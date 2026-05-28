Record-breaking apartment building 3D printed in just 34 days

Europe's largest 3D-printed apartment building has been completed in France. Containing 12 social housing apartments spread across three floors, the project's printing process was carried out in just 34 days.

ViliaSprint² was created by developer Plurial Novilia, with designer HOBO Architecture, and printed by PERI 3D Construction using a COBOD BOD2 3D printer, which is the same type used in the previously covered 3D-printed data center and earthquake-resistant house. It's positioned next to another very similar building by the same developer, which was constructed using traditional techniques and took three months longer to complete.

ViliaSprint² was completed three months faster than a neighboring conventionally constructed building Plurial Novilia

According to COBOD, ViliaSprint² is the first building in France in which both the load-bearing structure and all walls were printed directly on-site. The COBOD BOD2 printer extruded a cement-like mixture supplied by Holcim in layers to build up the basic shell. This printing was originally planned to last 50 days but took just 34 days in all, with three human operators overseeing the work. The rest of the build process, including traditional construction work by human builders like adding the roof, windows, and wiring, began in March 2025 and was completed in early 2026.

"The curved facade and rounded floorplan are only economical because of 3D printing, complex geometries that would add significant cost with conventional formwork come at no premium," says COBOD. "On-site concrete production further reduces transport emissions. The optimized form also saved approximately 10% of concrete volume. The building integrates perlite insulation, timber balcony structures, 500 sq m (5,400 sq ft) of photovoltaic panels, and a hybrid gas/heat pump system by Atlantic Systèmes, achieving around 60% energy self-sufficiency in compliance with France's RE2020 2025 [green building] targets."

The interior consists of 800 sq m (8,611 sq ft) of living space, spread over the three floors. Each of the dozen social housing apartments also comes with its own balcony.

Each of the apartments in ViliaSprint² opens onto its own balcony area Plurial Novilia

As far as we can tell, the ViliaSprint² could actually be the world's largest 3D-printed apartment building, but with this construction space being so decentralized and fast-moving, perhaps we've missed one. Let us know in the comments if you know of something larger.

Looking to the future, Plurial Novilia and its partners are planning another larger project containing approximately 40 apartments using two 3D printers simultaneously. The aim is to reduce print time by a factor of four and lower costs to that of conventional construction.

Sources: Plurial Novilia [in French], COBOD