Architecture

Skinny house stays nice and breezy on cramped inner-city plot

By Adam Williams
August 18, 2023
Skinny house stays nice and breezy on cramped inner-city plot
The Chic Vid House's facade features operable teak shutters, helping to control the home's ventilation and the amount of sunlight that enters inside
The Chic Vid House incorporates greenery on its multiple balcony areas
The Chic Vid House's ground floor includes a play area for the owner's children
The Chic Vid House's uppermost floor serves as a small rooftop terrace
The Chic Vid House's social areas, such as the living room, are situated on the upper floors, so that the residents can enjoy views over the city
The Chic Vid House's children's room contains a large circular window to maximize daylight inside
The Chic Vid House's master bedroom opens onto a balcony area
The Chic Vid House's kitchen opens up to the rear garden with double glass doors
The Chic Vid House's kitchen opens up to the rear garden with double glass doors
Commissioned to create a home on a cramped inner-city plot in Vietnam, STD Design Consultant has managed to squeeze in a tall and skinny residence named the Chic Vid House that features an operable facade to control the ventilation and sunlight inside.

The Chic Vid House is located in a bustling area of Ho Chi Minh City, on a site measuring a mere 3.9 m (almost 13 ft) in width, though it's far longer, at 19.6 m (64 ft). The obvious response to the layout was a long and thin residence.

The exterior of the home features multiple small balcony spaces with greenery growing in built-in planters, while the operable facade takes the form of teak shutters.

"The house attracts the attention of passersby with the firmness and weight of simplicity," explained STD Design Consultant. "Foldable teak facades that can be opened and closed with sun protection, improving the house's ventilation. Translucent teak facades are chosen not only to prevent direct sunlight but also to avoid vision loss. The laterite stone used for the facade is very popular in tropical countries like Vietnam with the function of self-regulating temperature. All materials are also used as an aesthetic way to enhance the rustic appearance of the facade."

The Chic Vid House's kitchen opens up to the rear garden with double glass doors

The Chic Vid House's interior is spread over five stories. The decor throughout is tasteful and muted, and furniture has been carefully arranged to flatter the narrow space. The ground floor hosts a play area, offering children a safe space to play, with the kitchen and dining area nearby, allowing their parents to keep an eye on them, while glass doors open onto the rear garden.

The upper floors, meanwhile, contain the bedrooms, the living room and an office, which boast choice views over the rooftops. The uppermost floor consists of a small rooftop terrace and dining area with a canopy for shade.

Squeezing narrow homes into awkward city plots has become increasingly popular in recent years due to the rising cost of land, and some other notable examples we've seen include the Slim House in London and the similarly proportioned Breathing House elsewhere in Ho Chi Minh City.

Source: STD Design Consultant

Adam Williams
