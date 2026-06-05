Panoramic Ford F camper truck costs a fraction of the competition

Bigger name brands like Earthroamer and Winnebago might get more hype, but Supertramp has been quietly launching some of the market's sleekest, most compelling expedition campers since the Flagship LT debuted in 2021. At this point, other companies might start trying to diversify with a new style of RV, e.g. an adventure camper van, but Supertramp instead brings adventure van-level comfort and pricing to the back of a snarling Ford Super Duty truck. Its all-new Paragon might just be the absolute Goldilocks of adventure rigs, bringing together state-of-the-art construction and a market-undercutting pricing structure.

The all-new Paragon finds a comfortable mid-point between Supertramp's least expensive slide-in pickup campers and its absolute range-topping camper truck, the Megatron. The new rig uses a simpler, lighter, more flexible layout than the Ford F-550-based Megatron to deliver a versatile, integrated go-anywhere camping and adventure experience that a wider market of buyers will be able to afford without selling their full-time home and all worldly possessions in it. The Paragon is priced more in line with Sprinter adventure camper vans than other expedition trucks.

The base Paragon is built on the two-door F-350 Regular Cab (3 seats) Supertramp

The Paragon finds home on a Ford F-350, but rather than load in a bunch of extras from the gate, Supertramp keeps the base price down by making those extras optional. So the base rig sits on an entry-level F-350 8-foot bed-delete pickup truck with two-door regular cab and three-seat front bench. It comes in XLT trim with a free-breathing 7.3-L Godzilla V8, 10-speed Torqshift automatic transmission and 4x4 running the show, and 35-in all-terrain tires doing the work at ground level. The truck also includes a 190-A alternator, rear differential lock, trailer brakes, reverse camera and Sync 4 infotainment system.

Those who want to carry more people to camp, and maybe put all four standard sleeping berths to use, will need to upgrade with the optional five-seat extended cab or six-seat crew cab. The truck comes with Ford's factory "camper" package suspension upgrade, but those who want the smoother performance of the custom system Supertramp developed in conjunction with Carli Suspension and Alcan Spring will have to leap up to the top-tier upgrade kit. Similarly, the 37-in tire upgrade, auxiliary off-road lighting, and cab trim upgrades are all optional.

All that optional equipment might sound intimidating, but it's really good news for the buyer because this truck could easily start at 50 to 100% higher if Supertramp's crew started having too much fun filling out the standard features list. Instead, they've shifted much of it over to the options list.

Plus, Supertramp already has the US$495K Megatron for those buyers who want to go straight to a turnkey top-of-line rig without sinking time into picking and choosing their own add-ons.

“Megatron is a purpose-built expedition platform, but it’s not the right answer for everyone," Supertramp founder Keith Panich explained in previewing the Paragon back in February. "Paragon delivers the [7-foot/2.1-m] standing room, enclosed bathing and dedicated storage people often look for in vans while remaining practical for everyday use and built for long-distance travel without asking owners to give up off-road capability or long-term durability.”

How practical it remains for everyday use will, of course, depend very much on what exactly that everyday use entails. We certainly wouldn't want to trudge through high commuting miles in this rig (or low miles in high-traffic cities) every day, but we would love to drive it to the ski resort every weekend plus powder days (especially those really tiring deep days – it provides a perfect place for a midday nap before round two).

The Paragon features a vacuum-infused single-shell composite construction designed for minimal weight, rugged, long-lasting durability and four-season-grade insulation Supertramp

Supertramp gives its camper module a rock-solid construction and a highly functional interior that buyers can embellish à la carte. The composite module is prepared in-house at Supertramp's Golden, Colorado HQ, using a vacuum infusion process prized for creating a lightweight, durable structure that Supertramp rates at four-season-ready. With help from its large Arctic Tern windows, the module is one of the sleeker, more aesthetic chassis-mounted designs out there, up there with designs like the Truckhouse BCR.

The interior lacks some of the polish of the half-million-dollar Megatron, but features a smart layout ready to sleep four people. The main 64 x 80-in (163 x 203-cm) super-queen bed is located up in the alcove, which is all but encased in glass thanks to its two large side windows and the skylight above.

The Paragon bed measures between a residential queen and California king, offering plenty of sleeping space on the cabover Supertramp

Stepping down from the alcove puts you in a center aisle flanked by the entry door/wet bathroom on one side, the kitchen on the other. The kitchen block comes equipped with an induction cooktop, Torva rectangular sink and under-counter 130-L Isotherm fridge, while the bathroom includes a stow-away portable toilet and a shower. The wet bath is also vented and designed to be used as a storage space to dry out wet gear.

Both the shower and kitchen sink are plumbed to a 151-L fresh water tank through a Truma Combi Eco Plus water and air heater unit. Water empties into a 38-L gray tank via a gravity drain system.

The kitchen also has an induction cooktop and a cutting board liid for the sink Supertramp

The rear of the Paragon interior is anchored by a multifunctional seating group that sets up as a wraparound dinette, L-shaped sofa lounge and full-size bed. With the versatile swivel table, it can also serve as a mobile office.

The Paragon's layout benefits from opportune timing. Supertramp owners Keith and Kelsey Panich are preparing to start a family, and they developed this latest camper with that type of life transition in mind. So in a move away from the ever-popular, easier-to-spec two-person adventure camper floor plan many owners will outgrow if and when they start a family, the Paragon is built to move seamlessly into that family stage of life.

Paragon rear seating group in L-sofa mode Supertramp

Supertramp even steps up available sleeping capacity to six people with its integrated pop-up rooftop tent option. That $10K package puts a light, sleek Go Fast Campers wedge tent on the rear roof over the dinette, complete with interior passthrough. Add that tent and the $5,100 six-seat Crew Cab upgrade, and the Paragon drives and sleeps a total of six people.

Down below the dinette, Supertramp installs a pass-through storage garage designed to hold two XL-size 29er mountain bikes or whatever else you want to bring for the journey. The heated garage area includes a shower sprayer for dirty gear and skin, a cold water faucet, and both 110-V and USB-C electrical outlets for charging ebikes, Bluetooth speakers, and other electric gear and gadgetry.

The available Infinity shower system with water recirculation and filtration, a $10,000 option, stores inside the heated garage for easy access during filter changes Supertramp

The standard power system brings aboard a 270-Ah Battle Born lithium battery, a 3,000-W inverter, Victron 100-A shore power charger, 660-W Victron solar system and Victron 50-A DC-DC charger. Buyers can upgrade to up to 1,080 Ah of battery capacity.

The Paragon seems quite well thought out and versatile, and we like how Supertramp has whittled down the standard features list to the most important essentials. It's much better than when expedition truck and van builders feel it necessary to load in all kinds of extraneous off-road equipment and amenities like air conditioning and entertainment systems, driving base price up by 10s or 100s of thousands of dollars in the process.

As for the Paragon base price, it checks in at a flat $199,000 at launch. That doesn't yell "cheap" on its face, but take a quick look around the expedition truck market, and you'll see it's half or less the base price of many other expedition trucks.

Here are a few models we've covered recently in the past (with updated 2026 base MSRP): The aforementioned Truckhouse BCR has risen up to $510K, the Storyteller Hilt close behind it at $505K. The Unicat Brilliant B63X still lists at €895K (over $1 million), and the lowest price for any Earthroamer is now the $825K base price of the LTx.

Far from the $199K base Paragon, this debut model features a variety of upgrades, including Stage 3 auxiliary lighting, top-tier custom suspension, a Warn front winch and more Supertramp

The Paragon is also well cheaper than the other major new expedition truck we covered this year, the $330K Winnebago Arka. And Supertramp installs a regular wet bathroom, not an awful part-time bedside bath like Winnebago's.

Sure, those other models will have higher standard specs, but that's kind of the point: Here's a high-end composite camper truck in the Paragon that a wider segment of people can afford thanks to it not being flooded with standard features. Supertramp should even be able to woo over some existing adventure van lifers and those cross-shopping 4x4 camper vans like the $208,800+ Winnebago Revel or $219K+ Vanspeed Album.

Should Paragon buyers even find a need for extras like off-road lighting, a ruggedized steel bumper with winch or air conditioning, they can always add those items in later rather than having to put all the money down up front.

Supertramp first teased the Paragon back in February ahead of its official world premiere at Overland Expo West 2026 last month. Potential buyers can play around with the all the options and pricing breakdowns using Supertramp's online configurator and reserve their build slots with a fully refundable $1,000 deposit. The Paragon page is in the source link below.

For a full walkthrough around the Paragon's exterior and interior, check out the 9-min video.

First Look - Supertramp Paragon Walkthrough

Source: Supertramp

