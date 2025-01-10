Extraordinary transforming road yacht drops jaws at CES

When the design greats at Pininfarina teamed with California startup AC Future on the dramatic eTH expanding electric motorhome for CES 2024, the unique vessel seemed unlikely to be anything more than a folder full of renderings. But a year later, it's much more: a complete multi-expanding prototype with a sliding floor plan luxe enough to make show goers trapped inside the walls of CES 2025 want to break free on an open road trip with no defined end date.

Before a rather harried wind-down into the 2024 holidays, we were considering compiling a "best of" look at the expanding motorhomes of 2024. The year really seemed to bring more than its fair share of wild, extreme designs in that regard, including two pop-up VW camper van roofs like nothing we've seen before and a couple of South African expanders that seriously multiplied interior volume at camp. But we effectively ran out of year after the micro RVs and automaker-badged camper vans.

Had we done that write-up, the AC Future eTH probably would have been the only inclusion on the listed that existed only in the digital world. The first of the numerous expanders we looked at in 2024, the eTH was a compelling look into the possibilities of the near future, designed by the masterful pens at one of the most famous firms out there in Pininfarina.

AC Future leverages a boxy body and electric powertrain toward making the AI-THd as roomy as possible, even before the deployment of its slide-outs AC Future

What intrigued us most about the boxy eTH was that the design was specced at a modest 20 feet (6 m) long, just 6 inches (15 cm) longer than any number of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144 camper vans. At camp, though, it was designed to grow out into a luxurious mobile home via slide-out modules at the back and both sides. It promised a compact, maneuverable ride on the highway and an extra-comfortable luxury apartment-like living space at the campground.

Since its original 2024 coming out, AC Future has been working hard on building out the eTH prototype with help from California's Hydra Design Labs. Unveiled this week at CES 2025, the prototype, now called the AI-THd (AI Transformer Home, Drivable), follows the same general formula as the rendered concept but with a couple of major changes therein.

The AI-THd combines the driving footprint of a camper van with the living space of a much larger luxury Class A motorhome AC Future

Instead of using a common slide-out module below the motorhome roof, a la the Westfalia James Cook, AC Future has created a taller rear slide-out with a rooftop superstructure that slides back and forth with the module body via two side rails. When closed, it abuts the front roof panel to create a flush, uniform roof during driving.

The new design looks to better separate the rear slide-out hardware from the side slide-outs, which retract below the central vehicle roof. On the downside, it also creates something of a shallow roof basin when open that appears like it could collect a pool of water and lead to leaking – nothing that can't be fixed on a luxury motorhome, but something that stands out as a potential problem just the same.

The rear expansion system uses a super-roof over top the main vehicle roof, which comes with the disadvantage of creating a little basin sure to pool precipitation AC Future

AC Future hasn't broken down all the dimensions, but it has stated that the AI-THd has the same 400 square feet (37 sq m) of floor area when expanded as the original eTH concept advertised. Also the same as the original is the combination of extra-large driver-side expansion module and slim passenger-side slide-out. The former houses the entire dining and living area, complete with a dining set and two separate sofas.

Unlike in the typical motorhome, the dining table and chairs are stowable pieces unattached to the wall or floor. This allows them to be stored away when the driver-side module is closed.

One or both sofas should fold out into secondary beds, and all that empty space to the left is used to house the stowable dining set AC Future

AC Future and team have demoed most of the full-height wall dividing the convertible living room sofa and kitchen, opting instead for a second kitchen counter that opens up the floor plan concept. This kitchen counter houses the sink on top and a dishwasher down below, while the dual-burner cooktop finds home across the aisle on the main kitchen block next to the large standing fridge. There's also a microwave integrated into the upper cabinets.

Dividing the kitchen and rear double bedroom is a dry bathroom with a glass-walled shower on one side and a toilet and sink on the other. This new extended bathroom represents a change from the 2024 floor plan, which saw all bathroom fixtures tucked into a single dry compartment on the passenger side.

In addition to its shower, toilet and sink, the en suite bathroom area includes a washer/dryer and a large worktop that looks perfect for folding clothes AC Future

The AI-THd's level floor turns the driver's cockpit into a natural extension of the living space, but the comfy captain's chairs don't appear to swivel around. Instead, they create something of an independent semi-private lounge area at camp, which appears like it could make a functional office space thanks to the level dashboard. The cockpit's large split windshield and side windows create a bright, panoramic space, a theme that permeates through the rest of the cabin with large windows all over.

At the wheel AC Future

Though it's come a long way from computer screen to real life, the TH still has a ways to go before becoming a production motorhome. Hydra Design handled the engineering, fabrication and surfacing for the show model, but it's not clear what vehicle platform AC Future has in mind or who will handle manufacturing moving forward. It does say that it will ultimately offer both electric and diesel powertrain options.

AC Future remains equally mum on the brass tacks of the motorhome specification. Its CES 2025 announcement does reiterate plans for a few features, including 5-kW+ of rooftop solar charging, atmospheric water generation and internet connectivity. The company lists some additional inclusions on its website, such as a multi-zone sound system, water recycling, smart home app integration, and dual-zone HVAC. This year's name change points out the use of artificial intelligence, but the specifics and extent of that tech remain to be seen.

AC Future plans to begin producing its first models by the end of 2026, but the AI-THd will not be the first model to launch. That place is reserved for the simpler AI-THu expandable mobile home unit, which won't have to deal with the issue of a base vehicle. We'll look more closely at that unit, along with the AI-THt camping trailer, in the coming days (back to only renderings for those, unfortunately). Those who want to leap into the AC Future early can place a $100 basic reservation or queue-skipping $400 priority reservation for all three planned expanding habitats now.

The impromptu phone video below isn't exactly the polished CES marketing presentation one might expect for such a debut, but it does give a quick look at the prototype driving across the CES floor before opening up into full home-on-the-range form.

AC Future @CES2025

Sources: AC Future, Hydra Design Labs and Pininfarina