© 2022 New Atlas
Automotive

Hymer reinvents RV life by bringing disruptive Vision camper to market

By C.C. Weiss
August 27, 2022
Hymer reinvents RV life by bringing disruptive Vision camper to market
Hymer does it, making the very popular VisionVenture concept an actual product called the Venture S
Hymer does it, making the very popular VisionVenture concept an actual product called the Venture S
View 20 Images
Hymer does it, making the very popular VisionVenture concept an actual product called the Venture S
1/20
Hymer does it, making the very popular VisionVenture concept an actual product called the Venture S
Hymer maintains nearly all of the VisionVenture's most notable, innovative features, including the inflatable pop-up roof
2/20
Hymer maintains nearly all of the VisionVenture's most notable, innovative features, including the inflatable pop-up roof
Built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD with off-road tires and an available front light bar, the Venture S is designed to be an all-terrain off-grid touring solution
3/20
Built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD with off-road tires and an available front light bar, the Venture S is designed to be an all-terrain off-grid touring solution
A console with foldable desktop and storage shelves creates a dedicated front workstation perfect for modern untethered workers
4/20
A console with foldable desktop and storage shelves creates a dedicated front workstation perfect for modern untethered workers
The tailgate deck holds people on top and bikes, luggage or other gear on exterior airline tie-down rails
5/20
The tailgate deck holds people on top and bikes, luggage or other gear on exterior airline tie-down rails
Unlike the mattress-only pop-up sleeper areas of other camper vans, the Hymer Venture S has a nightstand with electrical outlets
6/20
Unlike the mattress-only pop-up sleeper areas of other camper vans, the Hymer Venture S has a nightstand with electrical outlets
M
7/20
Hymer has refashioned the rear of its van into an indoor/outdoor dining lounge and deck
With just over 770 lb of capacity, the tailgate is meant to hang out on
8/20
With just over 770 lb of capacity, the tailgate is meant to hang out on
The two-chamber inflatable roof is designed for quick, sub-3-minute setup and added insulation
9/20
The two-chamber inflatable roof is designed for quick, sub-3-minute setup and added insulation
The Hymer Venture S debuts at the 2022 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, three years after the VisionVenture concept that previewed it
10/20
The Hymer Venture S debuts at the 2022 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, three years after the VisionVenture concept that previewed it
The Venture S carries over the convertible two-in-one bathroom from the VisionVenture
11/20
The Venture S carries over the convertible two-in-one bathroom from the VisionVenture
Top-tier design, top-tier price: The Hymer Venture S starts at a cool 225,000 euros
12/20
Top-tier design, top-tier price: The Hymer Venture S starts at a cool 225,000 euros
The double bed can even be adjusted in firmness via app
13/20
The double bed can even be adjusted in firmness via app
The Venture S' signature staircase replaces the usual ladder and includes integrated lighting and under-tread storage
14/20
The Venture S' signature staircase replaces the usual ladder and includes integrated lighting and under-tread storage
A look at the Venture S rear dining lounge and kitchen
15/20
A look at the Venture S rear dining lounge and kitchen
Whether the tailgate is open or closed, the rear lounge offers a bright, scenic experience thanks to the wraparound glass
16/20
Whether the tailgate is open or closed, the rear lounge offers a bright, scenic experience thanks to the wraparound glass
The Venture S comes in a basic gray and can be optionally upgraded to a metallic green-blue similar to the original VisionVenture concept
17/20
The Venture S comes in a basic gray and can be optionally upgraded to a metallic green-blue similar to the original VisionVenture concept
Back up against a lake shoreline or cliff's edge and enjoy dinner with a view
18/20
Back up against a lake shoreline or cliff's edge and enjoy dinner with a view
Mounted via floor rails, the dining table folds up and slides away under the passenger-side bench
19/20
Mounted via floor rails, the dining table folds up and slides away under the passenger-side bench
Hymer Venture S rear dining area, table in place
20/20
Hymer Venture S rear dining area, table in place
View gallery - 20 images

Hymer has actually gone and done exactly what auto lovers always want but rarely get — brought its wild, innovative concept to market, without even watering it down. The revolutionary VisionVenture B+ camper van concept it premiered at the 2019 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon becomes reality at this year's Caravan Salon. Now called the Venture S, the all-wheel-drive Mercedes Sprinter off-grid RV keeps the concept van’s look and style intact while bringing to market cutting-edge features like the rear yacht deck, interior staircase, transforming two-in-one bathroom, and inflatable pop-up second story.

As amazing a concept as it was, we never thought the VisionVenture was destined to see the light of day as a production model, especially not in three years' time. Hymer even called it a design study at launch, and it looked solely like an exploratory vessel for next-generation features and innovations, some of which have already made it into Hymer Group products like the Bürstner Lyseo Gallery TD and Niesmann + Bischoff iSmove motorhomes.

But here it is, the production Venture S. Three years later, and it's still arguably the coolest, most cutting-edge camper van the world has ever seen, only this time aspirational van lifers can actually buy it. The production version sticks so closely to the concept, the two are nearly indistinguishable, whether you're looking at the exterior from a distance or standing inside the cabin.

"With the Venture S, we have reimagined motorhoming from the ground up while drawing inspiration from the needs and ideas of the van-life community," said Hymer president Christian Bauer in introducing the model on Friday. "The result is a completely new category of motorhome which we are now launching on the market – driven by the outstanding feedback on our concept vehicle and supported by the expertise of our company – after only a short development phase."

Built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD with off-road tires and an available front light bar, the Venture S is designed to be an all-terrain off-grid touring solution
Built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD with off-road tires and an available front light bar, the Venture S is designed to be an all-terrain off-grid touring solution

The base Venture S wears a "stone gray" paintwork that's more subdued than the concept's paint job, but buyers that want to match the concept more closely can upgrade to the optional “sea blue metallic” paint. Either paint is underpinned by gray lower and rear cladding that emphasizes the plus-size van’s all-terrain toughness — Hymer stresses the point that the Vision S, like the VisionVenture, is an “off-roader," riding atop the 188-hp 4.1-tonne AWD Sprinter chassis-cab with off-road tires.

Instead of building the Venture S into a Sprinter van, Hymer follows the same formula it wrote for the VisionVenture in preparing its own cabin to sit atop Mercedes' bareback chassis. That 216-cm (85-in)-wide cabin flares out from the 202-cm (79.5-in)-wide driver's cab to add extra interior space without becoming as wide and boxy as a Class C motorhome. As a result, the 646-cm (254-in)-long Venture S takes the form of a true B+ design meant to deliver confident, capable handling on and off road with an interior that a couple can make a permanent home without any feelings of claustrophobia.

With just over 770 lb of capacity, the tailgate is meant to hang out on
With just over 770 lb of capacity, the tailgate is meant to hang out on

Approaching the Venture S from the rear, you'll immediately note that the yacht-inspired tailgate deck carries over from the VisionVenture, though it doesn’t come with any sign of the slide-out grill. That deck works in conjunction with the lift-up glass to create a floor-to-ceiling opening for the indoor/outdoor lounge and al fresco dining area. The tailgate is built to hold up to 350 kg (771 lb), offering plenty of strength to serve as a legitimate rear deck for sitting atop and taking in the views. Airline-style tie-down track on the outside of the tailgate can be used to mount accessories or carriesr, such as bicycle racks.

Even on rainy days that require closing up the tailgate hatches, the Vision S delivers a scenic, open feel by bringing to life the wraparound glass previewed on the VisionVenture. Hymer calls it the “Infinity Screen,” a three-sided tinted glasshouse that connects the rear windshield with rear windows on each side, broken only briefly by the rear pillars.

Back up against a lake shoreline or cliff's edge and enjoy dinner with a view
Back up against a lake shoreline or cliff's edge and enjoy dinner with a view

At launch, the Venture S is designed for only two travelers, so the table between the dual benches of the dining area does not drop down to create a bed, though it seems like it easily could if Hymer wanted to add the option of one or two extra berths. The dining table can fold up and slide via floor rails below the bench to open up a roomier rear sofa lounge.

Hymer indulges Venture S RVers with homey touches like the hanging lights and yacht deck-inspired wall paneling that includes integrated grooves for hanging plants, hooks, lights and other accessories. That paneling becomes particularly useful around the kitchen, where owners can customize it with shelves, baskets and other storage solutions for keeping all their tools, spices and cooking essentials within arm’s reach. The kitchen also includes a dual-burner gas stove, sink with stylish, concept-style wall-mounted faucet and plenty of overhead storage.

Across from the kitchen, the Venture S bathroom shares an expandable, transformable layout with the VisionVenture concept and the iSmove motorhome, offering dry bath convenience within the permanent footprint of a wet bath. The space-saving design allows the user to quickly expand the interior via a push-out outer wall and switch from toilet room to shower room via a rotating inner wall. In shower mode, the toilet and sink disappear away behind the wall, giving the user an uncluttered shower room clad in chic slate.

A console with foldable desktop and storage shelves creates a dedicated front workstation perfect for modern untethered workers
A console with foldable desktop and storage shelves creates a dedicated front workstation perfect for modern untethered workers

A final concept feature that makes it to production in the Venture S' downstairs living area is the front workstation, an elegant solution for the digital nomad lifestyle that has absolutely taken off in a way that no one was even thinking about in Fall 2019. A console built into the interior passenger-side wall has a fold-out bamboo desk that works with the swivel passenger seat to create a workstation separate from the dining lounge, meaning both occupants can enjoy individual onboard work spaces. An adjustable skylight overhead supplies natural lighting; an integrated desk lamp provides not-as-natural lighting; and storage shelves keep things organized.

With all that functionality and style downstairs, Venture S occupants may not be all that keen to go to bed, but eventually they’ll need some sleep. The upstairs bedroom rises into place in fewer than three minutes via compressor-fed inflatable walls that offer more sound and weather insulation than traditional single-wall fabric.

The double bed can even be adjusted in firmness via app
The double bed can even be adjusted in firmness via app

As homey as the downstairs, the bedroom area includes a double bed that can be adjusted in firmness via Hymer’s app, a hanging lamp of its own, and a side table with electrical outlets for storing phones, wallets, flashlights, water, etc. As debuted on the VisionVenture, the space is accessed via a tiny-home like illuminated staircase next to the kitchen block, which doubles as a storage area thanks to compartments built below the stair treads.

The Venture S' signature staircase replaces the usual ladder and includes integrated lighting and under-tread storage
The Venture S' signature staircase replaces the usual ladder and includes integrated lighting and under-tread storage

The Venture S is designed to stay fully off-grid for up to 10 days, utilizing a 320-Ah smart lithium battery bank supported by 345 watts of roof-mounted solar. The 120-L fresh water tank is connected to a drinking filter system for cleaner-tasting water. Hymer ensures that any time spent in the van can be enjoyed to the fullest by adding in a standard mobile Sonos speaker that can be mounted on the grooved wall paneling. Buyers can also add an optional projector system with wall-mounted screen. The Hymer Connect smart system offers centralized and mobile app systems control and monitoring.

The Venture S should very much appeal to the same broad population of experienced camper van and small motorhome owners, outdoor enthusiasts, design fanatics and general onlookers as the VisionVenture, but not every admirer will be driving one home. The €225,000 (approx. US$225,000) base is a premium price for a premium product, especially when you consider that it only seats and sleeps two people and can't even be for an entire family.

The Hymer Venture S debuts at the 2022 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, three years after the VisionVenture concept that previewed it
The Hymer Venture S debuts at the 2022 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, three years after the VisionVenture concept that previewed it

Hymer launched the Venture S for order when it announced the model on the preview day of this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. Its announcement doesn't mention when production or deliveries will begin, but Saturday is our first day on the floor of the Caravan Salon, and we’ll look to bring back more details about the Venture S and Hymer’s other new vehicles.

Source: Hymer

View gallery - 20 images

Tags

AutomotiveHymerCampervansmart RVMotorhomesMotorhomeRVOff-gridOff-roadCampingOutdoorsConcept CarsConcept Vehicle
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!