Reimo shrinks VW pop-up camper down to Caddy size, still adds toilet

Two years ago, Volkswagen added the new Caddy to its California camper van portfolio, launching its most impressive Caddy mini-camper to date. But the folks at Volks still lag behind third-party conversion specialists when it comes to fully functional Caddy campers. Reimo is one such example, and it proves that it can do nice things to VW's smallest ICE van, as well as its latest. Its new modular Weekender 2 package turns the Caddy Maxi into a capable two-story micro-home with pop-up roof, four sleeping berths, an indoor/outdoor kitchen, indoor dining and even a hidden toilet ... all for under €50K.

More a collection of available camping modules and accessories than a full camper van, the VW Caddy Weekender 2 that Reimo showed at this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon was definitely one of the most impressive sub-5-m (16.4-ft) mini-campers of the show. It packs virtually everything you'd look for in a large camper van or motorhome into a tiny 485-cm (191-in) Caddy Maxi ready to carry between two and five people to camp.

The primary components of the multitool-like Weekender 2 kit store neatly in the Caddy Maxi's load area, behind the three-seat second row. The most basic component is the driver-side folding bed, which can be used on its own to create a solo sleeper van with half a load floor left over for cargo. Half of the bed folds up independently so campers can attach the single-leg table to create a one-/two-person dining area and workstation. The flexible bed module even includes an interior dining seat back for added comfort; it folds away at night to become part of the bed surface.

Enjoying a meal inside the Caddy Weekender 2 Reimo

Building the Weekender 2 out into a more complete camper for two is as easy as adding in the passenger-side kitchen. The long, hinged-lid module holds a matching cushion to help build a double bed measuring 195 cm (77 in) long and varying between 116 and 132 cm (46 and 52 in) wide. Below, the box frame houses a slide-out kitchen that can be accessed inside or out and an available 10-L compressor fridge box. That's a tiny fridge, but it's specced to fit neatly below the kitchen lid so it doesn't interfere with the bed. With the addition of the cushion-top kitchen module, the dining area grows into a larger dinette with wraparound bench.

Those two modules include bed extensions that mount to the rear seat backs and fold down at night to give the bed its full length. Reimo also offers independent front modules that require removing the rear seating. The portable toilet box falls into that category, replacing the individual VW rear seat on the passenger side. The optional cargo box fills in where the other two rear seats would be, completing the front end of the bed platform while serving as a cargo chest. So those using the van as a two-seat two-sleeper can easily have their own indoor toilet, stored neatly away in a stool-top box, along with extra storage.

The simple slide-out kitchen has dual water canisters with spouts, a cooker, and an attachable extension to hold the collapsible sink basin CC Weiss/New Atlas

Those looking for a four-person camper will want to leave the storage box option behind so they can keep those two rear seats in place. They can then add the pop-up sleeper roof and its 192 x 100-cm (76 x 39-in) bed to deliver a total of four sleeping berths and four or five drive seats. If they still want the toilet, they can swap it in for the individual rear passenger-side seat.

Another option is the slim technical box, which is integrated below the driver-side bed platform. It brings a 60-Ah AGM leisure battery with a charger and electrical outlets.

The only major camper component we don't see available is a shower system. The Weekender 2's simple water canister/collapsible basin sink design doesn't provide the usual pull-out shower sprayer. These days, though, there are plenty of aftermarket portable showers that could solve the problem.

Reimo shows the Caddy Weekender 2 at the 2022 Caravan Salon CC Weiss/New Atlas

A Caddy with Weekender 2 package starts at €29,990 (approx. US$28,675) with the single bed. The lime green version Reimo showed in Düsseldorf, with full kit including the pop-up sleeper roof, kitchen, electrical package, compressor fridge and 121-hp 2.0-liter engine upgrade, was stickered with a standard price of €49,920 (US$47,750), including VAT.

Source: Reimo