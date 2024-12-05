Volkswagen pop-up camper van reveals a surprising twist

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz has spawned plenty of camper vans, but after discarding the non-sleeper pop-top and cute, little top hat, we have yet to cover one with a proper pop-up sleeper roof. That is, until today. Dutch builder Tonke is not only preparing an actual sleep-in pop-top with bed, it's putting a unique spin on the concept. Its roof mashes together a rare sideways orientation with a rooftop-tent-style design to increase sleeping space and comfort. The camper van can then carry and sleep a family of five.

While much less prominent than the classic wedge-style pop-up roof that tilts backward or forward, the side-lifting pop-top is far from a new idea. Perhaps the most famous name in side-lifting camper vans, Dormobile launched its first way back in 1957 and added one to the Volkswagen T1 in 1961, years before Westfalia popularized the wedge-style pop-top by making it a standard on its Volkswagen camper vans. The British company, known for classic Land Rover side-poppers, even wears a logo that mirrors the shape of its roof style.

We've also seen more modern vans turned into camper vans with side-folding roofs from other conversion companies, proving the style rare but not non-existent or extinct.

Tonke's roof appears to sit a little higher and less flush when retracted than more traditional pop-tops, but it pays off at camp with extra space Tonke

Instead of simply using those previous roofs as a blueprint, though, Tonke has completely redesigned the side-popping roof into a more modern, spacious evolution. Its roof works much like an expanding hardshell rooftop tent but is integrated into the actual vehicle roof structure. The roof itself lifts toward the passenger side before the floor panel folds over the other side, erecting the tent as it falls into place.

With the extra space afforded by the expanding floor, Tonke is able to fit in a near-queen-size bed in place of the narrow, oblong beds common in pop-up roofs. The bed's 55 x 83-in (140 x 210-cm) size provides loads of space for two adults and probably enough to slide in a child, or perhaps sleep three small children across. As usual, the pop-up roof also opens up standing room inside the van, a nice advantage as we can confirm after spending the night in a factory-roof ID. Buzz.

Create a treehouse space for the kids or let the kids stay downstairs while parents sleep upstairs Tonke

One other advantage of this fold-out pop-up roof design: It works as its own awning, adding some overhead weather and sun protection to the space below, whether used for sitting or for cooking with the available indoor/outdoor side kitchen.

Tonke will offer the pop-up roof as an option on a new camper van it calls the Buzz Explorer. The model is still under final development and has yet to be fully detailed, but Tonke previews that it will feature an indoor/outdoor swivel kitchen, something Tonke also offers for the Mercedes EQV and older Volkswagen vans.

Pictured here on the Mercedes EQV Touring, Tonke's swivel kitchen is a gathering space for inside and outside Tonke

Tonke confirms the swiveling part of the kitchen will come stocked with a two-spot induction cooktop, while a 35-L compressor fridge will be mounted in fixed position inside. The downside of the Explorer kitchen is that it will eat up valuable floor space inside the van, limiting the model to a two-seat rear bench that converts into a slim 37 x 79-in (95 x 200-cm) bed.

That might make Tonke's ID. Buzz Trail with optional pop-up roof the more interesting proposition. Shown in all the ID. Buzz photos here, the Trail is a turnkey camper van that comes with Tonke's Buzz camping module. By using an outdoor slide-out kitchen in the tailgate, the Trail opens up space for a three-seat rear bench and an oversized fold-out mattress measuring 59 x 86 inches (150 x 200 cm). Add in the pop-up sleeper roof, and all that bed space will make the tiny Buzz a full-blown five-seat/five-berth family camper, at least when one or more child is young and small enough to either sleep three to a bed or slide between their parents.

The ID. Buzz Trail lacks the taller kitchen that will come with the Explorer but still has indoor cooking capabilities courtesy of the bidirectional tailgate kitchen slide Tonke

And while the Trail lacks the full standing kitchen of the Explorer, Tonke's smart bidirectional sliding system ensures that Trail campers can cook inside in bad weather.

Tonke is still putting the finishing touches on the pop-up roof and ID. Buzz Explorer, but it has listed the Explorer base price at €62,500 (approx. US$65,775). That price does not appear to include the pop-top, a €9,500 (US$10,000) option with installation. The simpler ID. Buzz Trail starts at €47,600 (US$50,000). All those prices are before VAT – when including German VAT, the Explorer starts at €56,600 (US$59,500), the Trail at €74,300 (US$78,100).

We'll bring you more details when the ID. Explorer officially launches.

Source: Tonke