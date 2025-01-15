One of America's most unique camping trailers gets a clever flagship

Ever since rolling out its distinctively rugged Luna Rover, inTech has been injecting the same otherworldly DNA into larger camping trailers. Today, it unveiled the largest of them all, the all-new dual-axle Aucta Sycamore, a family trailer with unique looks, rugged construction, hideaway features, and an interior that's versatile enough to keep up with the most demanding full-time RV-dwelling families.

It's amazing how a few simple pen strokes separate the utterly passé from the wildly unique. If you rake inTech's forward-slanted front-end back, level out its roofline and square off its rear-end, you've got something indistinguishable from hundreds of other boxy, white travel trailers.

But as it is, the all-new Aucta Sycamore looks something like a UFO on wheels, a recreational spacecraft that could explore worlds far beyond this one.

Like other Aucta, Luna and Sol trailers, the Aucta Sycamore greets the world with a large, curved panoramic front window inTech

InTech encapsulated this extraterrestrial style quite well when it named its little teardrop pod the "Luna." As far as the Aucta name, it's taken from the Latin word for "enlarged" or "abundant," a designation that points to the Aucta's place as the largest of the three similarly shaped model series that also comprise the Luna and Sol. The name works especially well for the 30-foot (9.1-m) Sycamore model that debuts as the largest model in the Aucta series itself and in the entire inTech family of travel trailers.

Driving the Aucta home as a winning piece of design work is the full-width front window, which offers wide-stretching views where lesser trailers might offer nothing more than a solid, viewless wall. That expanse of glass is complemented by large, frameless windows on all three remaining sides.

The Sycamore's true pièce de résistance, though, is its rear bunk room, which offers bed space for two while serving as a useful office space during daytime hours. In the evening, it's a private bunkhouse retreat for two children; in the daytime, it's a mobile office for remote employment or clerical tasks like paying bills or writing letters. This helps open up the trailer's utility for full-time RV-dwelling families or 'work-cation' trips, on which one of the adults has to log some work hours on the road.

The signature element of the Sycamore floor plan is its rear bunk room/office inTech

To transform the space from bunk room to office, the upper 75 x 34-in (191 x 86-cm) bunk bed raises up with a strut-assisted lift system, and the lower 80 x 34-in (203 x 86-cm) bunk slides back to create a seat. An extendable multi-panel worktop folds out from the wall directly in front of the seat, providing space to use a laptop or integrated desktop computer.

The bunk/office space also includes a tall door just above the floor leading directly outside – this is designed so the space can double as a cargo closet during the ride, but it promises to be a blast for kids, who can use it as their own secret entrance/exit to their private bunk "fort."

Heck, I'd have fun trying to contort myself in and out for a quick break from typing away on the mobile office computer.

This tall external door allows owners to load in gear and cargo but also looks like a fun entryway into the office/bunk room inTech

The master bedroom is located at the other end of the floor plan, all the way up front. In its smaller Aucta and Sol floor plans, inTech puts common areas like the dinette or kitchen up front, within the panoramic trio of windows.

It breaks from this convention with the Sycamore, letting owners enjoy the scenery from the private comfort of their 80 x 60-in (203 x 152-in) full-queen bed. The bedroom also has two nightstands, space on either side of the bed, and loads of overhead, closet and under-bed storage.

The queen bedroom provides a cozy escape with nightstands, overhead storage, a 32-in TV, ambient lighting and reading lights inTech

With the main bedroom areas out at the ends, the center of the trailer is a more open, multipurpose space. The left-hand side houses a nicely equipped kitchen with a dual-burner cooktop, a convection microwave oven, a large farmhouse sink and a standing-height 283-L fridge/freezer.

Across the way, the sofa works alone as a living room space – or with the stowable table as a dining area. A footrest at the end of the sofa slides out for reclined comfort, and to create a wraparound dining bench with an extra seat at the table.

In addition to dining height, the table can lower for use as a coffee table, or raise up for use as an extra worktop space, inside or out. At night, the couch extends into a 45 x 73-in (114 x 185-cm) bed for one or two more people, bringing total trailer sleeping capacity up to six.

The wraparound dining lounge inTech

While the Aucta Sycamore doesn't have a fixed entertainment system like an even larger travel trailer might, those sitting on the couch don't have to stare at the kitchen, either. A hideaway 40-inch TV slides out from the closet next to the kitchen, and includes a swivel mount for dialing in a better view from the couch. It works in conjunction with a four-speaker audio system with subwoofer.

Making use of the secret slide-out TV and sound system inTech

The Sycamore's dry bathroom is tucked away in the rear corner across from the bunk-office. Its smart layout includes a shower with a basin floor and exterior-style door designed to seal the steam and water in so that someone else can comfortably use the sink area at the same time. A roof vent keeps things from getting too steamy in the shower itself, and the bathroom also includes overhead storage and a porcelain toilet.

InTech rounds out the cushy interior package with a quiet, ceiling-ducted, dual-unit air conditioning system, 25,000-BTU furnace, on-demand LPG water heater, and an optional off-grid power system with 200-Ah lithium battery, 400-W solar charging and 2,000-W inverter. Water is stored in a combination of 341-L fresh, 197-L gray and 114-L black tanks.

The available slide-out kitchen can be equipped with a griddle and fridge inTech

With all the space and amenities inside, some Aucta Sycamore campers might forget why they're in a camper to begin with ... to get outdoors. Beyond enticing views through large windows, inTech lures them outside with an available slide-out kitchen with propane griddle and 33-L fridge/freezer, and an optional 18-ft power awning with wind-sensing auto-retract. A 2-in hitch receiver can carry up to 175 lb (79 kg) of bikes or cargo.

Even with all that going on inside and out, inTech seems most proud of its trailer construction, which features a single-piece fiberglass roof and separate fiberglass exterior skinning, over top a fully welded aluminum-tube cage frame.

The Sycamore has a gross vehicle weight rating of 9,400 lb (4,283 kg), leaving 2,300 to 2,650 lb (1,043 to 1,202 kg) of payload depending on options. It makes its public debut today at the 2025 Florida RV SuperShow and starts at US$80,150.

Source: inTech