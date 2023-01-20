Spacecamper tent-top ebike micro RV pitched at cycling digital nomads

Spacecamper is already one of Germany's best-known innovators of light, flexible (and sometimes ultra-fast) Volkswagen camper vans. If its latest concept camper makes it through to production, it will soon be known as the mind behind the country's lightest, most flexible electric micro-RV bike.

Designed as a digital nomad RV with an even smaller footprint than the average electric camper, the Spacecamper Bike prototype dresses an electric cargo bike with a deployable over-bike tarp, multi-adjustable sleeping platform and mobile workstation. Enjoy pedelec travel during the day and a cozy RV that makes camp virtually anywhere at night.

The new ebike camper is the brainchild of Spacecamper co-founder and CEO Ben Wawra, a dedicated RVer who lives and works on the road in his own Spacecamper. Also a bike enthusiast, Wawra sought a way of bringing the #vanlife experience to two wheels. He didn't have to search far – as we learned the first time we looked at Spacecamper in 2009, Wawra's partner Markus Riese is also one of the founders and namesakes behind German ebike specialist Riese & Müller. So naturally, the Spacecamper Bike gets built atop a Riese & Müller, the Load e-cargo bike platform.

More specifically, the Spacecamper Bike is based around Riese & Müller's Load 75, which is powered by a Bosch mid-drive with 1,000-W dual-battery system and 14-speed belt drive. The bike comes with both front and rear suspension and can be shod in mountain bike tires for better off-road capability.

The Spacecamper Bike all packed up and ready to head out on the next leg of the journey Spacecamper

The camper part of the Spacecamper Bike equation comes packaged in an innovative multifunctional module that drops into the Load 75's cargo bay, removing easily so the bike can still be ridden for other purposes. Much like a convertible dining bench in a camper van, the convertible module serves as an all-in-one storage space, seat and sleeping platform.

On the pedal-assisted ride to camp, the Spacecamper Bike module carries the tarp, tabletop, and other camping gear, like a portable stove and water canister. Contents are further secured and protected from the weather with the rain cover.

Campers can enjoy reading, stargazing and relaxing on the Spacecamper Bike before dropping the lounger into bed mode and getting to sleep Spacecamper

Upon arrival, the specially developed module converts into a rear-facing chair or a front-facing lounge seat. The latter supports a reclined, recumbent-style position with help from its tall fold-out seat back and extended leg support frame. At night, the lounger drops down into a flat position to serve as a cot-like sleeping platform. Wrap up in a sleeping bag or outdoor quilt for warmth, and you have an above-ground camper bed atop the ebike.

Lying prone on the Spacecamper Bike Spacecamper

Sleeping under the stars is an option in clear weather, and Spacecamper also equips its ebike camper with a tarp for weather protection. The tarp covers over the entire bike, pitching with telescoping poles that secure to the bike frame and extend outward to create a roof. The rear Load rack and the lounger frame also help the tarp take shape, without any need for guy lines or ground staking. Two sidewalls extend protection around the bike, and an entry zipper makes for easy in and out.

The final component of Spacecamper's micro-RV, the removable tabletop, attaches to the frame atop the folded handlebars to create a dining table and desk. The lounger folds over into an upright rear-facing seat, and campers can use the area to prep meals, cook, eat and type away at a laptop.

Taking care of business out in the wild Spacecamper

Spacecamper revealed its ebike camper concept at this week's CMT camper and travel show in Stuttgart. It has not yet detailed plans to launch the design, but the Spacecamper Bike microsite suggests that we may see a more serious version in (Northern Hemisphere) summer 2023. There's no indication of pricing, but it is worth noting that the Riese & Müller Load 75 ebike itself starts at €6,899 (approx. US$7,475) in Germany and rises from there based on added equipment like the 14-speed belt drivetrain and second Bosch battery pack.

Source: Spacecamper via ampnet