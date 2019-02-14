Narrow inner-city house is draped in a veil of greeneryView gallery - 15 images
Vietnam's Vo Trong Nghia Architects' overriding goal is to add greenery to its homeland's cities and the firm highlights this again with its recently-completed Breathing House. The project involved covering a narrow home in an awkward crowded plot in Ho Chi Minh City with a "green veil" of plants.
The Breathing House measures just 3.9 m (12.7 ft)-wide but is 17.8 m (58 ft)-deep. This results in an usual layout consisting of five connected tower-like areas that are staggered within the boundary walls, creating multiple courtyards and outdoor areas.
To add a degree of privacy, Von Trong Nghia installed a metal mesh with creeper plants growing atop – the result is quite striking, especially when viewed from above, and the entire home is covered in green. Planters are also installed throughout, and it looks like a pleasant way to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
The interior of the home proper has 343 sq m (roughly 3,700 sq ft) of floorspace, spread over five floors. Access is gained through the ground floor garage, with kitchen and living areas upstairs, followed by a master bedroom, upper courtyards, a kid's room and a rooftop terrace, also covered in greenery, as the floors rise.
"The significance of the project is that it creates a green space, in the heart of a growing mega city," says Vo Trong Nghia Architects. "We hope the essence of this design would give positive influence to the cities in Vietnam, which is losing its green spaces at an alarming rate."
Previously completed projects by the firm that have a similar aesthetic include the House for Trees and Binh House.
Source: Vo Trong Nghia Architects
