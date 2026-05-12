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Architecture

Vancouver community hub pairs exposed mass timber with ultra-green design

By Stefan Ionescu
May 12, 2026
Vancouver community hub pairs exposed mass timber with ultra-green design
The Marpole Community Centre hits a rare trifecta for public buildings by combining mass timber construction, Passive House standards, and LEED Gold status (a green building standard)
The Marpole Community Centre hits a rare trifecta for public buildings by combining mass timber construction, Passive House standards, and LEED Gold status (a green building standard)
View 8 Images
The Marpole Community Centre hits a rare trifecta for public buildings by combining mass timber construction, Passive House standards, and LEED Gold status (a green building standard)
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The Marpole Community Centre hits a rare trifecta for public buildings by combining mass timber construction, Passive House standards, and LEED Gold status (a green building standard)
The architects embraced the natural beauty of the wood in the interior, creating a warm and comfortable space
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The architects embraced the natural beauty of the wood in the interior, creating a warm and comfortable space
The Marpole Community Centre will offer modern amenities to the residents, including a gym, daycare, basketball court, and a multipurpose room
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The Marpole Community Centre will offer modern amenities to the residents, including a gym, daycare, basketball court, and a multipurpose room
The Marpole Community Centre combines "recreation, childcare, and community programming within a highly efficient, all-electric building"
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The Marpole Community Centre combines "recreation, childcare, and community programming within a highly efficient, all-electric building"
"Program spaces are organized within two primary volumes connected by a central circulation spine that acts as both lobby and social condenser and runs the length of the building"
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"Program spaces are organized within two primary volumes connected by a central circulation spine that acts as both lobby and social condenser and runs the length of the building"
"Interior glazing and open circulation reveal the diversity of programs within, encouraging interaction among visitors and reinforcing the centre’s role as a shared civic space"
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"Interior glazing and open circulation reveal the diversity of programs within, encouraging interaction among visitors and reinforcing the centre’s role as a shared civic space"
"Enabled through an alternate building code approach, the extensive use of mass timber contributes to the building’s overall 41% embodied carbon reduction while creating a warm, tactile, and human-scale environment that reflects the natural context of Oak Park"
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"Enabled through an alternate building code approach, the extensive use of mass timber contributes to the building’s overall 41% embodied carbon reduction while creating a warm, tactile, and human-scale environment that reflects the natural context of Oak Park"
Construction of the Marpole Community Centre is nearing completion
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Construction of the Marpole Community Centre is nearing completion
View gallery - 8 images

A new community center is nearing completion in Vancouver's Oak Park, and it has done something quite rare. It has combined mass timber construction with hyper-efficient Passive House engineering and a LEED Gold sustainability rating. The Marpole Community Centre, which was designed by Diamond Schmitt, proves that public buildings can be kind to the planet while also being beautiful.

The most striking feature is the exposed mass timber construction. The building uses large, engineered wood beams instead of relying solely on carbon-heavy steel or concrete. This is an interesting choice, because not only does it create a warmer, more inviting interior, but it helps reduce the building's overall embodied carbon by 41%. At the same time, it creates an approachable atmosphere that echoes the surrounding greenery.

Construction of the Marpole Community Centre is nearing completion
Construction of the Marpole Community Centre is nearing completion

"Our vision for the Marpole Community Centre was to create an inclusive and welcoming high-performance facility that embodied the City’s ambitious sustainability and accessibility targets while also supporting the community’s goals for how they wanted to use the building and grow their programming," said architect Caroline Inglis.

However, there’s more than wood holding up the Marpole. It's aimed at strict Passive House standards, which architecture firms look to when they want to achieve the gold standard for efficiency. The building is wrapped in a super-insulated, airtight shell that acts like a high-quality thermos. During the winter months, the heat stays inside, and when it gets hot during the summer, it is pushed out using very little energy. All systems are electric to support the City's climate goals, and complemented by passive design measures that include orientation, shading and daylight optimization to ease reliance on mechanical systems.

The architects embraced the natural beauty of the wood in the interior, creating a warm and comfortable space
The architects embraced the natural beauty of the wood in the interior, creating a warm and comfortable space

The building itself spans about 3,700 sq m (40,000 sq ft) and replaces an older facility from 1949 that the neighborhood has long outgrown, offering space for a gymnasium, a childcare center, a basketball court, community gathering spots, and various multipurpose rooms. The project also expands the community space outward to sports courts, gathering spaces and an ethnobotanical garden.

On the inside, the wood is exposed, which gives the interior a natural feel throughout – something that your typical public building often doesn't have. We have seen this kind of design philosophy with the Fyrtornet in Sweden and the TRÆ in Norway, where architects used timber to create a sense of warmth and escape from the usual concrete dominance.

The Marpole Community Centre will offer modern amenities to the residents, including a gym, daycare, basketball court, and a multipurpose room
The Marpole Community Centre will offer modern amenities to the residents, including a gym, daycare, basketball court, and a multipurpose room

By hitting the trifecta that is LEED Gold, Passive House, and mass timber, the new Marpole Community Centre is truly a marvelous technical feat that shows how public buildings meant for daily use can achieve high-performance environmental standards. The facility is expected to open its doors to the neighborhood later this year.

Source: Diamond Schmitt

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

ArchitectureCommunityBuilding and Constructionsustainable designCanadaTimberWood
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Stefan Ionescu
Stefan Ionescu
Stefan has always been into tech. After studying geological engineering, he shifted to writing and now works as a freelance tech writer, making complex topics easy to understand. Outside of work, he can be found travelling and exploring new places.

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