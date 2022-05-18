© 2022 New Atlas
Toyota Tacoma camper's floor-to-ceiling windows let the outdoors in

By C.C. Weiss
May 17, 2022
Making base camp with the all-new Rossmönster Lagom
The new Rossmönster Lagom fits select year/size Toyota Tacoma, Jeep Gladiator and Ford F-150 pickups
Weighing in around 350+ pounds, and fit to rugged pickups like the Tacoma TRD Off Road or Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, the Lagom is designed for serious remote camping and overlanding
The Lagoms hunt for camp
The Lagom roof lifts manually in a matter of seconds thanks to the integrated strut system
With their full-height front and rear windows, the Lagoms offer scenic rooftop camping that other pickup toppers and campers lack
In addition to providing clear views for miles, the windows offer structural support, keeping the inward-folding walls upright
Park the Lagom-topped Tacoma next to the ocean or on an overlook and enjoy amazing scenery from the comfort of bed
The most basic Lagom topper starts at $14,000
Ready for mountain adventure
The exterior ladder and MOLLE panels are part of the optional Expedition Package
Rossmönster designed the Lagom Series with the intention of offering an affordable camper solution that doesn't impede the everyday utility of the base pickup
The large windows swing up and secure to the ceiling when it's time to fold the roof down
Lowering the rear window into place
The Lagom sleeps two in cozy, scenic bliss
Enjoying the quiet view
The optional Goal Zero Yeti offers an integrated power solution
A locking door and rooftop latches secure the Lagom for travel
Rossmönster's Lagom rentals include Decked drawers, a stove and cookware, a Goal Zero Yeti 1500 power source, and 5 gallons of water; available add-ons include the Dometic fridge, a ground tent and a portable toilet
The Jeep Gladiator becomes a stunning 4x4 micro-RV
Making base camp with the all-new Rossmönster Lagom
Campers can also keep one window up to enjoy the breeze or a sitting deck
On the trail
Finding the perfect spot to take advantage of the Lagom's design
Rossmönster Lagom
Using the tire as a stool for setting up the Lagom topper
Rossmönster Lagom
Before the windows set up, the center supports fold out into shape
The dual-panel walls automatically rise into shape when lifting the roof
Rossmönster Lagom in transit
It was starting to feel like pop-up pickup toppers (like this one or this one) were destined to look quite similar from brand to brand, but along come the innovators at Rossmönster to introduce the most unique design the ever-growing pop-topper market has seen yet. Not only is its all-new Lagom camper one of the very few hard-wall toppers out there, but it expands with a high-rising roof supported by full-height front and rear windows that make it a rooftop observatory optimized for taking in the local scenery.

Rossmönster announced its arrival into the overland truck market last year with the highly capable Baja, a Ford F-150-based, hard-sided pop-up overland truck with a warm, cozy ski lodge of an interior. It's positioned the new Lagom Series as the entry point to its overlanding line, compatible with smaller pickup trucks like the Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Gladiator. In transitioning over to a smaller, simpler truck camper, the Colorado company has stuck with a fully hard-sided design, joining fellow topper brand Hiatus in eschewing simple, popular fabric construction in favor of hard walls that fold accordion-style.

The aluminum Lagom topper folds down nice and flat while driving, then lifts into shape in seconds with the help of two large strut arms on each side. The front and rear sides include folding central supports and are completed by swing-down windows that latch to the ceiling during transit. The result of the design is a tall, spacious rooftop camping box that erases the divide between inside and out. Rather than merely peeping out a small mesh window, Lagom campers get bed-to-ceiling views, front and back.

The Lagom topper folded flat for driving
The high-rising Lagom pop-top clears 6.7 feet (204 cm) of interior standing height over the pickup bed and 3 feet (91 cm) of seated head room over the double bed that stretches into the front above-cab section. The upper walls around the bed are upholstered for added warmth and comfort, and each Lagom includes window covers.

Beyond the bed, Rossmönster has kept the interior clear and uncluttered with the objective of maintaining access to the full pickup bed for use in hauling camping and adventure gear or for everyday chores. The optional Goal Zero Yeti 1500 portable electrical system delivers camp power and easily removes when it's not needed. It's paired with up to 200 watts of solar charging.

Enjoying the quiet view
The Lagom Base model starts at US$14,000, and the Base Plus with Yeti 1500, solar power, MaxxAir fan and dimmable LED interior lighting starts at $17,000. A $4,000 Expedition Pack brings roof rails, MOLLE panels, an outside ladder and a front LED light bar to either Base or Base Plus models. The Lagom is compatible with 2016+ Tacomas with 5- or 6-foot beds, all Jeep Gladiator models, and 2015 to 2020 F-150s with 6.5-foot beds. Rossmönster is working on variants for additional trucks and encourages interested parties to contact it with the make/models they're interested in outfitting. For those who'd like to try before they buy, the company offers both Gladiator and Tacoma Lagom rentals from its Longmont, Colorado headquarters for $205/day.

Rossmönster tells us the average Lagom weighs between 350 and 400 lb (159 and 181 kg), depending upon the truck model/bed size for which it's built and the options selected by the buyer.

With their full-height front and rear windows, the Lagoms offer scenic rooftop camping that other pickup toppers and campers lack
Source: Rossmönster

