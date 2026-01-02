11 coolest, most covetable mid to massive camper vans and RVs of 2025
We took a look at the most intriguing tiny RVs we covered throughout 2025, and now it's time for the big boys. Or at least bigger boys. From self-driving smart trailers with auto-dumping waste tanks to on- and off-road explorers that bulge out in every direction possible to maximize living space, some truly jaw-dropping and inspiring camper vans, travel trailers, large motorhomes and expedition trucks emerged in 2025.
Some of these new mobile living vessels, like a fully outfitted Torsus Praetorian off-road motorhome, we've spent years waiting for. Others caught us completely by surprise, most notably the compact but omni-expandable Auriga Explorer. Still, others pushed the boundaries of technology with long-range hybrid power systems, cutting edge interior layouts and self-powered towing setups.
So as we take our first steps into 2026, here's a quick look back at the camping rigs that made the biggest impression in 2025:
-
June 15, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe instant we saw the Torsus Praetorian off-road bus for the first time ever, we knew: That would make an absolutely killer expedition motorhome. The big, bad beast of a 4x4 bus has finally completed that very destiny, with serious style and flair.
-
August 05, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe all-new Robeta Ananya doesn't aspire to be just another camper van but a new category entirely. The "world's first glampervan" is sure to incite a fiery mix of admiration and envy amongst nomadic residents of more common livable vans.
-
October 05, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe new Auriga Explorer camper truck looks almost as fast and ferocious as a Dakar rig. But it's made for slow travel, the kind that sees you link together wandering days with cozy nights in a mobile 4-person hut expanded by pop-top and 3 slide-outs.
-
March 27, 2025 | C.C. WeissStoryteller Overland is switching on a new Mode, building a camper van for the whole family. The company leaps right past the common four-berth pop-up camper to create a five-sleeper Sprinter as rugged, adventurous and versatile as its smaller vans.
-
September 23, 2025 | C.C. WeissThor Industries has introduced the Entegra Embark, the market's first range-extended Class A electric motorhome. More than just a breakthrough powertrain, the new large motorhome boasts an impressive build with European-inspired interior design.
-
June 29, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe new Lifestyle Iconn E4 XK hybrid caravan offers enough space for five combined with a deluxe feature set. Its entire side wall is a massive gourmet kitchen, and its floor plan is a spacious, flexible space that adapts to each individual buyer.
-
March 12, 2025 | C.C. WeissStepping things up from the typical backcountry crash pad, Rossmönster uses its tried-and-true camper ingenuity in creating the all-new Skye Van. The Sprinter camper brings together luxurious comfort and backcountry grit, looking good all the while.
-
July 02, 2025 | C.C. WeissSilicon Valley has stepped in to do what the global RV industry has been struggling to do. Pebble is delivering the world's first production self-propelled, self-hitching motorized trailer, and with it, a new feature guaranteed to improve RV trips.
-
September 15, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe Bürstner Signature teased such a compelling mix of sleek fiberglass construction, cutting-edge transforming spaces, and luxe trim, we expected it to price in well over €100K. Instead, it starts well under.
-
January 09, 2025 | C.C. WeissA year after debuting in rendered form at CES 2024, the AC Future Transforming Home RV is a complete multi-expanding prototype fancy enough to make CES 2025 show goers want to break free on an open road trip with no defined end date.
-
January 14, 2025 | C.C. WeissInTech has long been creating some of the US' most distinctively shaped travel trailers. Today it launches the flagship, a dual-axle family trailer with hideaway features, transforming spaces and rugged construction.
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.