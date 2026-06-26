Sleek vacuum-infused RV raises the bar for all Sprinter 4x4 campers

Colorado's Rossmönster really established itself as one of the great masterminds of RV innovation in 2021, when it launched one of the most impressive pop-up expedition trucks the world has seen, before or since. It then turned its attention to upping the ante on other adventure vehicle categories, releasing impressive designs like the glass-walled Lagom pickup topper. Now it's unleashing its impressive design acumen on the B+ motorhome category, redefining just how comfortable and stylish a small Sprinter AWD adventure rig can be. Its all-new Loft instantly makes existing B+ models like the Winnebago Ekko feel stuffy and outdated.

Last year, Rossmönster introduced the Havn at Overland Expo Pacific Northwest as its first Class B+ motorhome, meant to fill the gap between its factory-bodied Sprinter camper vans and its more extreme, expensive Baja camper trucks. The Havn was ultimately designed to offer more space and comfort than adventurers could get inside a stock van, while using a more approachable vehicle platform than a $400K Super Duty truck will ever be.

The new Loft serves as a smoother, vacuum-infused alternative to the $309K sharp-brimmed Havn Rossmönster revealed a year ago Rossmönster

The 2026 Overland Expo PNW show starts on Friday, and Rossmönster has really outdone itself with this year's show stopper. The Loft follows the midsize Goldilocks blueprint behind the Havn and takes it to new heights through more advanced state-of-the-art construction methods.

Instead of merely fastening and bonding flat composite panels into a boxy living module like on the Havn, this time around Rossmönster smooths out its design via a vacuum-infusion molding process that creates a single-shell composite fiberglass body/roof construction. The process allows for smooth, artistic edges and corners and results in a lighter, stronger, better-insulated motorhome. It also ensures Rossmönster can widen out the motorhome box for extra living space while tapering and massaging the flares and alcove into the Sprinter cab, avoiding a wide, bloated look.

The Loft is designed to offer more space than a Sprinter camper van, more four-season/all-terrain capability than the typical Class B+ or C motorhome, and a more approachable price than all-out HD truck-based expedition RVs Rossmönster

We think the vacuum-infused shell looks pretty damn good, but Rossmönster's work only gets better on the other side of the passenger-side entry door. Here, the builder creates an interior that approaches some of the finest European Class B+ Sprinter rigs we've seen over the years.

It doesn't take long to encounter one of the Loft's most stunning design cornerstones because you're standing inside it after a single step indoors. Rossmönster follows in the footsteps of builders like Earthcruiser in putting the bathroom directly inside the entry door, but it raises the aesthetic with a rounded shower room enclosed by a sliding dark-tinted door that retracts into the wall next to the driver's cab. This "Rain Room" creates a homier, more welcoming bathroom space than the retractable curtains common in this type of design while still maintaining a clear pathway in and out of the outside doorway.

The Loft's dramatic "Rain Room" bathroom is meant to double as a mudroom – but looks too nice to use for dirty shoes Rossmönster

The shower includes both on-demand hot water and an available recirculation system that lets you enjoy longer showers without eating away at precious fresh water reserves. Buyer's choice of composting or cassette portable toilet stores away in the tall closet to the entrant's right, sliding out for use.

While the expanded B+ Sprinter interior has ample room for a regular bathroom up against one of the sidewalls, Rossmönster is able to save space for a roomy, thoughtfully appointed cabin anchored by a highly flexible rear lounge – the "loft" inside the Loft. Here, it follows convention with a four-person+ vis-a-vis dinette with sidewall-hugging benches that drop down into a spacious double bed.

Dinette with adjustable, removable table Rossmönster

A two-person layout might work best in a regular Class B camper van, but for this expanded B+ layout, Rossmönster adds two extra berths by way of an elevator bed that stores away above the dinette. Lower it down at night, and you have a dual-bunk room comfortably sleeping four people transversely. Should there only be two adventurers aboard, they can lower the bed down and use it without having to convert the dinette benches into a bed. Or they can still use the dinette bed – whatever proves easier or more comfortable.

To complete the four-person space, Rossmönster offers a rear bench with two belted seats as an option that replaces the front-end galley cabinet console. And campers should barely miss the extended galley because there's also another storage console with flip-up worktop extension just across the aisle, meaning plenty of space to store kitchenware and prepare meals in either floor plan.

Elevator bed set into dual-bunk mode Rossmönster

It's easy to see how Rossmönster landed on the "Loft" name, even though the decision was actually a little contentious as the company explains in its in-depth intro video. Not only does the loft area serve as the main living space, both day and night, but it also has a whole 'nother function. The flip-up hatch on the rear outside wall is a loading door that allows for easily sliding in bicycles, surfboards, kiting equipment and other natural accoutrements of RV life. The center aisle and the bench bases flanking it include embedded tie-down track for securing everything in place. Those bench bases also have doors of their own that swing open to create pass-through storage between the two external side hatches.

The dining bench base doors open up for side-to-side passthrough storage Rossmönster

The loft area gets even more versatile by way of its removable seating. Users can remove part or all of the dinette seating to create a massive garage area capable of carrying multiple activities' worth of gear and accessories – think road-tripping down Utah in spring, slaying a late-season powder drop in the Wasatch before heading south to mountain bike, kayak and canyoneer your way through red rock country. Or stack a similar trip by traveling I-70 West from vehicle pickup at Rossmönster's Front Range HQ, through Colorado ski country and onward into the sun-bleached desert escarpments of the Western Slope.

Meeting those types of dramatic changes in weather and scenery head-on is a robust utility package. The electrical system is based around a 1,000-Ah lithium battery that's 10 times the size of the base battery in many camper vans and small motorhomes. It powers onboard AC systems and appliances through a 3,000-W inverter and charges in part via a 440-W solar array. Rossmönster estimates roughly 12 to 18 hours of continuous AC use before the battery requires recharging – plenty to get through a hot, swampy night before charging back to full via solar and vehicle alternator come morning.

The Loft kitchen includes a large rectangular sink, dual-place induction cooktop, 130-L fridge/freezer and optional Breville microwave/air fryer/oven Rossmönster

In addition to the standard 120-V air conditioning system, Rossmönster sets up standard diesel-fired heating and hot water and an in-floor hydronic heating system. The climate control works in conjunction with the well-insulated single-shell design toward comfortable four-season livability. The Loft carries 151 liters of fresh water, stores 91 liters of gray water, and includes an outdoor shower as well as the indoor shower.

After strolling around its sculpted, state-of-the-art shell and through its carefully crafted interior, the most pedestrian part of the whole Loft build might just be the Sprinter cab itself. But we've seen decades' worth of evidence that the Sprinter is a highly capable RV base that holds its own when it comes to carrying comfortable living quarters across nature's most primitive spaces.

Rossmönster integrates an auxiliary light bar into the front of its composite alcove Rossmönster

In this case, the van in question is the shorter, more maneuverable 144-in-wheelbase (366-cm) Sprinter 3500 AWD chassis. The van version of that model measures 19.5 feet (5.9 m) long, but with Rossmönster's space-expanding shell on back, the Loft adds just over a foot of extra length to hit the 20.7-ft (6.3-m) mark on the measuring tape. Rossmönster keeps the rolling cab chassis largely stock but does add an upgraded adjustable suspension, a super single conversion that condenses the dually rear axle into a single-wheel setup, and all-terrain tires at the corners. There's also a hitch receiver at the rear for towing a trailer or carrying a rack.

Rossmönster has angled the rear underbody to improve departure angle Rossmönster

Rossmönster rigs have never been what we'd call "affordable" or "cheap," but the company has mastered the art of packing serious value into its trucks and vans, offering vehicles that somehow seem both better equipped and lower priced than the competition. We'd rather drive its sold-walled lifting roof $385K+ Baja Trail expedition truck into the horizon than many expedition trucks that cost two times that price or more.

Likewise, the Loft's $284,987 is well out of any price range we imagine ever having for a four-wheeled vehicle, but given the RV's superior construction, smart, stylish interior layout and generous standard spec, it definitely appears to be money well spent if you're in the market for such a rig. The four-person/rear-bench floor plan adds $5,000 to that total, and other options include a ruggedized front bumper, Warn winch and infinity recirculation shower.

Four-seat upgraded Rossmönster floor plan Rossmönster

Unfortunately, we're not headed out to Oregon to check this beauty out in person at Overland Expo PNW, but we do hope to make our way to Overland Expo Mountain West in Rossmönster's hometown of Loveland, Colorado in August. We look forward to boarding the Loft to see if that Rain Room works as smoothly in real life as it looks in the photos and to learn more about deconstructing the dinette into a garage.

Source: Rossmönster

