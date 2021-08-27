© 2021 New Atlas
GMC unveils new Canyon AT4 OverlandX concept truck

By Aaron Turpen
August 27, 2021
"Consumer reaction to this concept's design will help us further serve the growing market of buyers leading authentic outdoor lifestyles," said Buick and GMC Global VP, Duncan Aldred
The Canyon AT4 OverlandX concept includes a factory-lifted, wide off-road chassis with enhanced underbody coverage
The GMC Canyon AT4 has both front and rear locking differentials
The GMC Canyon AT4 OverlandX concept truck was unveiled at the Overland Expo Mountain West event
Integrated bed storage trays are part of the overall package in the AT4 OverlandX concept
A design-matched cooler and kitchenette package is part of the GMC Canyon AT4 OverlandX concept's showcase
This recharging battery pack comes with a folding solar panel that can be deployed when parked
The functioning snorkel on the GMC Canyon AT4 OverlandX concept works to import cooler, cleaner air to the engine
Guy wires anchored to the front fender and running up to just above the windshield act to shield the glass from branches as the truck moves through
A swing-out spare tire carrier adds some protection to the rear of the concept, but also allows the tire to be moved out of the way easily for bed access
Many of the items on the Canyon AT4 OverlandX concept truck come courtesy of AEV, which also does the Bison package on the Chevrolet Colorado AT4
The popup rooftop tent and awning are part of the GMC Canyon AT4 OverlandX package on display at Overland Expo
The kitchenette package embedded in one side of the bed cover of the AT4 OverlandX is made for campsites on the go
The Overland Expo Mountain West has begun in Colorado, and GMC started it off by unveiling a new concept pickup truck, the Canyon AT4 OverlandX. This is essentially a GMC Canyon AT4 fitted with the Bison package from Chevrolet along with several additional custom add-ons.

The additions are meant for a concept overlanding rig made from the Canyon in its off-road AT4 package. GMC says that the Overlanding Expo consumer reaction to the concept will help the company with future product designs.

Additions to the GMC Canyon AT4 include a further suspension lift and widening of the chassis, added underbody coverage points to include off-road rocker panel protectors and cast-iron control arms from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV).

The heavy-duty front bumper with winch and front recovery points are also familiar to those who’ve seen the Bison package for the Canyon’s Chevrolet twin, the Colorado ZR2, which we drove in 2019. Like the ZR2, the AT4 has front and rear differential locks and multimatic DSSV dampers.

Further additions include a snorkel, guy lines (aka “branch catchers”) to protect the windshield from tree branches, and a spare tire swivel mount so a bed-mounted spare can be swung out of the way when access to the rest of the bed is needed. The concept is powered by General Motors’ 3.6-liter V6 and eight-speed automatic transmission with a four-wheel drive transfer case.

The changes to the GMC Canyon AT4 OverlandX give the truck an approach angle of 27.7 degrees and a ground clearance of 10 in (254 mm) on 33-in BF Goodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires on ATV-made 17-in wheels. Water fording in the rig is set at 32.1 in (815 mm).

Overlanding gear is mounted on a stainless steel truck bed cap, which holds a roof-mounted tent with 270-degree awning, added Jerry cans for fuel and water, traction boards (aka “mud boards”), an off-road jack in a mount, a cooler and kitchenette package, solar panel, and truck bed storage drawer system.

GMC aimed to have all of the accessories match the truck’s design cues for a unified, rugged appearance. AT4 badges and other design details on the truck are customized for the OverlandX concept.

The GMC Canyon AT4 OverlandX concept is on display at the Overland Expo Mountain West 2021 in Loveland, Colorado through Sunday, August 29. The video below has more.

GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Unveil Advert

Source: GMC

