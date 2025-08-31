Tall timber tower is a triumph of sustainable design

Most modern timber towers, like the 230 Royal York and Ascent, feature a concrete core for stability. However, the Fyrtornet office tower by Wingårdhs rises to an impressive height of 51.5 m (169 ft) without the need for concrete, highlighting the sustainable possibilities of timber construction.

Fyrtornet (Swedish for "lighthouse") is located in Malmö, Sweden. Structurally, it consists of glulam (glued laminated timber) beams and diagonals, and CLT (cross-laminated timber) floor slabs. Its core, which provides structural integrity and houses the stairs, is also made from CLT. Some concrete was used in the build, though only in the foundations.

The facade combines wood that has been painted red, spruce shingles, and glazing with integrated solar panels, helping to reduce its draw on the grid.

The building was largely prefabricated elsewhere in Austria, and train transportation was used to lower CO2 emissions. Additionally, a large tent was erected on-site and use to manufacture the partition walls locally, further reducing CO2 emissions.

"Thanks to the use of rail instead of the conventional truck delivery, we were able to save 100 tons of carbon emissions," explains engineering firm Binderholz, which was involved in building the project. "A major advantage of rail delivery lies in the storage areas that local train stations offer. This way, the delivered material can be temporarily stored in an economical way and the construction site can then be continuously supplied with timber construction parts, ensuring trouble-free assembly."

The Fyrtornet's interior decor highlights the natural beauty of the timber used Wingårdhs

Inside, Fyrtornet measures 9,020 sq m (roughly 97,000 sq ft), across 11 levels. A café, bakery, and bistro occupy the ground floor, with a library directly above. The upper floors host office space, while a rooftop garden crowns the building. The interior decor wisely highlights the natural warmth of exposed timber, rather than covering it up.

Fire is always a concern for some people in tall timber buildings, but modern timber is not like old-fashioned wooden framing. The glulam and CLT used in this project consist of many layers of wood glued together to form a far stronger wooden beam that can even outperform steel in a fire. This is because the modern timber chars slowly on the outside rather than fully igniting, which helps to preserve structural integrity.

Sources: Wingårdhs, Binderholz