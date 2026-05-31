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Architecture

Inside MAD’s stunning spiral-cloud science museum

By Bridget Borgobello
May 30, 2026
Inside MAD’s stunning spiral-cloud science museum
Hainan Science Museum is built for wonder, movement, and discovery
Hainan Science Museum is built for wonder, movement, and discovery
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The future of science education just landed in Hainan
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The future of science education just landed in Hainan
Hainan Science Museum - where architecture, science, and imagination flow into one another
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Hainan Science Museum - where architecture, science, and imagination flow into one another
Hainan Science Museum is a cloud-shaped museum redefining how children experience curiosity
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Hainan Science Museum is a cloud-shaped museum redefining how children experience curiosity
Designed to inspire questions, not just provide answers
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Designed to inspire questions, not just provide answers
Hainan Science Museum is built for wonder, movement, and discovery
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Hainan Science Museum is built for wonder, movement, and discovery
Architecture that feels alive with light, weather, and motion
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Architecture that feels alive with light, weather, and motion
MAD Architects transforms curiosity into physical space
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MAD Architects transforms curiosity into physical space
This isn’t just a museum, it’s an invitation to explore
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This isn’t just a museum, it’s an invitation to explore
Science education meets cinematic architecture in Haikou
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Science education meets cinematic architecture in Haikou
A museum where learning unfolds like a journey through space
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A museum where learning unfolds like a journey through space
From planetariums to open plazas, every space invites connection
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From planetariums to open plazas, every space invites connection
A flowing journey through science beneath a sky-lit atrium
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A flowing journey through science beneath a sky-lit atrium
Hainan’s newest icon of science, creativity, and exploration
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Hainan’s newest icon of science, creativity, and exploration
A museum designed for wandering minds and future innovators
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A museum designed for wandering minds and future innovators
The museum encourages wandering and cross‑connection
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The museum encourages wandering and cross‑connection
Every curve designed to spark imagination
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Every curve designed to spark imagination
The museum is cantilevered above water, but grounded in curiosity
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The museum is cantilevered above water, but grounded in curiosity
A futuristic landmark rising beside the wetlands of Hainan
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A futuristic landmark rising beside the wetlands of Hainan
A cultural hub where science flows freely through space and light
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A cultural hub where science flows freely through space and light
“A science museum’s job is to teach children how to ask questions.” – Ma Yansong
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“A science museum’s job is to teach children how to ask questions.” – Ma Yansong
Built beside wetlands, inspired by clouds, driven by discovery
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Built beside wetlands, inspired by clouds, driven by discovery
The museum floats above reflecting pools like a silver mirage
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The museum floats above reflecting pools like a silver mirage
Silver panels reflecting the changing skies of tropical China
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Silver panels reflecting the changing skies of tropical China
The architecture of wonder starts here
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The architecture of wonder starts here
The Hainan Science Museum blurs the line between nature and technology
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The Hainan Science Museum blurs the line between nature and technology
View gallery - 25 images

Recently completed in Haikou, China, the Hainan Science Museum is an impressive 46,528-sq-m (500,823-sq-ft) cultural hub for science and technology education. Designed by lead architect Ma Yansong, from MAD architects, the museum is positioned at the edge of the Wuyuan River National Wetland Park.

From the exterior, the building resembles a soft cloud-like volume. The facade is assembled from 843 fiber‑reinforced plastic panels, each shaped and detailed to withstand Hainan’s tropical climate. The result is a reflective silver envelope that shifts with cloud cover and time of day.

This isn’t just a museum, it’s an invitation to explore
This isn’t just a museum, it’s an invitation to explore

Three concrete cores bear the primary loads of the museum, freeing the gallery floors from interior columns and enabling long, uninterrupted exhibition spaces inside the museum. This structural decision allows the museum’s mass to be cantilevered over reflecting pools and a covered plaza, creating a series of public spaces beneath the overhang, where locals can gather and enjoy the location without the need to enter the facility. Shaded from the sun and open to breezes from the wetland, the plaza functions as a meeting ground for the neighborhood: parents waiting at pickup time, students gathering before workshops, and residents simply cutting through on their way elsewhere.

Inside, the museum boasts a planetarium, giant-screen theater, exhibition zones, and landscaped outdoor teaching plots organized around regional species and observable plant phenomena. Visitors are typically brought by elevator to the uppermost exhibition level and then follow a broad, gently descending ramp that coils around a central void.

Every curve designed to spark imagination
Every curve designed to spark imagination

A large opening in the roof brings daylight deep into this atrium, so the path is continuously lit from above. On one side, tall windows frame views of the surrounding greenery; on the other, the route passes a sequence of galleries and activity spaces.

"I wanted the project to be built on the idea of flow and chaos – space, function, and knowledge to flow into one another, freely," says Ma Yansong. "If artificial intelligence can already answer almost any question, a science museum's job is no longer to deliver facts. It is to teach children how to ask them."

A museum designed for wandering minds and future innovators
A museum designed for wandering minds and future innovators

This ambition shapes both the open exhibition sequence and the way topics slide into one another, encouraging wandering and cross‑connection, rather than linear lesson plans.

The museum also sits within a wider scientific landscape. Hainan Island hosts China’s coastal space launch center on its eastern shore, with dozens of missions to orbit, the Moon, and Mars since 2016. The new institution positions those achievements not as distant spectacles but as part of a local story, set within walking distance of more than 30 schools and kindergartens.

Source: MAD

View gallery - 25 images

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ArchitectureChinaScience MuseumMAD Architects
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Bridget Borgobello
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.

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