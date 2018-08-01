Ququq already offers affordable all-in-one camper solutions for some of the world's most rugged off-roaders, with its Land Rover Defender box and Mercedes G-Class box. Now it's adding something for what might just be the world's most universally beloved overlanding machine: the Toyota Land Cruiser. The all-new Flatbox slides inside the Land Cruiser's tailgate, creating a vehicle that can travel to the ends of the earth during the day and feed and sleep its occupants at night.

