Presented more as a showcase of Reimo components than as a turnkey conversion, the N-Vane starts with Nissan's e-NV200, which is nearly as short as the Caddy at just under 4.6 m (15 ft). Reimo goes with a very different interior layout than Campmobil, dedicating the entire rear cabin to the folding bed while storing the kitchen in a box below the rear of the mattress. Pop open the hatch, drop the Camping Box's cover, and slide out the sink, stove and refrigerator. It's everything you'd expect from a camper kitchen, but each component is miniaturized or simplified – the slim fridge looks better suited to cooling a couple of drinks than a long weekend's worth of food, and the sink is a collapsible bucket and water jug.