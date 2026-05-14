© 2026 New Atlas
Architecture

San Diego is getting a stunning watercraft-inspired Navy SEAL museum

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
May 14, 2026
San Diego is getting a stunning watercraft-inspired Navy SEAL museum
The upcoming Navy SEAL museum features an angular form inspired by watercraft, and is set to open in 2032
The upcoming Navy SEAL museum features an angular form inspired by watercraft, and is set to open in 2032
View 4 Images
The upcoming Navy SEAL museum features an angular form inspired by watercraft, and is set to open in 2032
1/4
The upcoming Navy SEAL museum features an angular form inspired by watercraft, and is set to open in 2032
Natural light will stream into the full-height central atrium via an array of skylights
2/4
Natural light will stream into the full-height central atrium via an array of skylights
The museum will grace San Diego's iconic waterfront, with a terrace offering a gorgeous view of the harbor
3/4
The museum will grace San Diego's iconic waterfront, with a terrace offering a gorgeous view of the harbor
The sliced facade made of perforated materials offers many a glimpse into the artifacts within
4/4
The sliced facade made of perforated materials offers many a glimpse into the artifacts within
View gallery - 4 images

San Diego has a deep connection to America's military and naval forces, and it'll soon be home to a marvelous institution to showcase the history, legacy, and future of the Navy SEALs.

Designed by US-based firm ZGF Architects – which specializes in commercial buildings, sports spaces, and airports with innovative approaches – the Navy SEAL Museum will span 85,000 sq ft (7,896 sq m) at 1220 Pacific Highway, out by the city's waterfront in an active cultural district.

The structure draws inspiration from stealth watercraft used by the maritime special forces, with angular massing and faceted metal surfaces giving it the appearance of a futuristic ship that can slice its way through rough seas.

Natural light will stream into the full-height central atrium via an array of skylights
Natural light will stream into the full-height central atrium via an array of skylights

The facade, in a deep shade of blue, is largely perforated and dimpled to allow light through. An array of skylights should also make for dramatic plays of light and shadow inside the central atrium of the four-floor building, which will have large artifacts like military aircraft suspended from the 65 ft (20-m)-high roof.

Slices in the facade allow passersby a look at the artifacts within the space. Cantilevered sculpted forms atop a reflecting pool, and the open facade near the ground floor, are all designed to appear inviting from every direction.

The museum aims to tell the story of this special operations force through immersive, interactive, and educational storytelling. The entire exhibit is chronologically arranged, highlighting the legacy and evolution of the SEAL force that officially formed in the 1960s, with origins dating further back to World War II.

The sliced facade made of perforated materials offers many a glimpse into the artifacts within
The sliced facade made of perforated materials offers many a glimpse into the artifacts within

The Museum also features a youth engagement center, as well as an event space on the fourth floor, and a terrace overlooking the stunning harbor.

The museum will grace San Diego's iconic waterfront, with a terrace offering a gorgeous view of the harbor
The museum will grace San Diego's iconic waterfront, with a terrace offering a gorgeous view of the harbor

Once it's complete in 2032, it will be the primary destination for people keen to learn about the SEALs; a more modest Showcase location in San Diego opened up last year to get operations going while the plans for this campus took shape. This already looks like it'll be a must-visit for the 30-million annual visitors to the city when it opens.

Sources: Navy SEAL Museum, ZGF Architects

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

ArchitectureMuseumUS NavyBuilding and ConstructionBuilding Facades
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

After 144 years, the Basílica de la Sagrada Família will no longer be photobombed by construction cranes as its exterior is now complete
Architecture
World's tallest church nears completion after 144 years of construction
Almost a century and a half after construction began on La Sagrada Familia, the exterior structure of the tallest church in the world was finally completed last Friday in Barcelona, Spain. Its tallest tower has reached its maximum height of 566 ft.
The Pinnacle SkyTower boasts bragging rights as Canada's tallest skyscraper and reaches a maximum height of 351.85 m (1154 ft)
Architecture
12-sided skyscraper sets record for most floors in North America
The ambitious Pinnacle SkyTower has reached a major milestone. The supertall skyscraper has topped out at 106 floors and now holds the record for the most floors of any residential building in North America.
The Alatau Iconic Complex and Gateway District is expected to be completed by the end of 2029
Architecture
Under-construction skyscraper looks straight out of a sci-fi movie
You could be forgiven for assuming that this pyramidal skyscraper project was a still from a sci-fi TV show, or perhaps another render that's never going to go ahead. But it is indeed real, and it's begun the early stages of construction.
The Mohammed VI Tower rises to a height of 250 m (820 ft), making it the tallest skyscraper in Morocco and one of the tallest in Africa
Architecture
Rocket-shaped skyscraper soars to record-breaking height
Designed to resemble a rocket on a launchpad readying for takeoff, this extraordinary tower reportedly draws inspiration from a billionaire's trip to a NASA facility in the late 1960s. It reaches a height of 820 ft.
The Vermont Villa is an impressive shipping container-based house that has a spacious interior, and includes its own pool and sauna
Architecture
One-of-a-kind shipping container house even has its own pool and sauna
We've seen a lot of shipping container-based houses, but few are as impressive as the recently completed Vermont Villa. The home has a spacious interior and even includes its own pool and sauna.
Atlassian Central will reach a maximum height of 183 m (600 ft)
Architecture
New world's tallest timber skyscraper smashes height records
The new world's tallest hybrid timber tower is nearing completion. Named Atlassian Central, this ambitious "plyscraper" features an innovative design that incorporates concrete and steel to reach unprecedented heights.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!