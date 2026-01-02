11 coolest, most covetable mid to massive camper vans and RVs of 2025

We took a look at the most intriguing tiny RVs we covered throughout 2025, and now it's time for the big boys. Or at least bigger boys. From self-driving smart trailers with auto-dumping waste tanks to on- and off-road explorers that bulge out in every direction possible to maximize living space, some truly jaw-dropping and inspiring camper vans, travel trailers, large motorhomes and expedition trucks emerged in 2025.

Some of these new mobile living vessels, like a fully outfitted Torsus Praetorian off-road motorhome, we've spent years waiting for. Others caught us completely by surprise, most notably the compact but omni-expandable Auriga Explorer. Still, others pushed the boundaries of technology with long-range hybrid power systems, cutting edge interior layouts and self-powered towing setups.

So as we take our first steps into 2026, here's a quick look back at the camping rigs that made the biggest impression in 2025: