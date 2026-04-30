Compact home in Quebec brings the forest indoors

A compact residential dwelling designed by Canadian architectural firm Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte has been completed in Boileau, Quebec. Dubbed La Maraude, the home is set within a wooded site near the Maskinongé River, and dissolves the boundaries between interior living zones and the outdoors. The project invites the forest indoors through its geometric layout, emphasizing light, openness, and continuity by positioning courtyards as integral spaces throughout the home.

Rather than occupying a prominent position along the river’s edge, La Maraude is set deeper within the woodlands. This decision was made by the architects in order to focus the interior spaces towards a forest-oriented aesthetic.

"Designed with particular attention to simplicity, functionality, and respect for traditional codes, La Maraude embodies a successful dialogue between contemporary architecture and local traditions," says Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte.

The house appears partially concealed by the surrounding vegetation

Maxime Brouillet

The home comprises three linked volumes, with each section housing a different function, while also creating a clear transition from shared spaces, to private zones. The design references regional building traditions in Quebec, where compact forms and gabled roofs are commonly used, and is constructed with a cedar shingle façade and a metal roof suited to heavy winter snowfall.

The home’s first volume features a minimal entrance and service areas, which then lead into the central volume of the home. The central focal point opens up surprisingly, and boasts the main living spaces. This section features a modern open kitchen, double height pitched ceilings, and large glazed windows, which suitably flood the interiors with natural light in all directions. Furthermore, the forest remains constantly visible, creating a sense of immersion.

The house is designed to dissolve boundaries between interior spaces and the outdoors Maxime Brouillet

The third volume shifts again in tone and is dedicated to the sleeping quarters. Stretching over two levels, this section features two double bedrooms and a bathroom. Windows in this section are smaller and more selective, capturing fragments of the landscape rather than wide panoramas.

Two outdoor terraces extend the spatial sequence of the home. One faces north and is more sheltered, oriented toward higher ground and partly enclosed by the building. The other faces south and opens toward the lower landscape, offering a brighter and more exterior space.

For now, La Maraude operates as a quiet home within the forest. In the future, it has the potential to become a base for additional small retreats, evolving as the site develops over time.

Source: Nathalie Thibodeau Architecte via V2com

