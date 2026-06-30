Double-transformer chameleon RV adds more luxury at surprising price

Bürstner wowed the RV world last year when it introduced its Signature series, one of 2025's most impressive small motorhome launches. The family of compact motorhomes packs the spacious, luxurious feel of larger RVs thanks to transforming spaces that pull double duty. Bürstner grows the series this year with a larger, more luxurious Signature line based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The all-new Signature SMT maintains the smart tricks and spacious design for which the series is known but adds a more desirable chassis below, elevating it ever higher.

We truly yearn for a world in which Stellantis completely revamps the styling of the Fiat Ducato (and cross-badge siblings like the Ram Promaster) into something vaguely attractive. It doesn't have to reimagine the entire van, just refresh that front-end with a design that isn't so inexplicably droopy and weak.

Until then, though, replacing a Ducato chassis with something – anything – is a near-guaranteed way to give a motorhome a better looking front-end. The Ducato still offers space advantages for factory-body camper vans, but if you're building your own fiberglass motorhome like Bürstner is for the Signature, you have little to lose and lots to gain. The Signature's styling immediately moves upmarket just by swapping out the Ducato's dour look for the more confident Sprinter face. Yes, that's just, like, our opinion, man, but it's not exactly an unpopular one.

Bürstner announced the SMT this month and will give it a world premiere at the 2026 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon Bürstner

Happily, Bürstner doesn't mess with a good thing when it comes to the Signature SMT layout. Here, it still offers the same compelling transformable front lounge option. This design serves as a typical front-facing two-seat/two-belt bench during commutes but swivels and converts into a deluxe dining lounge at camp, incorporating the swivel cab seats and the bench across the aisle.

That lounge makes way for an available 193 x 130-cm (76 x 51-in) double bed at night, not by converting but by simply remaining still below the lowering bed. When lifted away, that bed blends in nearly invisibly with the headliner, moving up and down in conjunction with the left- and right-side overhead cabinets.

The available drop-down bed disappears stealthily into the headliner Bürstner

The second of the two transforming spaces is found just a few steps back on the driver's side. The standard hybrid bathroom combines the space-saving construction of a wet bath with the roomier, more comfortable showering experience of a dry bath using a slick solution: a sliding front wall that pulls backward to store away the sink and toilet for a clean, open shower space. This way, you're not tripping on the toilet or bumping into the sink while showering, enjoying a dedicated space similar to home.

The bathroom can also be optioned with a Clesana C1 waterless dry-wrapping toilet or electric-sliding tank toilet in place of the standard cassette toilet.

Signature bathroom with wall slid back into shower room mode Burstner

The optional premium kitchen across the way doesn't completely transform, but it packs a few retractable options of its own. The full-height shelf at the rear of the kitchen block lowers away closer to countertop height to promote more space and elbow room when the kitchen is not in use, lifting straight up to the roof to provide more storage space and organization while cooking and serving meals. When raised, it doubles as a divider wall, allowing the couple on the fixed rear bed to close the door and enjoy a fully private master bedroom.

The optional premium kitchen has a large drawer fridge, expandable L-shaped work area, and available induction cooktop and retractable side shelf Bürstner

The premium kitchen package also includes two worktop extensions, starting with a clean, flush cooktop lid that pulls toward the driver side to create an L-shaped work space while opening access to the dual-place induction or gas cooker. A slide-out at the front of the kitchen block, meanwhile, pulls forward and accommodates a custom-fit cutting board to add more workspace yet. The entire lower drawer is a spacious 138-L fridge/freezer.

The Signature SMT sleeps between two and five people, depending upon trim level. The two 735-cm (289-in) floor plans see the master bedroom outfitted with two split single beds measuring 204 x 73 cm (80 x 29 in) and 197 x 73 in (78 x 29 in), respectively, while the longer 766-cm (302-in) models include a 195 x 140-cm (77 x 55-in) queen bed. The twin beds are connected at the upper center for more elbow room.

The SMT series offers twin single and queen master bedrooms Bürstner

Given its smart, stylish design and feature set derived directly from premium brand Niesmann + Bischoff, we fully expected the Signature to start at six figures when it first debuted last year. Instead, it surprised us upon arrival with a starting price well below that mark: €77,000 (approx. US$87,775 as of today).

The Sprinter chassis does increase that price, but Bürstner still manages to keep it below six figures with a €93,999 ($107,175) starting price for the 735-cm base-tier SMT 7.0 trim. Even the flagship trim, the 766-cm SMT 7.5 starts under €100K with a base price of €98,999 ($112,875). The Sprinter is powered by a 150-hp engine with nine-speed automatic transmission.

At lengths of 735 and 766 cm, the SMT looks the part of a full-blown motorhome, not so much the camper van/motorhome hybrid that smaller 717-cm SFT models look like Bürstner

It is worth noting that many SMT series features, including a few of the family's "signatures," are offered as options and not included in the base price. For instance, the transformable front lounge with one or two seatbelts is sold as a €1,640 upgrade. The premium kitchen with retractable divider wall/shelf, dual slide-out worktop extensions and upsized 138-L drawer fridge (from 84-L standard fridge) is a €2,570 upgrade.

The transforming bathroom does come standard.

The SMT appears to be a high-quality, comfortable small motorhome with smart, space-maximizing features for a reasonable price - just another high-end European camper we wish would give the American RV industry a kick in the pants.

Source: Bürstner

