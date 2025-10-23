Asymmetric bridge claims world record for starchitect designer

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) is nearing completion on a new record-breaking crossing in Taiwan. Billed by the studio as the world's longest single-mast asymmetric cable-stayed bridge, its eye-catching form is also designed to "minimize impeding sunset views from popular viewpoints along the river."

Originally revealed back in 2015 and under construction since 2019, the Danjiang Bridge had an initial budget of NT$12.49 billion (US$385 million), though there's no word on whether costs have increased over the intervening years. The expected opening time certainly has – it was originally due for a 2024 opening, which it obviously missed – and is now slated to open to the public on May 12, 2026.

The crossing spans the mouth of the Tamsui River that flows through Taipei, which is Taiwan's capital city. The local area has become a popular spot for tourists and residents to watch the sunset and the bridge has been carefully designed with this in mind, lending it an attractive overall appearance that reflects ZHA's design language, defined by a single asymmetrical pylon tapering as it rises.

The Danjiang Bridge is hailed by Zaha Hadid Architects as as the world's longest single-mast asymmetric cable-stayed bridge

Paddy Chao

Including support roads, the bridge has a length of 920 m (3,018 ft), spanning 450 m (1,476 ft) to the west of the mast and 175 m (574 ft) to its east. The mast itself rises to a height of 200 m (656 ft).

"Determined by detailed 3D modelling and mapping of the estuary, the position of the bridge's sculptural mast within the river and the height of its road deck above the water's surface have been calculated to maintain safe passage for river vessels and minimize impeding sunset views from popular viewpoints along the river," explains Zaha Hadid Architects. "The single-mast design also reduces the structure's impact on the riverbed in line with stringent programs established to protect the estuary's ecosystem."

With the bridge now structurally complete, construction teams are due to begin laying asphalt on the road deck, installing lighting, and conducting safety tests.

Source: Zaha Hadid Architects