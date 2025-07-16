Brilliantly sleek morphing RV eliminates the camper van-motorhome divide

Bürstner may have lost the conceptual eco-RVing baton to sister brand Dethleffs, but that doesn't mean the former's 2025 Caravan Salon booth will be devoid of excitement. Bürstner, Germany's "home away from home" RV manufacturer, has teased some impressive new vehicle debuts ahead of the world's largest RV show. Among them, the new Signature series subtly deletes the division between camper van and motorhome with a sleek, semi-integrated body that blends naturally with the cab. It houses a spacious interior that lives larger than its physical size by way of transforming furniture and rooms.

Based on the preview video Bürstner published ahead of the Signature's August world premiere, the new Signature lineup has evolved directly from the company's high-tier Lyseo TD Class C motorhome family. Instead of simply installing space-optimizing features and luxurious appointments in a traditional, Lyseo-like alcove motorhome box, the company reconfigures the box entirely, bringing in some of the smooth styling of its fully integrated Class A motorhome line.

In fact, the Signature body doesn't really fit the definition of a "box" at all, as Bürstner has smoothed away the sharp lines and edges that outline the sidewalls of the Lyseo TD's construction, giving the Signature a look that falls somewhere between camper van and small motorhome, similar to something Wingamm would whip up.

In addition to the Fiat Ducato-based model pictured here, Bürstner shows a Mercedes Sprinter version in its preview video Bürstner

The most prominent evidence of this reshaping comes by way of the substantial curve of the fiberglass rear wall, which wears a crisp, widespread LED lighting signature. The flowing bodywork is color-matched to the Ducato/Sevel van cab, further erasing the line between Class B and C designations.

Bürstner has yet to release the full Signature spec-and-detail package, but the preview video provides a thorough tour around the interior, showing how the sleek, compact shell is able to live as comfortably as a larger motorhome by relying on transforming rooms, furniture and equipment.

Convertible bathroom in toilet room mode Bürstner

For instance, the Signature incorporates the type of hybrid wet/dry bathroom that is becoming increasing popular in the upper echelons of Erwin Hymer brand offerings. We first saw this particular bathroom layout hit the market in the iSmove from Niesmann + Bischoff, the Hymer group's premium motorhome brand. It's essentially two spaces in one, relying on a sliding front wall to quickly turn the toilet room into a roomy, uncluttered shower. The sink faucet remains in place, but the sink basin slides with the wall and stores behind it above the toilet, leaving behind a dedicated shower.

Bürstner also takes care to build the shower without a vehicle wheel arch taking up wall or floor space, further ensuring a more comfortable experience.

Dining lounge travel mode Bürstner

Another example of the transformational floor plan comes just in front of that two-in-one bathroom compartment, where the Signature offers two different bench positions. The first places the two-seat bench transversely up against the front bathroom wall facing forward in drive position, the table moved out of the way to the side. The second pivots that bench around to a longitudinal position against the driver's sidewall, creating a vis-a-vis dining lounge in partnership with the passenger-side bench across the way. This reshuffling also opens up a clear view of the wall-mounted television.

Bürstner plans a number of different color and trim options Bürstner

One final piece of transformation, the rear kitchen block wall and dual-burner stove lid deploy when it's time to cook, separating the galley from the rear bedroom. Bürstner does away with permanent division to maintain a more open feel, but uses the deployable divider wall to protect the bedding from any spatter and also house a series of shelves for ingredients, spices and more.

The cooktop cover, meanwhile, slides out in front of the bed steps, creating an L-shaped kitchen area with plenty of worktop space. The cutting board sink cover then secures to the outside of the kitchen block as another work space option.

Galley in cooking mode with raised wall and cooktop cover deployed out for prep work Bürstner

Bürstner plans a series of Signature models, and at least some of them will complement the raised rear bed with a front double that lowers over the dining lounge. An available bubbled roof space will allow that bed to retract flush with the rest of the headliner so as not to decrease the 78-in (198-cm) standing height throughout. Bürstner will also offer a sleeker, more van-like profile with level roofline, which does not appear to include the drop-down bed up front.

Bürstner shows use of both a Ducato and a Sprinter base chassis Bürstner

The Signature family will include both Fiat Ducato (or corporate cousin) and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter base vehicles. Additional planned specs include a water heater, 200-L fresh water tank and panoramic skylight at the front of the roof. We'll look to get more details about specific model specs, alternative floor plans, options and pricing once the 2025 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon opens up on August 29.

In the meantime, have a look at the three-minute rendered walkthrough video below, which tours the Signature and compares its interior and exterior to the more traditional design of the Lyseo TD.

Source: Bürstner

