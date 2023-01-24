World's first ID. Buzz electric camper opens new era of VW van life

At the same time Winnebago was showing one of the first potential all-electric American camper vans, German brand Alpincamper was showing the first fully converted Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric camper van in the world. It happened at the same CMT show that brought us such novelties as the Spacecamper ebike RV and Alpine Cross Cabin concept van. Alpincamper's ID. Buzz prototype suggests a promising future for tiny electric RVing, packing in a compact, decentralized floor plan that offers plenty of comfort and capability without unnecessary weight or bulk.

Ever since Volkswagen first mentioned plans for its very own ID. Buzz camper van, anticipation has been building for ID. Buzz campers in general. Ququq introduced the very first ID. Buzz camper van product at last year's Dusseldorf Caravan Salon, getting it to market shortly thereafter.

Ququq's take on electric VW camping is a removable camper-in-a-box kit, not a full-time conversion, so Alpincamper becomes the first to show a full-time ID. Buzz camper van. Alpincamper's conversion isn't as versatile as a removable system like the Ququq, but its permanent installation does appear to offer simpler, stealthier and more comfortable camping.

At 185 in (471 cm), the ID. Buzz sizes significantly shorter than the Volkswagen Transporter and is closer to a small van like the VW Caddy. So camper conversions will look a little different from the familiar driver-side kitchen/rear bed-bench floor plan still quite popular in the latest VW T6.1 Transporter conversions.

Alpincamper has gone with a small van solution we've seen once or twice before, planting a long sofa on the driver side across from a passenger-side kitchen block. It opens the interior up for more comfort and in-vehicle mobility with a small, chimney-like pop-up roof designed to clear central standing room without the weight and complexity of a full-length pop-top. With no roof space for a bed, that mini pop-up limits the van to sleeping two campers snugly on the narrow double bed that converts over from the couch.

Alpincamper splits the kitchen across the aisle, putting the sink and single-place induction cooktop on the main block and a Dometic drawer fridge below the sofa. The all-electric equipment eliminates the need for LPG to run kitchen equipment, complementing the all-electric, no-emissions engineering of the ID. Buzz itself.

The Alpincamper Buzz also includes storage cabinets and shelves. Ambient mood lighting adds warmth, while the plaid upholstery and sea foam green furniture injects some retro flair that recalls the great history of the pop-top Volkswagen bus camper.

Alpincamper has converted the ID. Buzz Cargo rather than the passenger van, saving itself the need to remove a bunch of rear passenger seats. Two front seats would seem plenty since the camper only sleeps two, but the Cargo comes standard with three and Alpincamper left that alone rather than switching to the optional two-seat cab. The Cargo's 201-hp electric motor and 82-kWh battery pack combine for up to 264 miles (425 km) of estimated range (WLTP).

Alpincamper's design is just a prototype for now and does not include an MSRP. The ID. Buzz Cargo van itself starts at €54,430 (approx. US$59,250) after VAT.

