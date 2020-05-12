© 2020 New Atlas
Outdoors

Hiatus truck camper unfolds into roomy hard-walled penthouse

By C.C. Weiss
May 11, 2020
Hiatus truck camper unfolds in...
Hiatus Campers has created a simple, lightweight pop-up truck topper with hard walls
Hiatus Campers has created a simple, lightweight pop-up truck topper with hard walls
View 19 Images
Hiatus Campers has created a simple, lightweight pop-up truck topper with hard walls
1/19
Hiatus Campers has created a simple, lightweight pop-up truck topper with hard walls
Hiatus offers its camper for both midsize and full-size pickup trucks
2/19
Hiatus offers its camper for both midsize and full-size pickup trucks
Flip the doors and hatch open and enjoy fresh air and big views
3/19
Flip the doors and hatch open and enjoy fresh air and big views
The basic Hiatus Camper comes as an empty shell but Hiatus can also build custom interiors with removable furniture
4/19
The basic Hiatus Camper comes as an empty shell but Hiatus can also build custom interiors with removable furniture
On the road toward adventure
5/19
On the road toward adventure
The walls and roof lift up as one, setting the pop-up up in u
6/19
The walls and roof lift up as one, setting the pop-up up in well under a minute
Interior with sink, bench and adjustable table
7/19
Interior with sink, bench and adjustable table
The Hiatus Camper clamps to the pickup bed walls
8/19
The Hiatus Camper clamps to the pickup bed walls
Every Hiatus Camper has a sleeping platform for two-person bed
9/19
Every Hiatus Camper has a sleeping platform for two-person bed
With its insulated hard walls, the Hiatus Camper is designed to be better in cold and inclement weather than other pop-up truck campers
10/19
With its insulated hard walls, the Hiatus Camper is designed to be better in cold and inclement weather than other pop-up truck campers
With its pickup truck basis, the Hiatus Camper is a rugged option good for exploring off the beaten path
11/19
With its pickup truck basis, the Hiatus Camper is a rugged option good for exploring off the beaten path
Hiatus Camper popped and ready to camp
12/19
Hiatus Camper popped and ready to camp
Inside a Hiatus Camper with modular furniture layout
13/19
Inside a Hiatus Camper with modular furniture layout
The Hiatus Camper can accommodate cross bars and gear on its roof during the ride, but it's not built to lift that equipment up at camp so owners will have to take the gear off before putting the roof up
14/19
The Hiatus Camper can accommodate cross bars and gear on its roof during the ride, but it's not built to lift that equipment up at camp so owners will have to take the gear off before putting the roof up
The Hiatus Camper weighs 500 lb or under before any options are added on
15/19
The Hiatus Camper weighs 500 lb or under before any options are added on
Hiatus Campers turn pickup trucks into RVs
16/19
Hiatus Campers turn pickup trucks into RVs
It's not as cozy as a fully enclosed and equipped pickup camper, but the Hiatus Camper is cheaper, lighter and more flexible in layout
17/19
It's not as cozy as a fully enclosed and equipped pickup camper, but the Hiatus Camper is cheaper, lighter and more flexible in layout
The countertop unit on the right side folds away to clear up space
18/19
The countertop unit on the right side folds away to clear up space
The long bench offers plenty of under-seat storage
19/19
The long bench offers plenty of under-seat storage
View gallery - 19 images

From aluminum-walled ski lodges to carbon fiber tent toppers, pickup truck campers have been taking on some interesting new forms. The latest hails from Washington-based Hiatus Campers. Instead of the more common pop-up wedge with fabric sidewalls, the Hiatus Camper's full-length, high-rising pop-top relies on hard folding sidewall panels that lift up in seconds. The camper then fights off wind and weather more like a four-walled mini cabin, less like a flapping tent.

Most truck topper campers we've covered feature a combination of hard structural materials and fabric tent walls, but Hiatus eliminates the fabric to create a more stable, insulated and weatherproof mobile shelter, one designed to chase adventure throughout the calendar year. The folding, multi-panel design of the sidewalls allows them to easily compact flat below the roof during transit, then at camp the owner simply unlocks the side latches and lifts the roof into place with help from gas struts. The four walls rise into form with the roof, and one person can have the camper set up in less than 30 seconds, creating roughly 6.2 to 6.4 feet (189 to 195 cm) of standing room inside the truck bed.

The walls and roof lift up as one, setting the pop-up up in u
The walls and roof lift up as one, setting the pop-up up in well under a minute

Hiatus uses fiberglass construction for the upper pop-up walls and aluminum-framed and skinned construction down lower, insulating the walls with closed cell foam. The insulated hard-walled design is meant to be practical for all four seasons, providing more weather protection than breezy fabric.

Hiatus' hard-sided sleeper roof design is similar in concept to the system that German company Ex-Tec uses in its Land Rover pop-tops, albeit built into a more universal truck topper platform. Hiatus offers the campers for both midsize and full-size trucks, and long and short beds, making them an option for the full gamut of truck owners.

Every Hiatus Camper has a sleeping platform for two-person bed
Every Hiatus Camper has a sleeping platform for two-person bed

Every Hiatus camper includes a slide-away double bed platform that measures 74 inches (188 cm) long and 50 to 57 inches (127 to 145 cm) wide, depending upon truck size. Each camper also comes with a roof vent, LED lighting, front and rear slider windows, an integrated brake light, and roof tracks for mounting racks. Available options include rooftop cross bars, an awning, and side mounts for jerry cans.

The Hiatus is designed as a basic sleeper shell, accommodating those that need little more than four walls, a roof and a place to lie down for the night. Its base weight varies between 420 and 500 lb (191 and 227 kg) based on size. Those who want a more complete camper can work with Hiatus on a custom interior. Modular furniture examples include a long side bench with under-seat storage, a cabinet/countertop console, and a sink with electric pump. Hiatus also offers propane and electrical system hardware.

Interior with sink, bench and adjustable table
Interior with sink, bench and adjustable table

The Hiatus shell camper starts between US$13,500 and $16,000, depending upon the dimensions of the truck model to which it's being fit.

Source: Hiatus Campers

View gallery - 19 images

Tags

OutdoorsCampingRVPickupOutdoorsOff-road
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More