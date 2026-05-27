© 2026 New Atlas
Architecture

Taiwan officially opens the world's longest single-mast bridge

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
May 27, 2026
Taiwan officially opens the world's longest single-mast bridge
The Danjiang Bridge is the longest single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed bridge in the world
The Danjiang Bridge is the longest single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed bridge in the world
View 6 Images
The Danjiang Bridge is the longest single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed bridge in the world
1/6
The Danjiang Bridge is the longest single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed bridge in the world
The bridge looks stunning when lit up after dark, as it's seen here during its opening celebrations
2/6
The bridge looks stunning when lit up after dark, as it's seen here during its opening celebrations
The Danjiang bridge incorporates a complex seismic support system that enables it to resist earthquakes
3/6
The Danjiang bridge incorporates a complex seismic support system that enables it to resist earthquakes
The single-mast design reduces disturbance of the Tamsui riverbed and its surrounding aquatic ecosystem
4/6
The single-mast design reduces disturbance of the Tamsui riverbed and its surrounding aquatic ecosystem
This render presents another view of the now-complete landmark spanning the mouth of the Tamsui river
5/6
This render presents another view of the now-complete landmark spanning the mouth of the Tamsui river
With its motoring lane and pedestrian and cycling pathways, the bridge reduces travel time between Bali and Taipei by 25 minutes
6/6
With its motoring lane and pedestrian and cycling pathways, the bridge reduces travel time between Bali and Taipei by 25 minutes
View gallery - 6 images

This week, Taiwan cut the red ribbon on a giant infrastructure project its own construction team once deemed "impossible:" the 3,000-ft-long Danjiang Bridge.

The structure features a single-tower asymmetric cable-stayed design courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), and is the longest of its kind in the world. Its form is said to minimize its visual impact and impedance of sunset views over the Tamsui River from popular spots nearby – and it's engineered to withstand severe earthquakes too.

This bridge spans the mouth of the Tamsui River near northern Taiwan, and connects the capital of Taipei with Bali, Indonesia. ZHA noted that it would shave off 25 minutes of travel time between the two as commuters crossed the river.

This render presents another view of the now-complete landmark spanning the mouth of the Tamsui river
This render presents another view of the now-complete landmark spanning the mouth of the Tamsui river

The lone mast stands 656 ft (200 m) tall with a span of 1,476 ft (450 m), and the use of a single mast in this design minimizes disruption to the riverbed and the estuary's aquatic ecosystem.

The single-mast design reduces disturbance of the Tamsui riverbed and its surrounding aquatic ecosystem
The single-mast design reduces disturbance of the Tamsui riverbed and its surrounding aquatic ecosystem

The main roadway is roughly 233 ft (71 m) wide, with pedestrian and cycling pathways, as well as a lane for motor vehicles that's now open, and a light rail line set to be operational later on.

With its motoring lane and pedestrian and cycling pathways, the bridge reduces travel time between Bali and Taipei by 25 minutes
With its motoring lane and pedestrian and cycling pathways, the bridge reduces travel time between Bali and Taipei by 25 minutes

Capable of resisting earthquakes of magnitude 7 or above – a crucial feature given Taiwan's location on active tectonic plates – the Danjiang Bridge incorporates a complex seismic support system that manages forces that act on it in vertical and horizontal directions.

The Danjiang bridge incorporates a complex seismic support system that enables it to resist earthquakes
The Danjiang bridge incorporates a complex seismic support system that enables it to resist earthquakes

Vertical seismic forces are transferred directly to the foundation via pier supports and cable stays, while longitudinal and lateral horizontal forces are absorbed and dissipated using specialized hydraulic dampers, friction pendulum bearings, and synthetic rubber pads.

The bridge looks stunning when lit up after dark, as it's seen here during its opening celebrations
The bridge looks stunning when lit up after dark, as it's seen here during its opening celebrations

Construction began in 2019 and was slated to conclude by 2024 – but the project faced numerous setbacks, including challenging weather conditions and labor shortages, which delayed its opening by two years. The build was budgeted at roughly US$400 million, though I imagine the prolonged construction might have bumped up the cost. At any rate, it looks worth it.

Source: Highway Bureau, MOTC ROC via Business Wire

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

ArchitectureInfrastructureBridgeTaiwanZaha HadidBuilding and Construction
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

After 144 years, the Basílica de la Sagrada Família will no longer be photobombed by construction cranes as its exterior is now complete
Architecture
World's tallest church nears completion after 144 years of construction
Almost a century and a half after construction began on La Sagrada Familia, the exterior structure of the tallest church in the world was finally completed last Friday in Barcelona, Spain. Its tallest tower has reached its maximum height of 566 ft.
The Pinnacle SkyTower boasts bragging rights as Canada's tallest skyscraper and reaches a maximum height of 351.85 m (1154 ft)
Architecture
12-sided skyscraper sets record for most floors in North America
The ambitious Pinnacle SkyTower has reached a major milestone. The supertall skyscraper has topped out at 106 floors and now holds the record for the most floors of any residential building in North America.
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District is expected to be completed by the end of 2029
Architecture
Under-construction skyscraper looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
You could be forgiven for assuming that this pyramidal skyscraper project was a still from a sci-fi TV show, or perhaps another render that's never going to go ahead. But it is indeed real, and it's begun the early stages of construction.
The Mohammed VI Tower rises to a height of 250 m (820 ft), making it the tallest skyscraper in Morocco and one of the tallest in Africa
Architecture
Rocket-shaped skyscraper soars to record-breaking height
Designed to resemble a rocket on a launchpad readying for takeoff, this extraordinary tower reportedly draws inspiration from a billionaire's trip to a NASA facility in the late 1960s. It reaches a height of 820 ft.
The Vermont Villa is an impressive shipping container-based house that has a spacious interior, and includes its own pool and sauna
Architecture
One-of-a-kind shipping container house even has its own pool and sauna
We've seen a lot of shipping container-based houses, but few are as impressive as the recently completed Vermont Villa. The home has a spacious interior and even includes its own pool and sauna.
Tower F will be the tallest building in Africa once it’s completed later this year
Architecture
Africa's tallest tower rises with a mask-inspired design
La Tour F, a 76‑story skyscraper in Abidjan, will soon be Africa’s tallest tower at 421 m. Designed by Pierre Fakhoury, it combines government offices, public access, and green certification, symbolizing modern efficiency and cultural identity.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!