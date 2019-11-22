AT Overland Jeep Gladiator backcountry campers start under $10K

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon makes a super capable and versatile off-road platform, and with the addition of a camper it also makes a rock-solid overlander. German company Fiftyten introduced the first Gladiator camper we saw roaming the wild, and while it was a well put-together kit, it wasn't priced for every overlander's budget. For those looking for something cheaper and simpler, AT Overland now offers three lightweight bed-topping campers for the Gladiator, with prices starting well under US$10,000.

One of North America's more established overland brands, AT (Adventure Trailers) Overland has more than 16 years of experience building and distributing overland products. Its (Jeep Wrangler) JK Habitat developed in cooperation with Nemo and Ursa Minor eventually gave way to a less-vehicle-specific Habitat truck-topper, which led to the full family of truck toppers AT offers today, all of which are now available for the Jeep Gladiator. AT's toppers fill the gap between a basic pickup bed cover and a fully enclosed slide-in pickup camper.

AT Overland now offers the Summit topper for the Jeep Gladiator AT Overland Equipment

The Summit is the simplest of AT's truck toppers, a wedge-shaped pop-up that deploys in a mere 30 seconds to open access to a basic cabin that uses the pickup bed as a floor. Gas springs facilitate opening and closing and can hold up to 100 lb (45 kg) of gear on top when open. When closed, the roof can support up to 600 lb (272 kg) of evenly spread weight, meaning you can get right up on it and snap photos or simply enjoy the view. The gap between the Gladiator roof and base of the Summit is there so that drivers can still pull off the Jeep roof panels for an open-air ride.

The Summit's combination of aluminum skin and 1-in-thick (2.5-cm) composite honeycomb offers rugged element protection and insulation, while carpeted wall paneling provides a softer, homier feel inside. The pop-up walls are made from durable, waterproof/breathable, fire-retardant Sunbrella fabric with three windows that have mosquito screens, clear vinyl panels and privacy shades.

Inside, the Summit offers between 6 and 8 ft (1.8 and 2.4 m) of headroom, depending upon what section of the angled roof one stands under. A 48 x 80-in (122 x 203-cm) over-cab bed provides sleeping space for two people.

Beyond that, AT Overland keeps price and weight down by offering everything else à la carte. Buyers can use the Summit off the shelf or add on options like a triple-bar roof rack, windows, customized interior, 12-V power system, solar panels or forced-air heating. The empty base Summit weighs around 350 lb (160 kg), and AT reminds that this leaves somewhere between 730 and 1,250 lb (330 and 565 kg) of additional payload for options and cargo.

Buyers can leave the interior open for storage or build it up into a more functional camper, as seen in this Tacoma Summit with kitchen gear, storage and more AT Overland Equipment

The Gladiator Summit starts at US$9,100, and the Summit is also available for a variety of other pickup trucks, starting at $8,900. AT debuted it publicly at last month's Overland Expo East, where it also launched the Atlas topper, a $9,600+ camper with full-height pop-top running its entire length, which is also available for the Gladiator. Those that prefer the dramatic flair (and shade) of a fold-out tent should look at the $9,100 Gladiator Habitat topper pictured below.

A more traditional AT Overland camper, the Habit is another option for Gladiator owners AT Overland Equipment

We were excited to run across Fiftyten's Gladiator kit, which also debuted at OX East 2019, but we walked away disappointed at the near-$33,000 price tag. While certainly not as comprehensive or modular a system, the AT Summit seems like more of what we first had in mind for a simple, affordable Gladiator camper setup.

Source: AT Overland