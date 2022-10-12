World's first VW ID. Buzz electric camper kit launches for under $3K

The ID. Buzz van took an automotive lifetime to get to market, but things have been moving much more quickly for the ID. Buzz camper van. German camper kit specialist Ququq had the first plug-and-play ID. Buzz camper kit ready for the production van's global media premiere in August and now that kit is ready to order.

Ququq's simple hardware can be easily installed and removed as necessary and pairs a fold-out bed with an expandable outdoor kitchen. At a price well under €3,000, it promises to be among the cheapest ID. Buzz camper vans out there, even after the competition floods the market. For those that prefer a plug-in hybrid camper van, Ququq has also released a new kit for the T7 Multivan.

Ququq developed the newest version of its BusBox kit, the BusBox-4, specifically for the ID. Buzz. Shortly after finishing the very first production-ready kits, it bounced the BusBox-4 around Europe, showing it first in Copenhagen at VW's ID. Buzz press premiere and immediately after at the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. From there, it even sent a BusBox-4 out on an ID. Buzz road trip through 20 different European countries, logging more than 21,750 miles (35,000 km) and 80 overnight stays everywhere from the cloud-piercing mountains to the wave-beaten sands.

Now Ququq is looking to turn some of the first ID. Buzz owners into electric camper van pioneers. It announced this week that the BusBox-4 is available for order at a base price of €2,790 (approx. US$2,700). Deliveries will begin in November.

Drop the rear BusBox-4 panel and you get an outdoor kitchen with dual-burner stove, fresh water, sink and space for a fridge or cooler Ququq

Just like the original BusBox, the ID. Buzz-ready BusBox-4 installs neatly between the tailgate and the three-seat rear bench. The box's rear-facing panel drops down to serve as a worktop and open access to the interior, which includes a slide-out with dual-burner gas stove. The other side of the box stores the two 10-L fresh water canisters that supply water for the sink bowl. The tall center compartment is sized to hold a fridge box.

The BusBox-4 bed folds up neatly and stores on top of the kitchen box when in transit. At night, it sets up over top the folded rear seats and offers a 49 x 77 x 4-in (125 x 195 x 10-cm) cold foam sleeping surface for two people. Those looking to add more sleeping berths via a pop-up roof will have to look beyond camper-in-a-box kits like the Ququq and wait for a company like Reimo to start offering a full sleeper roof fit to the ID. Buzz.

The BusBox-4 bede stretches the full width of the ID. Buzz cabin to comfortably sleep two people Ququq

The ID. Buzz with its 263-mile (423-km) WLTP range is one of the next-generation EVs that promise to make the concept of an e-camper more practical than it was with older, limited-range vans like the Nissan e-NV200. However, we still think that plug-in hybrids are the best electrified camper van solution for the near term, and Volkswagen's T7 Multivan with eHybrid powertrain is one of the most attractive base vans in the PHEV category. Ququq has developed the new BusBox-3 to fit the T7 like a glove, competing against other previously displayed T7 conversion packages like the Reimo FreeVan and Visu Moie.

The BusBox-3 has the same configuration and 49 x 77 x 4-in bed as the BusBox-4 and can be installed into five-seat T7 Multivans in either short- or long-base configuration. It retails for €3,190 (US$3,100).

The T7 Multivan houses the taller BusBox-3 kit, which costs a little more than the BusBox-4 Ququq

Like other Ququq camper boxes, the BusBox-3 and 4 are targeted at camping enthusiasts who want to camp in their everyday vehicles, eliminating the need to buy and store a dedicated motorhome or trailer. Each box weighs in between 110 and 154 lb (50 and 70 kg) and is designed to be quickly removed when the camping trip or season is over, returning the van back to everyday passenger car form.

With the addition of its two latest kits, Ququq now offers eight different kits in the German market, compatible with 160 vehicles. Beyond VW vans, it also offers specialized kits for iconic off-roaders like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Toyota Land Cruiser. Through distributor RRE, Ququq also has a US presence, offering kits for US-market vehicles like the Mercedes G-Class, Sprinter and Metris; Toyota Land Cruiser and Sienna; Ford Transit and Transit Connect; and Chrysler Pacifica.

Source: Ququq