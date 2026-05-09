© 2026 New Atlas
Architecture

Record-breaking timber tower incorporates recycled wind turbine blades

By Adam Williams
May 09, 2026
Record-breaking timber tower incorporates recycled wind turbine blades
TRÆ rises to a height of 78 m (256 ft), making it one of the world's tallest timber towers
TRÆ rises to a height of 78 m (256 ft), making it one of the world's tallest timber towers
View 7 Images
TRÆ rises to a height of 78 m (256 ft), making it one of the world's tallest timber towers
1/7
TRÆ rises to a height of 78 m (256 ft), making it one of the world's tallest timber towers
TRÆ is located in Aarhus, Denmark, and is the country's tallest timber building
2/7
TRÆ is located in Aarhus, Denmark, and is the country's tallest timber building
TRÆ's interior consists of 20 floors, most of which is taken up by office space
3/7
TRÆ's interior consists of 20 floors, most of which is taken up by office space
TRÆ's interior decor showcases the project's use of natural wood
4/7
TRÆ's interior decor showcases the project's use of natural wood
Structurally, TRÆ consists of modern engineered timber, concrete, steel, and lots of recycled materials
5/7
Structurally, TRÆ consists of modern engineered timber, concrete, steel, and lots of recycled materials
TRÆ's flooring is made up of reclaimed timber floors and offcuts
6/7
TRÆ's flooring is made up of reclaimed timber floors and offcuts
Alongside its office space, TRÆ also includes a restaurant and some social areas
7/7
Alongside its office space, TRÆ also includes a restaurant and some social areas
View gallery - 7 images

Rising to a height of 78 m (256 ft), this extraordinary tower sets a new record as Denmark's tallest wooden building – and is one of the tallest in the world too. More than just its scale, though, the project impresses with its use of recycled materials, including everything from wind turbine blades to old windows.

Described as the world's first upcycled timber skyscraper, TRÆ is located in Aarhus. It's designed by Lendager Arkitekter and developed by Kilden & Hindby and PFA Ejendom. Its height places it at around the fifth-tallest modern timber tower currently, with the world's tallest, Milwaukee's Ascent, roughly 6 m (20 ft) taller.

TRÆ's interior consists of 20 floors, most of which is taken up by office space
TRÆ's interior consists of 20 floors, most of which is taken up by office space

Its name means tree, timber, and three – the latter a nod to the project's three-building layout. Two smaller structures rise to six floors each, alongside the 20-story main tower. They mostly host office space, plus a restaurant and some shared facilities, and the decor leans heavily on the natural beauty of the wood used.

Like most timber high-rises nowadays, it's actually a hybrid structure made up of engineered wood, with concrete cores, and even some steel in key places, while a variety of recycled materials are used in the facade. The original concept was to use only wind turbine blades for the exterior, since they are plentiful in the area and usually end up in landfills – which is also the idea behind the Niels Bohr parking garage. However, this turned into a headache for the architects as the blades turned out to be flammable, which is clearly not something you want in a timber tower.

To tackle this, the turbine blades were heavily processed, treated, and tested, and then used for sun shading elements rather than for the whole facade. Other notable uses of recycled materials include a mixture of reclaimed wood and offcuts for flooring, while interior glass walls are made from discarded windows. Even the lighting fixtures are recycled, and reclaimed bricks were used to build a bar on the rooftop terrace.

"TRÆ combines glulam columns and CLT floor slabs, with low-carbon concrete cores ensuring stability and fire safety," explains Lendager. "Nearly all visible surfaces are reused, upcycled, or biobased. Timber cassettes form the facade, clad with aluminum sheets salvaged from industrial and farm roofs and water-damaged post boxes. Wind turbine blades provide solar shading, while reused windows, waste textiles, and PET felt form acoustic surfaces. Interior finishes include reclaimed timber flooring and panels, while mature trees relocated from municipal sites reinforce the 'tree' concept and create an immediate green setting."

Structurally, TRÆ consists of modern engineered timber, concrete, steel, and lots of recycled materials
Structurally, TRÆ consists of modern engineered timber, concrete, steel, and lots of recycled materials

Lendager Arkitekter says that compared to a similar building made from concrete, TRÆ achieved a 26% reduction in CO2 emissions. High-rise timber construction continues to grow in popularity worldwide, with Australia's incredible Atlassian Central wooden skyscraper due to smash all records once completed.

Source: Lendager Arkitekter

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and Constructioncross-laminated timberTimberOffice
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

After 144 years, the Basílica de la Sagrada Família will no longer be photobombed by construction cranes as its exterior is now complete
Architecture
World's tallest church nears completion after 144 years of construction
Almost a century and a half after construction began on La Sagrada Familia, the exterior structure of the tallest church in the world was finally completed last Friday in Barcelona, Spain. Its tallest tower has reached its maximum height of 566 ft.
The Pinnacle SkyTower boasts bragging rights as Canada's tallest skyscraper and reaches a maximum height of 351.85 m (1154 ft)
Architecture
12-sided skyscraper sets record for most floors in North America
The ambitious Pinnacle SkyTower has reached a major milestone. The supertall skyscraper has topped out at 106 floors and now holds the record for the most floors of any residential building in North America.
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District is expected to be completed by the end of 2029
Architecture
Under-construction skyscraper looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
You could be forgiven for assuming that this pyramidal skyscraper project was a still from a sci-fi TV show, or perhaps another render that's never going to go ahead. But it is indeed real, and it's begun the early stages of construction.
The Mohammed VI Tower rises to a height of 250 m (820 ft), making it the tallest skyscraper in Morocco and one of the tallest in Africa
Architecture
Rocket-shaped skyscraper soars to record-breaking height
Designed to resemble a rocket on a launchpad readying for takeoff, this extraordinary tower reportedly draws inspiration from a billionaire's trip to a NASA facility in the late 1960s. It reaches a height of 820 ft.
The Vermont Villa is an impressive shipping container-based house that has a spacious interior, and includes its own pool and sauna
Architecture
One-of-a-kind shipping container house even has its own pool and sauna
We've seen a lot of shipping container-based houses, but few are as impressive as the recently completed Vermont Villa. The home has a spacious interior and even includes its own pool and sauna.
Atlassian Central will reach a maximum height of 183 m (600 ft)
Architecture
New world's tallest timber skyscraper smashes height records
The new world's tallest hybrid timber tower is nearing completion. Named Atlassian Central, this ambitious "plyscraper" features an innovative design that incorporates concrete and steel to reach unprecedented heights.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!