You can forget about a tall wardrobe or conga line of upper cupboards in this tiny van, but Cascade slides a row of five storage bins below the sofa, carves out cubbies and shelves on the kitchen block, strings up storage pockets on the walls, and leaves free a long, narrow space behind the sofa. The design of the sofa-bed also leaves open the central aisle during the day, providing space for larger, longer items like a bike or skis, but they'll get in the way when camping and will need to be stored elsewhere. Cascade suggests considering a hitch or roof-mounted gear rack if you want to bring along big sports gear without the hassle of storing it outside (low-footprint, stealth camping is woven into its design strategy).