Taiwan officially opens the world's longest single-mast bridge

This week, Taiwan cut the red ribbon on a giant infrastructure project its own construction team once deemed "impossible:" the 3,000-ft-long Danjiang Bridge.

The structure features a single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed design courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), and is the longest of its kind in the world. Its form is said to minimize its visual impact and impedance of sunset views over the Tamsui River from popular spots nearby – and it's engineered to withstand severe earthquakes too.

This bridge spans the mouth of the Tamsui River near northern Taiwan, and connects the capital of Taipei with Bali, Indonesia. ZHA noted that it would shave off 25 minutes of travel time between the two as commuters crossed the river.

This render presents another view of the now-complete landmark spanning the mouth of the Tamsui river Zaha Hadid Architects

The lone mast stands 656 ft (200 m) tall with a span of 1,476 ft (450 m), and the use of a single mast in this design minimizes disruption to the riverbed and the estuary's aquatic ecosystem.

The single-mast design reduces disturbance of the Tamsui riverbed and its surrounding aquatic ecosystem Northern Region New Construction Branch Office, Highway Bureau, MOTC Taiwan

The main roadway is roughly 233 ft (71 m) wide, with pedestrian and cycling pathways, as well as a lane for motor vehicles that's now open, and a light rail line set to be operational later on.

With its motoring lane and pedestrian and cycling pathways, the bridge reduces travel time between Bali and Taipei by 25 minutes Northern Region New Construction Branch Office, Highway Bureau, MOTC Taiwan

Capable of resisting earthquakes of magnitude 7 or above – a crucial feature given Taiwan's location on active tectonic plates – the Danjiang Bridge incorporates a complex seismic support system that manages forces that act on it in vertical and horizontal directions.

The Danjiang bridge incorporates a complex seismic support system that enables it to resist earthquakes Northern Region New Construction Branch Office, Highway Bureau, MOTC Taiwan

Vertical seismic forces are transferred directly to the foundation via pier supports and cable stays, while longitudinal and lateral horizontal forces are absorbed and dissipated using specialized hydraulic dampers, friction pendulum bearings, and synthetic rubber pads.

The bridge looks stunning when lit up after dark, as it's seen here during its opening celebrations Northern Region New Construction Branch Office, Highway Bureau, MOTC Taiwan

Construction began in 2019 and was slated to conclude by 2024 – but the project faced numerous setbacks, including challenging weather conditions and labor shortages, which delayed its opening by two years. The build was budgeted at roughly US$400 million, though I imagine the prolonged construction might have bumped up the cost. At any rate, it looks worth it.

Source: Highway Bureau, MOTC ROC via Business Wire