Inside MAD’s stunning spiral-cloud science museum

Recently completed in Haikou, China, the Hainan Science Museum is an impressive 46,528-sq-m (500,823-sq-ft) cultural hub for science and technology education. Designed by lead architect Ma Yansong, from MAD architects, the museum is positioned at the edge of the Wuyuan River National Wetland Park.

From the exterior, the building resembles a soft cloud-like volume. The facade is assembled from 843 fiber‑reinforced plastic panels, each shaped and detailed to withstand Hainan’s tropical climate. The result is a reflective silver envelope that shifts with cloud cover and time of day.

This isn’t just a museum, it’s an invitation to explore Arch Exist

Three concrete cores bear the primary loads of the museum, freeing the gallery floors from interior columns and enabling long, uninterrupted exhibition spaces inside the museum. This structural decision allows the museum’s mass to be cantilevered over reflecting pools and a covered plaza, creating a series of public spaces beneath the overhang, where locals can gather and enjoy the location without the need to enter the facility. Shaded from the sun and open to breezes from the wetland, the plaza functions as a meeting ground for the neighborhood: parents waiting at pickup time, students gathering before workshops, and residents simply cutting through on their way elsewhere.

Inside, the museum boasts a planetarium, giant-screen theater, exhibition zones, and landscaped outdoor teaching plots organized around regional species and observable plant phenomena. Visitors are typically brought by elevator to the uppermost exhibition level and then follow a broad, gently descending ramp that coils around a central void.

Every curve designed to spark imagination Arch Exist

A large opening in the roof brings daylight deep into this atrium, so the path is continuously lit from above. On one side, tall windows frame views of the surrounding greenery; on the other, the route passes a sequence of galleries and activity spaces.

"I wanted the project to be built on the idea of flow and chaos – space, function, and knowledge to flow into one another, freely," says Ma Yansong. "If artificial intelligence can already answer almost any question, a science museum's job is no longer to deliver facts. It is to teach children how to ask them."

A museum designed for wandering minds and future innovators Arch Exist

This ambition shapes both the open exhibition sequence and the way topics slide into one another, encouraging wandering and cross‑connection, rather than linear lesson plans.

The museum also sits within a wider scientific landscape. Hainan Island hosts China’s coastal space launch center on its eastern shore, with dozens of missions to orbit, the Moon, and Mars since 2016. The new institution positions those achievements not as distant spectacles but as part of a local story, set within walking distance of more than 30 schools and kindergartens.

Source: MAD