San Diego is getting a stunning watercraft-inspired Navy SEAL museum

San Diego has a deep connection to America's military and naval forces, and it'll soon be home to a marvelous institution to showcase the history, legacy, and future of the Navy SEALs.

Designed by US-based firm ZGF Architects – which specializes in commercial buildings, sports spaces, and airports with innovative approaches – the Navy SEAL Museum will span 85,000 sq ft (7,896 sq m) at 1220 Pacific Highway, out by the city's waterfront in an active cultural district.

The structure draws inspiration from stealth watercraft used by the maritime special forces, with angular massing and faceted metal surfaces giving it the appearance of a futuristic ship that can slice its way through rough seas.

Natural light will stream into the full-height central atrium via an array of skylights ZGF Architects

The facade, in a deep shade of blue, is largely perforated and dimpled to allow light through. An array of skylights should also make for dramatic plays of light and shadow inside the central atrium of the four-floor building, which will have large artifacts like military aircraft suspended from the 65 ft (20-m)-high roof.

Slices in the facade allow passersby a look at the artifacts within the space. Cantilevered sculpted forms atop a reflecting pool, and the open facade near the ground floor, are all designed to appear inviting from every direction.

The museum aims to tell the story of this special operations force through immersive, interactive, and educational storytelling. The entire exhibit is chronologically arranged, highlighting the legacy and evolution of the SEAL force that officially formed in the 1960s, with origins dating further back to World War II.

The sliced facade made of perforated materials offers many a glimpse into the artifacts within ZGF Architects

The Museum also features a youth engagement center, as well as an event space on the fourth floor, and a terrace overlooking the stunning harbor.

The museum will grace San Diego's iconic waterfront, with a terrace offering a gorgeous view of the harbor ZGF Architects

Once it's complete in 2032, it will be the primary destination for people keen to learn about the SEALs; a more modest Showcase location in San Diego opened up last year to get operations going while the plans for this campus took shape. This already looks like it'll be a must-visit for the 30-million annual visitors to the city when it opens.

Sources: Navy SEAL Museum, ZGF Architects