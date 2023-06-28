TruckHouse carbon camper makes Ram HD pickup an off-grid prospector RV

Nevada startup TruckHouse emerged in 2021 to realize a spiritual successor to the cult-classic Toyota Sunrader 4x4 RV of 1980s fame. Mission accomplished – and fully sold out. Now the company is moving on to even bigger, badder things with a go-anywhere HD pickup camper ready to bring luxurious living to the least luxurious parts of the world. The all-new BCR features the latest iteration of the company's high-tech carbon fiber camper design planted atop the bareback chassis of a Ram 3500 ... but not just any 3500, a fully upgraded Prospector from American Expedition Vehicles.

At last month's Overland Expo West, we got our first in-person look at TruckHouse's original Toyota Tacoma-based BCT. While it's definitely a clean, attractive expedition rig, it struck us as surprisingly large and imposing. That was at least in part due to the fact that the model we saw was built on a double-cab Tacoma and not a smaller access cab, but the BCT registered to us as more EarthRoamer, less Sunrader.

Northern Arizona spring storm clouds loom in the distance as we ponder the imposing size of TruckHouse's Toyota Tacoma BCT C.C. Weiss/New Atlas

If you've already ended up skirting EarthRoamer territory, you might as well go all in on something huge, powerful and heavy duty. TruckHouse does just that by teaming with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), the off-road/overland aftermarket specialist whose work has included both impressive show specials and fairly mainstream products like the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison. The Montana-cum-Michigan company started off with Jeep Wrangler components and builds, including a pre-Gladiator Jeep pickup, and later expanded out into Rams and Chevrolets.

The Prospector was AEV's first foray into Ram pickup builds when it debuted in 2015 and remains a venerated namesake in the rugged, go-anywhere pickup conversation today, now built on the 5th-generation Ram HD 2500/3500 trucks. In fact, TruckHouse isn't the only overland manufacturer to base an expedition motorhome on the Prospector, as previous efforts have included the shiny alu-skinned Aerocontinental.

TruckHouse opts for AEV's top-tier Ram 3500 Prospector XL package, which starts off with a 3-in DualSport RT suspension upgrade inward of massive 40-in tires. The package also comes complete with a stamped-steel, winch-ready off-road bumper, fender flares and a 74-gal fuel tank, making it a natural for long-distance overland trips with plenty of untold obstacles.

TruckHouse adds High Pressure Reduction HiPR Foils to the front of the BCR, helping to channel air more aerodynamically around to the sides TruckHouse

AEV positions the standard Prospector as a dual-purpose work/play truck, while billing the XL as the ultimate backcountry and off-grid rig. TruckHouse greatly enhances the XL for that role by adapting its own vacuum-infused carbon fiber living module to the HD truck chassis, securing it via a carbon-reinforced torsion-free mounting system.

TruckHouse improves upon its monocoque shell design, adding what it calls "HiPR" foils, pressure-reducing inlets on the front of the alcove that redirect air around the sides, similar to the way front air curtains on an automobile do. Like the Tacoma BCT, the BCR utilizes large, flush-mounted dual-pane windows for a clean aesthetic, panoramic scenery and thermal regulating performance.

TruckHouse has not revealed a look at its interior plans yet but promises a spacious, open four-sleeper floor plan anchored by a cabover king-size bed and a rear dinette that converts into a full-size bed. That follows the Tacoma BCT playbook to a T, so expect a central kitchen and bathroom located across from each other. TruckHouse says the kitchen will come loaded with an induction cooktop, convection oven/microwave, two-drawer marine fridge/freezer, and large sink. The wet bath will come with a shower and buyer's choice of cassette, dry flush or composting toilet.

The BCR will be built up to four-season standards and loaded for off-grid autonomy, starting with a powerful lithium battery bank connected to onboard appliances and equipment through a solid-state digital switching platform. Built-in Starlink compatibility will provide a robust satellite internet option for those who need to remain connected while on the move, whether for work or personal use. Other standard features will include a hydronic cabin and water heating system, 32-in LED TV and multi-speed ventilation system. A 12-V air conditioner will be available optionally.

TruckHouse turns the already impressive Ram AEV Prospector into a proper off-grid expedition RV TruckHouse

"It is about getting our customers further – further down the trail, further from others, and further from the monotony of daily life," Truckhouse CEO and cofounder Matt Linder said in introducing the BCR on Wednesday. "The self-contained nature of the BCR allows our customer to travel with confidence even when there is no destination, time frame or itinerary. People are inspired by the vision that expedition vehicles can be built to the same quality and longevity standard as yachts and airplanes."

TruckHouse has not yet finalized BCR pricing but does invite prospective buyers to get in touch with the sales team for preordering. The $10,000 reservation fee and $350,000 Tacoma BCT base price provide a pretty clear indication of the type of net worth by which serious buyers will need to be backed. TruckHouse plans to roll out the first deliveries in Spring 2024.

Source: TruckHouse

