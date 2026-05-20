Habitable bridge spans 100 feet over two streams in rural India

Somewhere in the hills outside the city of Karjat in India, there is a marvelous house that bridges the gap between two pieces of land. Built by Wallmakers, the Bridge House spans 100 feet (30 m) across two streams that have carved a 30-ft (7-m) gorge through the landscape, and expertly combines mud, steel and thatch to create a simple yet functional four-bedroom home.

Building the Bridge House had its own set of unique challenges. Wallmakers needed to connect the two land parcels while keeping the foundation 100 ft within the spillway width, since a JCB excavator needed to be used for clearing the build space. However, something made this even more challenging – the firm pretty much had only wild grass to work with as a construction material within a five-mile radius. Remember, this is in the hills, so hauling other construction materials there would have been extremely difficult.

Construction shot of the Bridge House Wallmakers

Leave it to architects to turn limitations into a design opportunity. Wallmakers built the structure with four hyperbolic parabolas supported by just four footings. This minimizes the disruption to the natural contours of the streams. Steel pipes and tendons provide tensile strength, while thatch and mud bear its crushing weight.

It's an elegant structural solution that recalls how other architects have conquered difficult terrain through innovative approaches. A good example is Nova Scotia's East River Residence, which hovers above its rocky valley on slender steel columns.

The thatch roof is worth mentioning because it draws inspiration from a pangolin's scales. But it's not just for show; it provides thermal insulation and effective passive cooling, all while keeping this massive roof incredibly light. There’s also a mud layer at the top of the thatch, which was a critical addition to prevent rodents and other pests from burrowing inside. Thatch roofing alone has declined in popularity in the region because of these critters.

"The thatch layer inspired by the scales of a pangolin, providing thermal insulation and effective cooling also allowed us to push for a long-span, lightweight structure with just 4 footings, ensuring very less intrusion into the natural contour of the land" Wallmakers

The result is a 4,500-sq-ft (418-sq-m) dwelling that appears to float above the landscape, allowing the terrain and water to flow uninterrupted beneath.

The living spaces inside take advantage of the Bridge House’s elevated position. These include four bedrooms, as well as the kitchen and dining areas. A shower/bathing room opens to the outside, and features decorative pools. The central courtyard area is topped by a netted oculus that opens the space to sunshine or rain, while offering shading from both.

The volumes have strategically placed windows that maximize natural light and ventilation while providing great views of the surrounding landscape. The design maintains strong connections to the outdoor environment, which also features a swimming pool, while providing shelter from Karjat's seasonal weather patterns.

Floor to ceiling windows make the most of natural light in the dining area Wallmakers

Whether it's regulatory or environmental obstacles, creative architects always seem to find a way of turning location challenges into architectural wonders – including Chic Vid House, Trim House and the Vipp Tunnel.

Source: Wallmakers