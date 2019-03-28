Kimbo's backstory is about as unique as the truck camper that it created. Company founder and all-around maker Mark King is better known for his work designing slim, rugged wallets, EDC multitools and accessories at Trayvax, a company he founded in 2013. Around that same time, he began traveling the world in a 19-foot (5.8-m) Airstream trailer before starting to yearn for smaller, simpler travel and living. Inspired by the space-efficient interiors of nuclear submarines, King got to work in 2016 building out the original Kimbo prototype.