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The garage includes dedicated ski racks, integrating seasonal storage into the building’s multi-use layout
A black staircase cuts through the interior, creating a sharp contrast against the softer palette of timber and white surfaces
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A black staircase cuts through the interior, creating a sharp contrast against the softer palette of timber and white surfaces
A circular window filters natural light down into the underground level
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A circular window filters natural light down into the underground level

The Garage for Car Collection site plan by ATRIUM
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The Garage for Car Collection site plan by ATRIUM
The Garage for Car Collection plans by ATRIUM
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The Garage for Car Collection plans by ATRIUM
The Garage for Car Collection plans by ATRIUM
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The Garage for Car Collection plans by ATRIUM

View gallery - 17 images

Russian design studio ATRIUM has completed a private multi-use garage in Moscow. Set within a forested estate, Garage for Car Collection, is a bespoke building for a private collection of luxury and vintage vehicles. The 200-sq-m (2,153-sq-ft) garage is a modern extension to the site, and also features a home gym, office, lounge areas, practical storage, mud room, and ski racks.

A key aspect of the build is the architect’s approach to the existing environment by positioning the garage carefully among existing trees. The team decided to avoid large-scale clearing, in an effort to protect the natural layout of the site. As a result, the building weaves through the landscape and is carefully inserted between existing trees, with parts of the structure allowing them to pass through the outdoor terrace decking. Rather than relying on separate block foundations, the design uses a single flowing geometry that wraps around trees to define the interior and exterior spaces.

"The design emerges from a Möbius-inspired ribbon that wraps around the site, preserving every existing tree," says ATRIUM. "This continuous gesture organizes the program: at ground level, it encloses a glazed exhibition space for the automobile collection; along its length, it frames entrance and rear terraces; and as it ascends diagonally, it leads to a rooftop outdoor workout zone."

Designed by ATRIUM, the garage extends an existing private estate
Designed by ATRIUM, the garage extends an existing private estate

The garage functions as an hybrid space where storage and daily use overlap. At ground level, the garage feels more like an exhibition space for the private car collection. Large windows frame the vehicles, allowing natural light and forest views to become part of the setting. Sadly, none of the supplied imagery includes vehicles in the collection, probably for privacy and security reasons.

The open design removes the sense of enclosure typically associated with garages, turning the interior into something closer to a gallery. Above the garage, the structure extends into a series of terraces, including a designated area for outdoor physical activity. Below ground, additional spaces feature a gym and home office, where natural light is filtered into these lower areas through subtle openings at ground level.

The design is inspired by a ribbon-like form that moves through the woodland
The design is inspired by a ribbon-like form that moves through the woodland

The exterior facade of the garage boasts a smooth white surface that gives it a sculptural character, while also drawing upon automotive design. The interior design features the use of timber and copper, introducing warmth and contrast to the space. Furthermore, its highly engineered design and hidden setting within the Russian woodlands, makes it feel like something you’d expect to see in a Bond film.

The Garage for Car Collection was selected as a finalist at the World Architecture Festival 2025 in two categories: Completed Buildings - Transport and the Small Project Prize.

Source: ATRIUM via V2com

View gallery - 17 images

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Architecturesustainable designArchitectsFusion GarageTiny Footprint
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Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

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