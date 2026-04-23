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Architecture

Coastal home hovers above Nova Scotia valley on slender steel legs

By Stefan Ionescu
April 23, 2026
Coastal home hovers above Nova Scotia valley on slender steel legs
The East River Residence appears as if it's floating above the landscape
The East River Residence appears as if it's floating above the landscape
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The East River Residence appears as if it's floating above the landscape
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The East River Residence appears as if it's floating above the landscape
The East River Residence is suspended above and across a valley and rocky embankments, with excellent views of the coastline
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The East River Residence is suspended above and across a valley and rocky embankments, with excellent views of the coastline
Suspending the home on steel pillars not only conquers the challenging build environment, but allows for shaded nooks under the East River Residence
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Suspending the home on steel pillars not only conquers the challenging build environment, but allows for shaded nooks under the East River Residence
Large doors and windows allow the outside to penetrate deep inside the home
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Large doors and windows allow the outside to penetrate deep inside the home
The roof determines how each space feels, lowering in living areas to provide more sunlight, and lifting in some for oceanic views
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The roof determines how each space feels, lowering in living areas to provide more sunlight, and lifting in some for oceanic views
The East River Residence doesn't aim to fight the land and the environment, but works with them to fit right in - like it's a part of the landscape
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The East River Residence doesn't aim to fight the land and the environment, but works with them to fit right in - like it's a part of the landscape
The gable roof has a design that matches the land's ups and downs - it rises over the rocks and dips down to create cozy spaces inside
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The gable roof has a design that matches the land's ups and downs - it rises over the rocks and dips down to create cozy spaces inside
The East River Residence has been built along the rocky Atlantic shoreline of Nova Scotia
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The East River Residence has been built along the rocky Atlantic shoreline of Nova Scotia
View gallery - 8 images

Along the rocky Atlantic shoreline of Nova Scotia, Canadian studio Omar Gandhi Architects has completed a home that looks like it’s floating above the landscape. The East River Residence, which is suspended on thin columns, stretches across the valley like a bridge between two embankments, letting the terrain flow underneath it like water.

The East River Residence isn't your typical coastal getaway. It’s hidden by a dense forest in a rocky area. The only way to see it is to go inland and walk along the shore. The gable roof has a design that matches the land's ups and downs – it rises over the rocks and dips down to create cozy spaces inside.

The gable roof has a design that matches the land's ups and downs - it rises over the rocks and dips down to create cozy spaces inside
The gable roof has a design that matches the land's ups and downs - it rises over the rocks and dips down to create cozy spaces inside

The house, which was built for a couple from Montreal seeking a peaceful life much closer to nature, looks like it’s connecting the two hills while barely touching the ground. The architects designed the roof extensions to blur the line between the inside and outside. The roof’s shape determines how each room feels.

For instance, the roof above the living spaces is lower, bringing in more natural light to make the space feel cozy. In the yoga studio, on the other hand, it's higher, allowing for sweeping views of the ocean. While each space is unique in its look and feel, it’s part of a cohesive design. And that’s what the architects intended.

Large doors and windows allow the outside to penetrate deep inside the home
Large doors and windows allow the outside to penetrate deep inside the home

As for the materials, the roof is made from smooth gray metal cladding that blends with the rocky land. The lower volume is made of cedar wood. This combination of materials allows the East River Residence to blend into the rocky land.

On the inside, there are large windows and doors that seamlessly lead to the outside. The architects designed it that way so they could pull the natural landscape deep into the home. The outdoor terraces are covered and lead towards a timber pathway and a dock, which moves on toward the Atlantic, providing a full view of the ocean tides.

The East River Residence doesn't aim to fight the land and the environment, but works with them to fit right in - like it's a part of the landscape
The East River Residence doesn't aim to fight the land and the environment, but works with them to fit right in - like it's a part of the landscape

This design is similar to other modern coastal houses that deal with tricky land, though each has its own style. It doesn't aim to fight the land and the environment, but works with them to fit right in – like it's a part of the landscape. Rather than dominating the site, the structure hovers respectfully, while offering spectacular views of the coastline.

This approach to challenging terrain echoes other recent coastal projects. Amsterdam's Light House similarly plays with stacked volumes and vertical space to maximize connection with its surroundings, though in a denser urban context. Meanwhile, Vermont's recent container-based villa demonstrates another strategy for conquering difficult sites through modular construction.

Built by Blueprint Construction with structural engineering by Design Point, the East River Residence demonstrates that conquering challenging terrain sometimes means floating above it.

Source: Omar Gandhi Architects

View gallery - 8 images

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ArchitectureHomeHouseBuilding and ConstructionCanada
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Stefan Ionescu
Stefan Ionescu
Stefan has always been into tech. After studying geological engineering, he shifted to writing and now works as a freelance tech writer, making complex topics easy to understand. Outside of work, he can be found travelling and exploring new places.

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